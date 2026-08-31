Sandra Bullock loves Maisie Williams’s fashion tributes: ‘raid Mama’s closet anytime’



It’s been a 28-year wait, but Practical Magic 2 is finally coming out on September 11. When I saw Coyote vs Acme over the weekend, there was PM2 concession merch already out on display. It got me so excited! I love the original movie so much and cannot wait to see the sequel.

PM2’s press tour is in full swing. Maisie Williams, who plays Sandra Bullock’s daughter, Antonia, has been channeling Sandra’s retro fashion looks. At the first London premiere, she wore a custom burgundy Ellie Misner dress based on the two-piece outfit Sandra wore to the 1999 Forces of Nature premiere. The following day, Maisie wore the same dress that Sandra wore to the New York City premiere of Infamous in 2006. Sandra showed appreciation for Maisie’s homages with an Instagram post featuring side-by-side photos of herself and Maisie. She opened with a video from the London photocall showing Maisie on the red carpet as Sandra mouthed ”That’s my dress!” She used the sweet caption, ”My Antonia girl, you can raid Mama’s closet anytime.” Hello! and ABC news have some more details about the 90s-inspired fashion:

Maisie Williams… and her co-star Joey King have chosen to lean into the ’90s for the film’s press tour. “We’ve been taking a lot of inspiration from the late ’90s and Sandra and Nicole [Kidman]’s red carpet looks,” Maisie shared at Teen Vogue Fest in July. Joey added: “[The sequel’s costumes are] heavily influenced by ’90s fashion. There are a lot of custom pieces in this movie that are just so amazing. There’s a lot of lace, a lot of ethereal, whimsical colors.” – From Hello! In a separate post, [stylist Dino] Bonačić shared the story of how some of Bullock’s gowns were transformed for Williams to wear on the “Practical Magic 2” press tour. “As soon as @maisie_williams and I started talking about working together, I knew I wanted to pay homage to her film mother, who has epitomised the rebellious energy of the 1990s that Maisie oozes with herself,” Bonačić began. He went on to say that after doing some research, Bullock’s two-piece custom Ellie Misner gown that she wore to the “Forces of Nature” premiere in Los Angeles in 1999 was one look that stood out the most to him. Bonačić said that he wanted the gown to align with the fashion of today so he worked with Misner again to slightly alter the look to include a corset and a wrap skirt with a train. A second dress that Williams appeared to borrow from Bullock’s closet was a black gown that she wore to the premiere of “Infamous” premiere in 2006. The dress includes an off-the-shoulder design and an exposed back. The final dress that he took inspiration from was a Collette Dinnigan layered slip dress, which Bullock wore in the first film. His own spin on the look was a Paul Smith floral dress layered over a classic slip, he shared in an Instagram story. – From ABC News

[From Hello! and ABC News]

I love this so much. Please, Maisie, raid Sandy’s closet at will. She has decades of outfits that are just waiting to be brought back. I love when celebrities re-wear famous older looks. If we’re going to continue down the Y2K nostalgia path, then everyone involved needs to fully commit to the walk down memory lane. Give us those red carpet looks with an updated take. If that’s not an option, then go for an “inspired-by” look.

Looking through premiere pictures of Maisie’s fashion, I’ve seen commentary about how much she resembles Sandra. I think Maisie looks much more like Stockard Channing. Antonia favors Aunt Franny, and you can’t convince me otherwise.