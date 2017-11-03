Kevin Spacey was ‘toxic’, he harassed & assaulted men on ‘House of Cards’

Much like the Harvey Weinstein situation, the Kevin Spacey situation was a ticking time bomb. Once the first named sources came out to accuse both men of assault, misconduct and more, it was just a matter of time before the floodgates opened. That’s what is happening with Spacey now, and the air of inevitability shouldn’t detract from the actual horrors endured by the victims. As soon as Netflix suspended production on House of Cards and Spacey’s rep announced he would be “seeking evaluation and treatment,” you had to know that sh-t was going down on the set of House of Cards. These stories would not be limited to “I was drunk in 1991 and I hit on a teenager” – nope to all of that. From CNN:
Kevin Spacey made the set of Netflix’s “House of Cards” into a “toxic” work environment through a pattern of sexual harassment, eight people who currently work on the show or worked on it in the past tell CNN. One former employee told CNN that Spacey sexually assaulted him.
The former production assistant, whose account has never previously been disclosed, told CNN that Spacey sexually assaulted him during one of the show’s early seasons. All eight people, each of whom spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity for fear of professional repercussions for speaking out, described Spacey’s behavior as “predatory,” saying it included nonconsensual touching and crude comments and targeted production staffers who were typically young and male.
Yep. CNN interviewed the production assistant (who wanted to speak anonymously) who claims that Spacey assaulted him. Spacey put his hand down the young man’s pants, then Spacey cornered the guy in a trailer and “blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him.” When the guy told Spacey “I don’t think I’m ok with this, I don’t think I’m comfortable with this,” Spacey got flustered and left the set for a day. Apparently, when the guy told his supervisor that Spacey had been harassing him for months beforehand the supervisor’s solution was to encourage the guy to never be alone with Spacey. Many sources from the production claim that Spacey made the set “toxic” for anyone young and male. Netflix is trying to do some major ass-covering about how they didn’t know the extent of any of this, blah blah but no one believes them at this point.
Also: when you’ve properly prepared yourself, please try to read this interview with a man who says that, when he was 14 and 15 years old, he had a sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey – go here for the interview. The guy says that the relationship was “consensual” for a time, as much as a 14 year old can consent (hint: there’s no such thing as consensual sex with a minor, it’s illegal and a crime against a child), but that at one point, Spacey did assault him. It’s a devastating article and I believe this man.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. My heart breaks for the victims of this evil, predatory scumbag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Usual Suspects?
This was reported by Gawker in 2015, his abuse of young men on the set of HOC.
Also, you know he could be getting the Depo shot and therapy as the treatment. He could be actualized… Nah..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another rapist exposed. Hopefully up next: Bryan Singer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! When is Singer getting his. I watched Open Secret last night. So terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bryan Singer was exposed in 2014, but he used his clout to shut his accuser down.
Google Bryan Singer and sex accusations and you will see how widely reported those accusations were and still are in the MSM.
The good news is that the film AN OPEN SECRET (2015) is trying to re-launch in this atmosphere of people finally believing the victims because it discusses Bryan Singer and others. It’s on youtube if you can’t find the vimeo of it https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=427s&v=XfWFjWnuCQE
The reason it didn’t receive a major launch first time round was because Hollywood refused to distribute it. Most people only heard about it via word of mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling Singer is going to flee the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wondered about this. He’s taken the ‘i’m seeking therapy’ PR route, so I could see him travelling to Europe for ‘rehab’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Corey Feldman just named John Grisham.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Grissom, an actor, not John Grisham the writer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was actor John Grissom not John Grisham.
All of these revelations are heartbreaking but not surprising sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not Grisham, Grissom.
Grisham is the author, Grissom is an actor.
I was also disappointed that he revealed names already outed by the documentary AN OPEN SECRET because that film received no support from Hollywood and was shut down. Names revealed by the Feldman have already served their time and are believed to be living in Mexico.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow what?
I did not see that coming. I believe him, completely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, everyone! *whoa*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping the Spacey stuff begins to implicate his pal Bryan Singer. That guy needs to get got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Going down big time. Good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a common thread in his vile behavior…junk grabbing. Here’s an idea for Spacey and Weinstein. If they can’t keep their hands off…lose a hand. Eye for an eye. Simple. Choose between losing your grabby hands or a peenectomy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His nickname among staff at the Old Vic theatre was “Handball” because of his actions towards staff apparently. It was in a story by Popbitch back in 2004. Yes you read that right, 2004.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Warning: The linked article from NY Mag is very good and worth reading but DO NOT read the comments. Seriously, don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read the article and made a conscious decision to avoid the comments. Glad I did now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good call. I know saying that sometimes makes people want to read the comments more, human nature and whatnot, but these are pretty disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like my fuse is already too short!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, I hear you on that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The article was excellent and insightful.
He describes what it is like to be on the other end of predatory attention in a way I can relate to but never articulated. Some men prey on kids that age, and it is insidious because at 14-15 you think you know a lot more than you really do. It never occurred to me at 15 that a 30-year-old man saying I was sexy was as gross as it is. I just thought he was flirty but harmless, and it felt powerful too. Now I see how wrong it is. Thankfully nothing came of it, but I can see how a vulnerable boy was perfect prey for a man like Spacey.
I peeked at the comment section. There are some very disturbed people commenting. Anyone who lashes out like that needs to do some soul searching is all I have to say. Miserable jerks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also believe these men coming forward.
I don’t understand how anyone thinks they have the right to forcing themselves on a person without permission. Maybe they get off on the power of making someone uncomfortable. Watching them squirm.
Also, having any relationship with a minor is illegal. There’s definitely some legal and moral issues there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of this is the least surprising BS ever. Of course he harassed people on his show. Easy victim pool
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Vulture article was brutal. I can only imagine the years of therapy he had to do, to start having a healthy view of sex. And f#ck Kevin Spacey and his monster cousin for what they did to this man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect example of Hollywood mentality – look, this show is super popular and winning awards, which is in turn is bringing in bags of money, so don’t upset the apple cart, okay? Just make it a priority to not be alone with him and in a position to be harassed. It’s really YOUR responsibility if you think about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched “Open Secret” last night. I was nauseous and enraged..by the time it was finished I wanted to know why these predators are walking the streets and why are these deplorable beings allowed to work with vulnerable children. The aftermath for the victims was heart wrenching..I was so angry I emailed a journalist with the LA Time who wrote an searing article on one of the victims who sued Byran Singer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the Vulture.com article last night about the 14-year-old boy, now man. He was so honest and talked about his experiences from all angles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A great article was posted over at The root yesterday by Preston Mitchum in response to Kevin Spacey’s attempt to use the gay community as a shield. The author made a good (and often overlooked) point about the importance of NOT connecting what has traditionally been deemed ‘bad’ ‘sinful’ sexuality or ‘gender-inappropriate’ as a symptom of sexual abuse. It’s a very relevant reminder since this is a time when abusers are being exposed and all kinds of victims have been/still are bravely coming forward. Some victims are heterosexual ‘manly men’ and heterosexual, chaste ‘good girls’, others are not. Either way, this point needs to be kept in mind by everyone:
“As a survivor, this is why it was difficult discussing being sexually assaulted by a man when I was younger… I grew frustrated that the immediate harm being addressed was what the abuse could mean for my actual or perceived sexuality. It made me realize it’s because many people think sexual abuse and sexuality are somehow connected…It took years to rework that my sexuality was not borne out of pain. I was not gay because I was abused. Even though my abuser didn’t ‘come out’ until many years after he assaulted me, Spacey’s response made me relive my entire interactions with my abuser and my own thinking on sexuality and abuse.”
The whole article is worth a read. https://www.theroot.com/kevin-spacey-and-the-damage-done-1820052424
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people saw through what Kevin was trying to do and were rightly livid. And said as much immediately.
Nobody in this age thinks sexuality is linked to criminality against minors. And for him to use a debunked hateful prejudice to excuse his crime is beyond the pale and deserves every horror visited on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly there ARE people in this age who very much do believe that homosexuality = perversion/child molesters. I’m surrounded by some of them. “Deplorables” is the name for them nowadays. Intentionally under-educated and over-zealous about Gawd and Jeebuz…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there is a difference between the US and the UK, largely because we don’t have the lobby of “Gawd and Jeebuz” so we do see that gay=paedo prejudice as long gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes me sad that David Fincher prob knew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“My introductions to love were, You’re a thing. You’re a tasty thing. And if you didn’t have that, you would have no worth.”
Oof. That part hurt extra. I think a lot of teens feel that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and it stung and hurt to read it. Not for me now but who I was.
I told here about the terrycloth robe guy that I ended up dating because I minimized the encounter and even made it into a joke. He was much older than me, and he knew how to twist everything to pull me into his life and make me think he valued me.
But I was just a plaything and possession, nothing more. A predator’s mask slips when their prey loses interest in them. It stopped feeling good and then I realized I wasn’t behaving like myself. He became biting and demanding, and I just wanted him gone from my life.
I was barely 19 and mature in some ways, but no match for an intelligent, worldly predatory type and the mind games got old.
His desire to have me back wasn’t because I was special. It was because he wanted his toy returned to him on his terms. They don’t care about anyone else and aren’t capable of love.
You don’t know that as a teenager.
Now after 30 I would have told him to eff off and recognized what a pathetic stunted artiste poser he is but at 19 it seemed different. He’s gotten older, but his “girlfriends” have stayed the same age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do kids and women stand a chance in this meatfest? Josh Lucas said he was traumatized when he assaulted him when he was 14 as well..Everyone who hired him knew. They just supposedly “kept him at bay from the person who complained” actually the opposite “kept the victim at bay from him”. All of them had to sign a sexual harassment agreement yet he thought being above this even though he signed. I would love to hear from Stephen Baldwin to go further than “i was mean to women too” and man up to whatever he did to them. Hopefully his victims too will come out. I would love for Anthony Bourdain to name the powerful chefs he said are in the lot of Weinstein and Spacey (He said we will be disgusted and surprised). Him and Corey Feldman. But i understand the legal implications. And knowing what happened to Rose and the so-called bags of drugs left behind, I understand the caution and the fear. I want these predators be done and lost. Maybe somewhere some journalists/newspapers are keeping tab on each victim and their predators and hopefully the purge will continue…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know where you got that Josh Lucas was 14. Plus it did not come from Josh, but a source to, of all rags, Radar.online. No star telling their story is going to Radar, of all places.
The source said at an after party for a House of Cards premiere, Josh confronted Spacey about an inappropriate flirtation that happened fifteen years before. Josh is 48 now. The story says he was 46 at the time he made allegations of Kevin Spacy hitting on him 15 years prior. That would put him at 31. And “hitting on him,” was it just a flirtatious pass or something that crossed the line?
Until Josh Lucas actually says something, not some source who sold a story to Radar, I will read it and know all of the facts are true about exactly what happened and when because it’s coming from Josh, not someone making a buck selling to Radar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Vulture article. Oof.
Also I just wanted to say I read a lot and don’t comment much here, but I really appreciate Celebitchy’s thoughtful and continued coverage of this “scandal.” Especially Kaiser – every post includes the words “I believe him/her/the victim” and I think it’s really powerful and important to keep saying that. So thanks to the writers and readers for being here and creating this community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is doomed. He doesn’t have Weinstein money and if I recall, wasn’t he executive producer of House of Cards? You can’t sell Oscars, correct?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can’t sell Oscars.
A long deceased actor’s estate tried to sell his Oscar a few years ago which prompted the academy to turn it into an ironclad rule. No auction house will touch them now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s very wealthy with nobody to support. He will be fine. But his life is acting. He won’t do well to have jobs dry up and lose his status in Hollywood. That would be the a worse punishment to him, because money isn’t a problem. He’d rather have less money and still be sought after in the acting community and theatre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please let us not shift focus from one scumbag to the other, but let us have a spotlight big enough for all of them.
Edit to add: F U NETFLIX.
Report this comment as spam or abuse