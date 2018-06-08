Someone wants you to know that people still think Aziz Ansari is ‘hilarious’

A few months ago, Charlie Rose began to take some tentative steps towards rehabilitating his image following the first wave of reports of his serial sexual harassment and sexual abuse of multiple female employees. Rose was fired from all of his jobs – on CBS and PBS – for good reason, but he believed he could attempt some kind of comeback. It began with this Hollywood Reporter story called “Charlie Rose’s Life Now: ‘Broken,’ ‘Brilliant’ and ‘Lonely’.” I sh-t you not. Just a few weeks later, the Washington Post published their deeper investigation into Rose’s history of behavior, and they found 27 WOMEN whom he harassed, abused or assaulted. Rose isn’t the only one – similar rehabilitation stories have been run about Jeffrey Tambor, Matt Lauer, Tom Brokaw and more.

I’m not saying that Aziz Ansari has been accused of the same exact thing as Charlie Rose, Tambor or Lauer. Aziz was not. Aziz was accused of being really gross to a young woman and trying to coerce her into sex when she was clearly not into it. Aziz, like Rose, went away for a few months, tried to stay quiet, tried not to draw any attention. But his “rehabilitation” is already starting. Check out this Page Six item:

Aziz Ansari‘s fans aren’t going anywhere. The comedian, 35, who was accused of sexual misconduct in January, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar on Tuesday night. “They lost it when he came out,” an audience member told Page Six, noting that Ansari came prepared with a notebook full of fresh material. “It was pretty awesome, he was hilarious,” we’re told. The comedian’s set at the Greenwich Village club lasted a half-hour. The “Master of None” star didn’t address the accusations made by an anonymous woman on Babe.net that he ignored “non-verbal cues” that she “wasn’t interested” in getting physical during a date gone wrong. While this isn’t his first time on stage at the Comedy Cellar since the controversy, a rep from the iconic venue said that the crowd’s excitement is a sign that support for the comedian hasn’t wavered when reached for comment on Wednesday. “The applause that he’s getting now is more enthusiastic than he used to get. It’s a convulsive show of support for Aziz and an indication that the audience feels what he went through was unfair to him,” the rep said.

[From Page Six]

I mean… this obviously came from Aziz’s publicist or his crisis manager or someone like that. It’s my hope that these “soft” attempts at building up Aziz’s PR rehab don’t blow up in his face spectacularly. In the wake of the Babe.net story, there were some rumors and tweets and stories going around that there was more out there about Aziz. We’ll see. And at least the Hollywood Reporter didn’t do a story about how Aziz is “broken, brilliant and lonely” FFS.