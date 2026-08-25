Mark Zuckerberg bought a gothic-style castle and estate in Waterford, Ireland



“Won’t you be my neighbor?” …is not a question Mark Zuckerberg gets asked very often (by land or sea). Nevertheless, he persists. In March, Zuck sunk $170 million on a mansion that sits on Florida’s infamous Billionaire Bunker island. (You know, the place where Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez are being snubbed for membership in the local country club, good times.) This marked his fifth forever home, joining pads in Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe, Washington, DC, and Kauai. I thought Zuck might cool it on the real estate portfolio for a minute, what with Meta being sued right and left, most times found guilty, and in one instance ordered to pay half a billion dollars in fines. Hahaha, silly me, Zuck just bought the 200-year-old gothic-style Strancally Castle in Waterford County, Ireland. Why did he buy an Irish castle? Because someone beat him to Dracula’s castle in Romania, I presume. It was a private sale, but The Irish Times estimates Strancally is worth around $23 to $35 million. The New York Times dug up further details on the stately abode:

Around the middle of the 19th century, the estate was valued at 61 pounds, according to an entry about the castle in a University of Galway archive of landed estates that also mentions it contained an art collection and a library.

“Mark and his family look forward to caring for this historic home and visiting when traveling to Ireland,” said Brian Baker, the spokesman for Mr. Zuckerberg.

The castle was built for a former member of Parliament, John Keily, according to Ireland’s National Built Heritage Service, which describes the building as both “muscular” and “dour.”

The estate has never left private hands, leaving the public to glimpse its interior only in historical archives. An entry about Mr. Keily in “The History of Parliament” website says the house was designed “on a lavish scale; it took a brisk walk of 4½ minutes to reach the dining room from the kitchen.”

The castle was most recently owned by Michael Alen-Buckley, the chairman of the investment firm RAB Capital, and his wife, Giancarla Alen-Buckley, a member of the family behind the luxury Rocco Forte Hotels group.

“We leave our home of twenty-five years fondly and are grateful for the opportunity we have been given to save and restore Strancally Castle,” the couple said in a statement. “We are delighted that Mark and his family intend to build on our stewardship by continuing to invest in maintaining and enhancing the property and grounds as their home.”

It is not clear how much time Mr. Zuckerberg or his family (he has three daughters with his wife, Priscilla Chan) will spend in Ireland, but his company has a significant presence there.

Like many major U.S. companies, Meta uses an office in Dublin as its European headquarters, and about 1,500 employees work there. Ireland has become a hub for multinational corporations, both for its relatively low corporate income tax rate, 15 percent for big companies, and its history of allowing corporations to shift profits out of the country into places like Bermuda, Grand Cayman and the Isle of Man.

Ireland’s status as a base for several technological giants has made it a key player in enforcing European Union regulations and, increasingly, a center of protest against the companies and their data centers.

Asked for comment about Mr. Zuckerberg’s purchase, the Waterford City and County Council extolled the area’s attractions — wild coastlines and mountains, picturesque festivals and towns — and the history of the county and city.

“Founded by the Vikings in 914 AD, Waterford is Ireland’s Oldest City that has been shaped by centuries of history and today it is evident that the county’s remarkable architecture keeps its past vividly present,” the council said in an email.