Ben Affleck went to church on Sunday, still hasn’t addressed groping claims

Ben Affleck is so concerned about his public image that he used his influence to have the genealogy show, Finding Your Roots, edit out the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor. You may remember that, but it’s worth revisiting in light of the fact that Affleck was revealed as a groper in the wake of the Weinstein story. We saw two videos of Affleck sexually harassing women on camera during interviews in the early 2000s and one other woman came forward to say that he grabbed her butt and put his finger in the crack at a party in 2014 when he was passing by her. Another woman chimed in to say that she was at the same party and that several of her friends were similarly assaulted by Affleck. Affleck has apologized for one of the two video incidents, the one involving Hilarie Burton. The other interviewer has defended Affleck’s behavior and claimed it was “a game.” He has not yet explained why he went around groping random women at a party. Maybe he assumes we’ll forget about that if he carries on like nothing has changed. He also hasn’t addressed Rose McGowan’s claims that he was well aware that Harvey Weinstein assaulted her years ago when it happened.
It’s sort-of business as usual for Affleck. He was seen taking his kids out for ice cream with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, last week. These photos are of him outside church with Garner and the children on Sunday, dressed in a button down shirt, with dress pants and oxfords. Remember what he usually wears to church? He dresses up a t-shirt by throwing on a suit jacket over it or he wears a button down checked shirt and he usually wears sneakers. This is a deliberate image control move by Affleck and it’s transparent. We see you. I would say at least he’s trying but is he really? Again, he hasn’t addressed the claims that he went around sexually grabbing women at a Golden Globes party in 2014. I’m surprised that we haven’t heard from more women, because when do men suddenly decide to violate women for one night and then stop? Have his people been frantically making calls?
For her part Garner wore actual high heels, I don’t remember seeing her in anything but kitten heels for casual wear, and these look very good on her. She usually wears expensive and comfortable-looking sandals. Maybe she’s feeling bolder now that she’s training to be an action star. Maybe she’s relieved that the public is finally getting a glimpse of the person she’s been dealing with for over a decade.
Affleck may be lying low and waiting this out, seeing how many more women come forward to confirm that he sexually assaults women. It’s interesting that this weekend he chose to stay with his family and go to church instead of visiting his former mistress now-girlfriend in New York. Surely that’s a coincidence though because he just saw her last weekend. I bet we’ll be seeing less of her overall.
photos credit: WENN and Backgrid
Those shoes are super cute.
Anyways Jen stop participating in these pap walks. Just stop it. Its not necessary and now you look like you’re complicit in this PR push to play “happy family” even though he’s not sober and he assaults women.
I have no words for ben anymore. I hope his movies continue to tank
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He shows up where she and the kids are expected to be. There were no pics of them together and they arrived and left separately. This was his pap walk not hers. He clearly thinks we are that gullible and will forget what he doesn’t want us to remember if he reminds us what a wonderful family man he is. Gross.
As to the ice cream scene there was a video that showed clearly that was orchestrated by him and she was pissed about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@learning- agreed that this is Ben’s doing. She looked mortified and angry at the ice cream shop because she didn’t know he called the paps imo. And as far as church, Jen has been taking the kids every Sunday since they separated (maybe even before? Idk about that but def since the separation) and it seems like Ben’s jumping on it to try and distract from the fact that he’s an alcoholic harasser of women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just watched that video and it’s clearly Ben’s doing, he’s trying so hard to look like the loving father and gives the girls a weird hug when their backs are turned, he’s working the camera! You even hear one of the cameramen ask another if he got that shot. Ben then goes back to his phone and the older daughter is grabbing at his arm trying to get his attention, ridiculous attempt at manipulating people. Also, Jennifer is obviously upset at their presence and makes that clear. I felt creepy even watching that video, poor kids don’t deserve to be photographed, theirs or the other innocent kids at the ice cream shop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then Jen needs to start setting her boundaries. She can do this and I hope she will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole, he is their father. He has legal rights, too. How does she legally keep him from exposing the kids like this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen looks great.
…But she can be such a doormat sometimes for Ben. This looks like PR for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Anyways Jen stop participating in these pap walks. Just stop it. Its not necessary and now you look like you’re complicit in this PR push to play “happy family” even though he’s not sober and he assaults women.’
thank you, it’s really nagl. especially because it’s SO blatant he’s doing it to purge his image, he’s like look i might touch women without their consent, but hey i go to church?? UGH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is all on Ben. He is the clear a-hole in this scenario. She isn’t in anyway complicit. If she makes some effort to defend him publicly then thats something different. If you actually watch the paparazzi video at the cafe she clearly is pissed off that the paps are there and barely interacts with him. I honestly have come to have some sympathy. She clearly had blinders on and let herself be manipulated by this jerk. I am not saying she isn’t hypocritical and doesn’t have deep seeded issues that she stayed in that marriage but i tend to think she let herself be manipulated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i wrote it on another comment, but if she’s not agreeing to pap walks she most certainly did not tell him about it, since they keep happening. it’s obvious that while she might not be delighted by this, she’s still going along because this is what he wants.
on one side i feel for her, otoh she’s addicted to pap walks as much as he is so it’s hard to feel much sympathy when she’s dragging her kids in this mess. i mean, she fought so much to have that paparazzi law passed, and yet her children are always in the limelight. halle berry also campaigned for it, and since then we never ever saw her children again, so it’s not like it can’t be done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes absolutely about the law. I am just getting the feeling in this case he called and made sure that he was seen with his kids. and photographed. I don’t think she’s blameless just that this was all his doing and to cover his butt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh i agree with that, it’s him trying to look good and calling the paps. but she’s still going along, and she really doesn’t have to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ell, did you see the video footage of the ice cream shop? That was all him – she arrived later, clearly angry, asked the paps to leave so her kids could have some peace, walks in and when Affleck approaches her and tries to have a PDA moment she sidesteps him and just walks to her kids. Then she points to the door and glares at him, and he walks over and shuts it.
She may have pap walked her ass off in the past, but at this point Garner is not playing. Was good to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree he’s an @$$. At some point she needs to stop telling him where they are. How else does he know where to call the paps to? Its not just this its also the fact that he’s not sober. She can put her foot down here and she hasn’t.
Maybe this event will change her mind
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole. He knows they go to church every Sunday, what time and where. She doesn’t have to tell him. As for Friday’s school event, he’s a parent so he gets notices about meetings in the same way I get emails and phone calls about happenings at my grandson’s school because I am listed on his record as a contact. The ice cream shop was totally Ben’s setup. Like I and many others said, watch the video.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh. It’s getting harder to be open-minded about JG.
Church now? *side-eye*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’m gonna chant “Ben Affleck went to church,” whenever my work day needs comic relief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well – she does seem to bring the kids every Sunday, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, Jen has been going to church her whole life so have her children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has been taking the family to church for a couple of years now, since it was announced that they were separated. He just shows up looking hungover when he pleases.
And on a superficial note, how can you wear a dress pants, a button down and oxford shoes as still look a mess. Tuck in your damn shirt, at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks guys. Didn’t know that they attend every Sunday. Still confused as to why she would let Ben continue to use her for image rehab though.
ETA: just watched the ice cream video and it doesn’t seem like she wants shit to do with him. He’s so gross hugging his girls for the paps. How does he not get that this just makes him look worse?? JFC just go hide away, Ben, like forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can she stop him?
She could quit taking the kids to church on Sunday, but they seem to enjoy that and how long would she have to stop? How would she explain that to the kids – we can’t go there because your dad might show up?
He is their father and so I’m pretty sure he has the right to take them places, with or without her consent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I think she’s in a shitty position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can she stop him? Well for one she could say stay your butt home, you are an embarrassment.
Or he could go in to church through a side door? You know not in front of the cameras?
They know exactly what they are doing, she is complacent in using her family for exposure and to spin the happy family image.
She would run back to him in a second if he wanted to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she started publicly going to church circa “Miracles from Heaven,” which was also around the time she needed to revamp her image in light of dumping a dirt bag husband. Whatever, I genuinely think she wants to be that kind of mom so more power to her.
But the comic value of the suggestion that Ben Affleck goes to church . . . could he be any more pathetic and transparent? She shouldn’t have to hide from him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She IS in a shitty position. She has been taking the kids to church forever. On set, she also takes them to church wherever they are. I know that because a friend (who used to post here) was a PA on a movie she was doing and JG asked her if she could find a local church she could attend. I’m indifferent towards her, for the most part, but I don’t like how people are jumping in yelling about her being complicit in her estranged husband’s actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bettyrose is right, she only started taking the kids to church after she filmed that Christian movie. She and Ben were ‘separated’ by then so he didn’t always tag along. Since he’s been with Lindsay he has barely gone and when he has, he has looked like shit. This past Sunday was the nicest he’s ever dressed for a service — hmmmm wonder why??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wonder what Jennifer Garner thinks of all of this.
She knew she married an addict and proceeded to have three children with him.
For someone seemingly so “together”, I side eye her as much as him.
Now her children suffer because Daddy is a fuck boi who can’t be alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she probably wasn’t very together to begin with, and the way the both of them use those children with pap walks is mortifying. like, i don’t blame her for getting in a bad relationship, it happens. but step away from it now, he’s being accused of sexual harassment, she literally has no business complying to his pap walks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not complying. She was clearly pissed about the ice cream pickup. They were not together at the school event, arrived separately and departed separately, no photos near each other. She took the kids to church as she does every Sunday and he showed up, on his own, dressed better than usual, grinning at the paps, no photos near each other. How does that translate to complying? As I said, does she need to get a restraining order to keep him away from her and the children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i find it very hard to believe that once they’re alone, she doesn’t let him know she doesn’t want the paps around and that he’s on his own to clean up his image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ell, when has he EVER shown that he takes her feelings and wishes into consideration?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How pathetically obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben always runs back to Jen & his children when he needs to re vamp his image.
I wonder how Lindsay feels about him allegedly groping that former SNL’s wife. Didn’t some source say something like SNL is one big family?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the first weekend he ditched his NYC trip to have drinks with Shookus with damage control church visit and hugging his daughters to the cameras. He’s such an idiot, but I ‘m also shocked to learn that 80% of general public doesn’t follow internet outrage and end up believing whatever PR ops the celebrities do. Many People Magazine readers, just to frame the type, will see these pictures and will say: Awww…he loves his daughters, look how he hugs them! And he goes to church dressed properly! He cant be that bad!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Affleck is not going to address the groping. He thinks it will all blow over. If an interviewer presses him on the issue he will probably either end the interview or have a weak statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think he can even remember all the woman he touched?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, i wouldn’t be surprised at all if hearing these women complaining about him touching them was completely new to him because of his drinking. truly disgusting, if he thinks this is going away, he better think again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably not. He is likely hoping that no additional women come forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s probably been having his lawyers contact and threaten women. I’m sure Harvey taught him well. If we start seeing negative stories running about any women involved, we’ll know why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree he’s going to try to let it blow over. When he made his “sad and angry” statement about Harvey, it turned into a slew of accusations (with video proof!) about him too, so he’s going to be silent now. Except for the convenient “look I’m at church with my kids!” photo op.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised she’s still willing to let him tag along and use them for image cleanup. I mean it made sense when she was married to him, but she doesn’t owe him anything now. Especially given the fact that he was groping women while he was married to her. That news would be the end of my PR assistance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t he putting her on the spot, though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
not at all. she’s clearly going along with it, and maybe she’s just misguided, but given that the both of them seem addicted to pap walks like it’s 2006 it’s easy to see through it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not clearly going along. He shows up where she and the kids are going to be (and have been for over 2 years). He knows the paps are there to photograph her and the kids – they’ve even shown up and taken pics when Jen wasn’t there with the kids. He knew it and took advantage to show up – KNOWING the headlines would state they are UNITED – probably because his PR makes sure that is the headline.
She avoided being captured in any shot with him and they arrived separately. Her simply being in the same place WITH THE KIDS is not going along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this were done with her consent and input, they’d have photos of them all together, with Garner smiling. That was the way it always was before. They don’t even have shots of them in the same frame, here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He showed up on his own. They did not arrive together or leave together. It is not like she can stop him from showing up to church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she can certainly stop him from showing up with the paps, by telling him she won’t comply, and won’t be seeing him in public until he behaves like a proper adult. but then again, she’s also not above pap walks, so they both have this problem.
honestly guys, if georgina chapman was behaving like JG, everyone would be side eyeing her and rightly so. it’s just because it’s JG, and she gets away with it because of her stans contingent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is she complying now? Without making things messy in court, she can’t stop him from showing up places where the kids are. And I have no idea how you think she can stop him from calling the paps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They. Were. Not. Together. She took the kids to church, as usual. He showed up separately. Should she get a restraining order to stop his pap strolls?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the one that calls the paps
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, right.🙄🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she did this time. He was the one smiling for the cameras.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do we know this though? If she goes to church every Sunday and the paps know that then…??
Ben has a lot of heat on him at the moment and rightfully so. How do we know that he didn’t just call her and say “I’m going to church with you today”?
How could she stop him?
I don’t want to be naive but just throwing some other possibilities out there. Because it doesn’t behoove JG in the slightest to be seen with Ben right now and it’s hard for me to believe that she would feel like doing him a favor in light of recent allegations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘it’s hard for me to believe that she would feel like doing him a favor in light of recent allegations.’
i think that’s exactly the point. it’s hard to believe, but it’s obviously what is happening. mind you, i don’t believe in this instance she’s calling the paps (although she very often does when it suits her), that’s probably on him. but i don’t believe for a moment that once the paps are gone and they’re alone she wouldn’t address it and put a stop to it if she disagreed.
i’m not saying she’s doing it to deliberately hurt the women he harassed, it’s probably just a misguided attempt to sweep it under the rug because he’s her children’s father, but it’s still nagl. no one in that family needs this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not obvious at all though. From the video, the only obvious thing is her disgust and irritation with Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i didn’t see disgust and irritation with him, just irritation with the paps. which makes me think it’s him calling them sure, but she’s still going along with what he wants.
i wrote it upthread, but both JG and halle berry campaigned to have a law passed so that their children wouldn’t be in pap shots. we never saw HB’s children again since, while JG’s children never stopped being in pap shots. furthermore in britain you have a chance to blur children’s faces if you want to, many many celebs get it done before pap shots appear on like the daily mail, JG never bothered and yet she campaigned so hard for it. i mean i feel like the bad guy for pointing out this stuff, and to a degree i feel for her, but come on she’s obviously participating in the fatfleck purge. i hope she opens her eyes and stops indulging him at some point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s always done this though. At the start of their relationship he was very well-known as a frat-ish sleaze, and she worked hard to present a different image. Throughout their marriage she did happy family pap walks every time their were rumours he was cheating, every time people started talking about his alcoholism and drug abuse, every time it came out he was practically living at casinos, every time people reacted badly to one of his career decisions…they even did a bunch of excessively posed pap walks years ago when the stories about his brother first came out. I’m not exaggerating when I say that 90% of the photos of him with his family tie in directly with times he needed some good PR. When he was doing well you’d have thought he was a bachelor.
She even helped him out after their separation when it came out he’d been sleeping with the nanny. During the most tumultuous time in his children’s lives, he decided to bang their nanny and cause them even greater disruption, and Jennifer was still there to pick up the pieces for him. Not for the kids, for him. Making him look like a good father publicly does nothing for the kids, except open them up to more exposure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh is that how it went? wow, that’s low of him. He always looked like he was forced to go anywhere with them while they were married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree w you Jerusha. I think he’s actually putting her in a weird position. She doesn’t want to be that arguing negative parent and create stress for the kids by fighting w him at church…but I’m fairly certain she sees this for what it is. He’s using her. Even if she was a super doormat in the past, I think her eyes are open now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the problem was feeling completely sympathetic is she hasn’t filed for full custody yet. At this point, I believe Affleck is a clear danger to his own children. What type of parent uses a child like this.
I don’t believe it’s her responsibility to babysit him, nor do I think “Oh she should have known before she married him”, I think she dragged her feet filing the divorce papers and suspect that was due to her still wanting to be apart of a power couple but I can’t really hold that against her.
Now though, it’s clear that Affleck is a drunk, much like his brother Casey he’s sexual harasser and assaulter. Instead of going to rehab and admitting his behavior has been wrong, he’s using his own children to deflect from the situation. She needs to file for sole legal and physical custody. I agree she didn’t want this pap walk, which is why she needs to really consider filing for sole custody of these children. As horrible as it will be, these children are clearly not what Affleck is considered about right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, like going to church is gonna prove you’re not a gross abuser *roll eyed*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Child molesting priests probably think church makes them look sweet and innocent. Abusers are gross and disgusting no matter where they are
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They didn’t arrive together so maybe he knew their church schedule and decided to join. He is working hard to rehab his image aside from his alcoholism. Ben needs to disappear for awhile to overhaul himself. All these pap strolls and photo ops as a “good father” are so fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might also be a special occasion at the church with people they are both friends with. He doesn’t usually dress like this for church, but neither do Jen or the children. I used to wonder how they got away with dressing so casually for church. Now I wish my church had been the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids are in their typical play clothes. Only Ben and Jen dressed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only set foot in church when I visited my parents, but I would see people-adults-dressed as if they just came in from the beach. And this was Southern Baptist! In Arkansas! Dress codes have changed, definitely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben reminds me a bit of my ex-husband. Both are drinkers and they have such depressed looks when they are with their kids. As if the kids have forced them into a life they never wanted. What a wanker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After seeing the ice cream shop video, I don’t think she has anything to do with this. I think he came on his own and knew she would be there with the kids. She still has my benefit of doubt on these particular outings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know anyone who watches that video will have an entirely different view of the situation. i speak as someone who many times has criticized her. She clearly did not want to participate in the photo op.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, he’s disgusting. She wants no part in this, but I actually think their settlement includes maintaining his family image. For a long time that also aligned with JG’s interests, but now he is dragging her into his mess and she’s boxed in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m gonna have to watch it now. So this asshole is just showing up? FFS he is unbelievable…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The part in the beginning of the video where he spots the video camera filming them standing in line and then reaches in for a hug with both girls? So blatantly obvious. He is a terrible actor. The older girl pulled away from him, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are 2 videos – one by X17 and the other by backgrid. The Backgrid is the one that shows Jen entering the shop, Ben trying to hug her and her pulling away and moving on. The photo of his hand on her back was taken from that split second of frame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly. if you think she’s ochestrating this, watch that video.
For me, it cemented that Ben is doing this, and how f*cked Jenn actually is. He managed to come across as the bumbling idiot, and Jenn the ‘mastermind’, but come on.
Who is going to be better at manipulating the public opinion? The charming abuser? Or the wife who listened and believed him for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m always asking you the same questions, but it’s always the same point. it can be both. JG can be both a victim and someone who’s not above curating their image to his advantage. real people are layered, you can be lots of things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what you’re saying, I really do, but for literal YEARS we have been told what a master PR manipulator Jennifer Garner is, how she’s the true Amazing Amy and that she’s going to make Ben regret that he ever lived, etc etc. I know you know what I’m talking about because that was relevant until about a week ago, before this scandal. So this 180 spin, that she’s somehow a victim and not a player, is a little hard to swallow. She’s been so involved with his pap strolls and rehabbing his image in the past.
I mean, she could have sent a nanny to the ice cream store to pick up the two kids, which seems to be the reason she went there. She could have sent the kids to church with a nanny this week, or let Ben take them on his own (lol). So to some people it looks like she’s STILL participating and you’re going to have to accept that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And instead of examining what we were fed, we are regurgitating it as fact. Why exactly do you believe Garner is a master manipulator, because gossip blogs say so?
Would a master manipulator get into and stay in a relationship that showed them in a poor light? Would they present the narrative that they are manipulative? Or would they put it on someone else.
Imagine for a moment you are an abuser. Who is the one person you don’t want telling your story? The person closest. The person who saw all the dirt. The person you convinced, too. Until they woke up.
And how do you make sure they aren’t listened to if they do wake up? You set the stage.
My best friends abuser convinced everyone that she punched herself in the face. How? Because his constant comments about her craziness. He set the stage, and he was a low level user. Not a high functioning one, like Dogfleck.
As Sixer mentioned, remember the mirror. Many men like this will slowly position everyone around them as manipulators and abusers. Affleck will have had as much to do with Garners image as his own.
Now again, this is not to say Jenn isn’t image conscious. Or that she didn’t call paps herself sometimes. This is to say, please, examine this narrative. Please examine how sexist narratives are adopted by the press, and by gossip, because they are convenient. They fit very nicely into those brain ruts we all have from living on a diet of this from birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are valid points detritus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He went to church so it’s all good….
Ugh. he is so gross.
On a lighter note it’s nice to see JG is upping her shoe game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone here who persists in thinking she’s participating in these recent pap walks please go to YT and check out the ice cream video. She is DONE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, she is done!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if she’s done she certainly hasn’t communicated it to fatfleck, since the pap walks keep happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you watched the video? She doesn’t seem like she is going along with shit. Seems like Ben is showing up and instead of traumatizing her kids and making a scene, she’s begrudgingly putting up with it. JMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ell, you seem to think she can stop him? How? Asking nicely? He’s gonna do what he thinks is in his own best interests, and I don’t believe for a second that he will give a fat rat’s a** what she wants, even if it involves the kids.
I felt SOOO bad watching the video of him walking away from church with Violet. He is messing with that poor little girl’s head and heart so bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
by refusing to comply. do you seriously expect me to believe that she told him to show up after church to pick up the kids in a private spot, and instead he showed up unannounced, with the paps and still managed to take the kids away?
i just don’t, sorry. i understand people want to keep an open mind, but frankly i don’t see how. i hope she soon realises she doesn’t need to pander to him this way. it’s such a mess of a situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ell, yes, that’s what I am saying. Ben is doing what Ben wants to do. He isn’t going to listen to Jen. The point of his being there was to be SEEN. He only took Violet. In the past, he has taken only Violet and taken her to karate class. Jen CANNOT stop Ben from showing up at church. Also, how do you tell the kids, I don’t want you seen with your dad in front of the photographers so hide from them. You attribute a great deal of control to Jen and I don’t think for a second it’s there. Ben will do what Ben perceives is best for Ben, notwithstanding Jen’s wishes (as shown by his behavior for many years).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has been done for a long time. I have no idea why some people insist that she wants him back. I think it is pretty clear she does not. She looks happier now that they are not together and it shows. When he is around she just looks annoyed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I had to guess it is because the divorce still isn’t final and because she isn’t with anyone else publicly. Both of them were hedging during the “separation” in regards to reconciling and for some people, when SHE moves on with someone else, only then will it be officially and totally over. I am not describing myself, just what I imagine others might be thinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have audio, but watched it. She looks PISSED. I think he set her up with that whole thing, and when she goes inside it looks like he comes into view and starts to embrace her (for the cameras of course), and she side steps him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not done.
She has staff. She has nannies. She’s been papped at that ice cream store plenty of times before (it’s the perfect place, so open that paps can get perfect photos from the other side of the street).
If she didn’t want to be photographed with him, she would have sent someone else to collect the children from him, or told him that no, she wasn’t walking into an obvious trap and he’d have to get ice cream and then take the kids somewhere more private so she could get them. She had all the power here. He didn’t bring the paps to her, she came to the paps.
She didn’t look happy, no, but they’ve never been above playing out narratives through the paps. Their separation vacation had them acting out a whole range of different emotions, all while a particular pap just happened to be constantly standing 20 feet away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been wondering too why more women have not come forward about Ben. I really suspect his PR team are working over time to nip any in the bud before they are public if possible. He has been known to threaten lawsuits before and issues Cease and Desist orders. There was a website Mel Knows that got shut down because of his threat of a lawsuit years ago, she was reporting on some of his shenanigans at the time and stated that was why she was shutting down or else someone else reported that tidbit. I remember reading about it. Then there was the uber driver who deleted her tweet about Ben being in her car with a blonde and when asked why she deleted it, she replied “Ask Ben Affleck”. There was the lawsuit in Detroit re the woman suing a famous franchise actor for giving her a certain disease, which was gaining momentum but died really quickly because I suspect a huge settlement was offered to settle out of court. Though no proof that was him, it fits .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was able to pressure poor Gates into editing that show. I wouldn’t be surprised if he paid that journalist to come forward about the “game” video (that makes him look really bad) to defend him and/or is having his lawyers pay women off as we speak.
Or perhaps there is going to be another expose with him as the target and whoever has it is biding their time. However he looks SO SMUG on the church stroll that I’m inclined to think that it’s payoffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Groper goes to church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Ben Affleck is cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people with their family pap walks. Stop already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe him now. He never did the school run before but last week was all over it and getting photographed doing so. Then the ice cream trip, holding hands and all that bullshit. Now we get a church stroll with him in dress clothes. He hasn’t stayed for a church service in MONTHS. He is so transparent and that smug, cat-that-got-the-cream smile on his face makes me sick. The tabloids love to trash him. Why don’t they call him out on using his kids?
As for Jen I do not think that she participated in either of these two pap strolls that he’s put together. I do think that it’s her own fault for getting dragged back into his disasters. If she would have divorced him (and finalized it) two years ago she could have totally re-branded herself by now. Not saying that she has to be with someone else but 99% of her public identity is still being his wife, and the other 1% is being an actress, IMO. People thought/think that she was part of the pap strolls because she hasn’t distanced herself from him enough. You’d think with him being with Lindsay that this wouldn’t be an issue but she’s covered SO much for him in the past that people are just naturally assuming that she’s still doing so. Just MY opinion, and PS it is Monday and I’m in no mood to go 10 rounds with some crazy fans over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A woman is married to a cheater, an alcoholic, a compulsive gambler, and this man does not present that image to the public. Instead, he convinces the public for years that he is a good ole boy, to the extent that his indiscretions aren’t touched (no one commented on the VJ), and he hushes up all negative information on himself (PBS silenced for the first time ever). He commonly uses misogynistic tropes to support himself and cast himself as the victim, while taking advantage of women in less powerful situations (nanny anyone? early 20s and under his employ?)
And instead of supporting the wife, who like the rest of us didn’t see this behaviour, and was perhaps even blinded by love, we blame her. Maybe not completely, no, but we required her to shoulder a portion of the blame for his behaviour.
How can we not see that by playing in to the narrative that women are conniving manipulaters, we are actually not seeing the men who position them like that? Why bothing convincing people the devil doesn’t exist, when you can pin it on a witch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blinded by love? LOL! Jen said herself, in print, that her eyes were wide open the entire time. People aren’t going to forget how she was instrumental in his image repair. He didn’t get that on his own. And yeah, he is a terrible guy but she DID protect him all those years. No one is saying that she’s a witch, most people are simply saying that she played a big part and isn’t blameless. You want her 100% vindicated and that’s not going to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want her 100% vindicated, because I don’t care about her, not in particular. I care how the narrative is presented, and how this impacts every woman, and especially women in abusive or controlling relationships.
I want all women who are in relationships with @ssholes to be able to leave when they are able to, without judgement and accusations of complicity, and I’m challenging how we default to believing women are the manipulators.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Detritus and I really appreciate your comments on this thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus Okay, that’s nice but who said that Jen was one of those women in a controlling or abusive relationship? She isn’t saying that about herself, in fact, quite the opposite. When she comes out and does an interview about how manipulative, abusive and controlling Ben had been to her in their going-on-13 years of marriage, then I will agree with you. Until then, we have only her word on the subject. You’re trying to turn her into a victim and I’m not even sure that she’d accept that label herself.
Jen is a big girl and knows who Ben is, what he is going, and exactly how to respond to it all, both publicly and privately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if you notice, especially in this thread, I don’t refer to Jenn as being a victim.
I refer to her as being married to an asshole. a manipulative asshole. I refer to the narrative being especially damaing to women who are in abusive relationships. Gradations on the same scale, if you ask me, especially since I view consistent adultery as abuse, but thats a different argument.
While there is an argument to make that my stance reduces agency, I’m not viewing Jenn as a victim. I am asking we suspend this narrative until we find out more information.
No one knows for sure Jenn calls the paps, or if Ben does. Or if Jenn calls FOR Ben. It’s all assumptions.
The only thing I know for sure is that this pattern and narrative is consistent with abusive and controlling relationships, and I will speak out about that.
@Kitten, thanks love, i appreciate you taking the time and effort to be present here, as well. I think I may be the very definition of crazy though, still here doing the same motions, hoping the reaction might be slighly different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detrius Until Jen says that she was in an abusive or controlling situation with an asshole you cannot assign that to her. She was married to him for more than a decade. She KNOWS who he is and didn’t care for many years. Her eyes were wide open (her words). Asking that we suspend the narrative??? wtf What are you on about?? People are discussing this and if you can’t handle it, too bad. Close the browser. You are all worked up and taking this situation way too personally. Affleck and Garner are strangers to ALL of us and it is all speculation. Again, why are YOU allowed to speculate but the rest of us aren’t?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lolo, interesting. Do I sound worked up? Thats strange, because I’m not the one cussing, using caps, multiple question marks, or telling people to exit the conversation.
Other people are allowed to speculate. Notice how I didn’t hop on anyones thread to call them out, I just firmly do not agree with the direction of the speculation and feel it plays into sexist tropes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay well you’ve stated your position and there is simply no need to browbeat others into silence or submission. It’s not your board and people are going to discuss what they want to discuss. You don’t have to like it. And yeah, you sound worked up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this is why women don’t speak up…. Other women will tell them they deserved it because of something they did or did not do. Women hold other women to impossible standards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people in this comment section seem almost gleeful to be able to default to their “it’s always the woman’s fault” tropes. It’s rather appalling. Thank you, detritus, Kitten, Jerusha for your comments on this subject. I’m not even a Jen fan yet her threads can be so upsetting.
We know Ben has many demons, we know he does. Jen has used the paps a lot for her image and stayed with a guy we all know is pretty awful. Somehow his groping women, which was a total abuse of his power, is being compared to Jen calling the paps as if they are equal actions. It’s bizarre and upsetting to keep reading this pretzel logic in people’s zeal to blame a woman for a man’s actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
literally no one is comparing calling the paps with sexual assault. point me to a comment who says that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen is in an untenable position. She has to raise her children with this jackass. Pretty sure she can’t do a whole hell of a lot if he decides to pap stroll HER family oriented behavior. She isn’t going to call him out publicly no matter how much better it would make us feel, because she has to deal with the backlash, she has to manage the repercussions. And as a person that has to deal with a narcissitic ex, I have no doubt the children get to bear the brunt of that backlash. Because that is what abusers do. She sacrificed and worked her ass off to save her marriage and her family. She has since done everything she can to maximize his positive interactions with the kids while trying to maintain certain boundaries. (That ice cream shop set up looked like a boundary crossed) She has to “manage” that dickweasel, because her and her children have to suffer the consequences.
It is real easy to sit back and hurl shoulda-coulda-wouldas, when it isn’t you paying the price. Trust me, having to keep your mouth shut and smile in order to protect you children from the fallout isn’t as much fun as it sounds. At least this “doormat” hasn’t found it to be so.
I don’t think I am going to to be able to stomach another 200 comments, half of which blame or otherwise ridicule Jennifer Garner for Afflecks behavior and whereabouts. All while maintaining a self congratulatory tone that THEY would handle things oh so much better.
Here’s hoping you never find out. Because it sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dickweasel.😂😂😂 I’m gonna borrow that in the future.
And, PS, agree with your post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we find a quiet corner to hang out in? I’m feeling dissapointed, today.
Jenn provides such an intersection, cheated upon, mom, ambitious. Its like prime I woulda done better territory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too please. Feeling very disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that bottom picture of Affleck and Garner just sums up their entire marriage….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Affleck has been parading his GF for months – weekends together in LA and NY – leaving minimal kid-time in between. We’ve seen the kids with JG, so we know when they are not with him.
He is sure to include that “wants to make his GF happy” quote in every article, even. He has wanted us to know he has moved on and is soooo happy.
Now, all of a sudden he has a PR crisis and he is front and center with the kids, and tries to draw Jennifer in that because it has ALWAYS WORKED IN HIS PAST. He’s using an old tool, hoping that it has the same effect as it did before. The thing is, IN THE PAST, Jennifer was part of the team and so it authentically included her.
Now, she has worked for MONTHS to exclude him from part of her image. She has made it so obvious that they are merely co-parenting the kids and have no relationship otherwise. He is so obviously using her, and manipulating her and the circumstances with the kids to recreate the family friendly image that we have seen NOTHING of for months now.
Please, women, do not be a part of this with him. Do NOT let him “ab-use” his family by getting away with this crap. Call it out for what it is. This is how men like him get away with stuff – women always want to hold other women responsible for men’s behavior – as if they are all-powerful somehow.
If that were true, sexual assault and harassment couldn’t even exist for women, could they?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The putting his hand on her back was the most blatant attempt to connect himself to her as far as trying to show they are on very friendly terms that just threw him over the edge for me. It was all for the paps. Since their separation, when has he ever touched her, even during their friendly co-parenting outings for the last two years, before Lindsay was brought out as his girlfriend?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether or not Jen encouraged or participated in these last few pap strolls (the ice cream store, the school event, church) is incidental. He successfully rehabbed his shitty image with her help. This is what he knows to do when scandal hits and the tabloids give him what he wants. Ben learned to do this from their time as a couple, and even after their fake separation back in 2015, the two of them still played at it by going on media tours about co-parenting and leaking everything to the press. If she’s between a rock and a hard place now because he’s still playing the game and she doesn’t want to, well… you made your bed, dear, and now you’re gonna have to lie in it. Not having much sympathy here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For years I’ve referred to Garner as Hollywood’s Lady Macbeth. I have no doubt she’s pissed. This wasn’t part of the bargain at all.
If she couldn’t become the huge star she wanted, she’d out-Rita Rita Wilson and become Hollywood’s #1 Wife. But that’s hard to pull off when your husband’s a drunken lout.
I often wonder if she regrets marrying Affleck when she could have had a bigger star in Tom Cruise if she’d held out another year or so. Sure he’s a Scientologist but that’s a helluva lot less embarrassing than what she’s dealing with now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damage control for him.
She goes to church every week and she clearly didn’t come with him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude is a POS. He knows she isn’t going to deny him access to his kids, especially at church, so he shows up pretending it’s a family occasion when it isn’t. I doubt she’d go to her attorneys about this, since they are trying to make it easier on the kids, but damn…he’s a jerk for putting her and the kids in this position. Why doesn’t he pap stroll with the new love of his life?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, they’re going to go back to sneaking around. Maybe we’ll get shots of them at the airport but he’s going to keep his gf on the DL until all of this blows over. He’s going to do as many family pap strolls as he can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t stand the very sight of this lumpy, bloated a**hole at this point. He’s a disgusting sexual harasser and no amount of staged family pap strolls is going to make any of us forget that. Loathe him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When it comes to what she can do to stop Ben from using these kids in the photo ops she is in a lose lose situation, but not the way you think.
Jen could take Ben to court on the grounds of putting the kids in harm’s way. By using the kids for these photo ops, knowing how ruthless the paparazzi are in the wake of his sequel assault allegations. Her problem comes in because Ben could use her years of using the kids for a photo op when it was convenient for her and their so called “family” image.
Personally, I think she knows that he got her trapped between a rock and a hard place and because of that, these photo ops will continue and will hurt her image in a process.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment is spot on.
I feel really bad for the kids because when they get older they are going to look back and see that they were just pawns in daddy PR game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Ben needs to know that we’re all aware that pics of one prancing into church is not going to solve his problems just like sitting in a garage is not going to make you a car. Do us all a favour, go to rehab and deal with your issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We could get video footage, with clear audio, of Jen screaming in his face, “Ben Affleck, I hate your filthy guts. I am completely out of love with you and my only interest in you is making sure that our children still have a father. I will not help you cover up your sexual assault, I want nothing to do with your manipulation, and I’m extremely pissed that you’ve dragged me and our children into this mess,” and there would still be posters here reaching for a reason to blame & hate her. It’s astounding. If Jen Garner gets you so worked up that you cannot even fathom showing her an ounce of compassion, even when presented with clear evidence that she has nothing to do with her ex’s disgusting behavior in this instance, you have some inner sh!t you need to look at. Wow. Just wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most of us have been around long enough to know what’s up with these two and their PR games. We just don’t buy what they’re selling anymore. I guess some people (stans) expected one member of the couple to come out smelling like roses but you know, when you roll around in the dirt with the pig for so long, there’s just no way to get the stink off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shambles. Didn’t take but a few minutes for your point to be made, did it?🙄🙄🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you’re not exaggerating at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get that everyone wants to transfer their own hysteria and outrage about Ben onto Jen, but let’s get some perspective . Jen is not upset or angry or done because she learned anything new about Ben Affleck this week. Maybe people here did, but she didn’t. It was all public before she even married him (with the sole exception of 2014 party). It was al public before the nanny and before Lindsay even. If she’s upset, angry or done, it’s because her and the kids are being pulled into the headlines because the already-publicly known stories are being REVISITED.
As for church, when he goes, which is rare now, they’ve arrived/left separately for months now with no engagement publicly, so that’s nothing new. I think the last time was a few months ago when he showed up to drop the kids off at church during the initial Lindsay uproar.
On a semi-related note, why hasn’t Jen made any comment of support at all re: the Weinstein victims. I suppose that would be a landline for her to step into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, none of this is brand new info for Jen Garner (the exception being the 2014 stuff). She’s known all about him and his crap for years. Nothing would be different between them currently if stuff hadn’t come out in the press.
What can she really say about Weinstein? People would point to her assaulter husband (still legally married, SMH!!) and her assaulter brother-in-law and their family friend who tried to kill the story back in the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen has never spocken out about any of these types of issues (sexism, ageism) and so on in the past so I don’t think she will on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she can’t win! She is not Ben’s keeper but is stuck having him blow in and out of her life because she has custody of their children. This is the cleanest he’s looked in months! Guess he’s gearing up a lawsuit defence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse