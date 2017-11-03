Kevin Spacey was ‘toxic’, he harassed & assaulted men on ‘House of Cards’

Much like the Harvey Weinstein situation, the Kevin Spacey situation was a ticking time bomb. Once the first named sources came out to accuse both men of assault, misconduct and more, it was just a matter of time before the floodgates opened. That’s what is happening with Spacey now, and the air of inevitability shouldn’t detract from the actual horrors endured by the victims. As soon as Netflix suspended production on House of Cards and Spacey’s rep announced he would be “seeking evaluation and treatment,” you had to know that sh-t was going down on the set of House of Cards. These stories would not be limited to “I was drunk in 1991 and I hit on a teenager” – nope to all of that. From CNN:

Kevin Spacey made the set of Netflix’s “House of Cards” into a “toxic” work environment through a pattern of sexual harassment, eight people who currently work on the show or worked on it in the past tell CNN. One former employee told CNN that Spacey sexually assaulted him.

The former production assistant, whose account has never previously been disclosed, told CNN that Spacey sexually assaulted him during one of the show’s early seasons. All eight people, each of whom spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity for fear of professional repercussions for speaking out, described Spacey’s behavior as “predatory,” saying it included nonconsensual touching and crude comments and targeted production staffers who were typically young and male.

[From CNN]

Yep. CNN interviewed the production assistant (who wanted to speak anonymously) who claims that Spacey assaulted him. Spacey put his hand down the young man’s pants, then Spacey cornered the guy in a trailer and “blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him.” When the guy told Spacey “I don’t think I’m ok with this, I don’t think I’m comfortable with this,” Spacey got flustered and left the set for a day. Apparently, when the guy told his supervisor that Spacey had been harassing him for months beforehand the supervisor’s solution was to encourage the guy to never be alone with Spacey. Many sources from the production claim that Spacey made the set “toxic” for anyone young and male. Netflix is trying to do some major ass-covering about how they didn’t know the extent of any of this, blah blah but no one believes them at this point.

Also: when you’ve properly prepared yourself, please try to read this interview with a man who says that, when he was 14 and 15 years old, he had a sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey – go here for the interview. The guy says that the relationship was “consensual” for a time, as much as a 14 year old can consent (hint: there’s no such thing as consensual sex with a minor, it’s illegal and a crime against a child), but that at one point, Spacey did assault him. It’s a devastating article and I believe this man.

44 Responses to “Kevin Spacey was ‘toxic’, he harassed & assaulted men on ‘House of Cards’”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:48 am

    The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist…

    Reply
  2. H says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Another rapist exposed. Hopefully up next: Bryan Singer.

    Reply
  3. hindulovegod says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I’m hoping the Spacey stuff begins to implicate his pal Bryan Singer. That guy needs to get got.

    Reply
  4. crazydaisy says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Going down big time. Good.

    Reply
  5. Savasana Lotus says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:55 am

    There is a common thread in his vile behavior…junk grabbing. Here’s an idea for Spacey and Weinstein. If they can’t keep their hands off…lose a hand. Eye for an eye. Simple. Choose between losing your grabby hands or a peenectomy.

    Reply
  6. Pedro45 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Warning: The linked article from NY Mag is very good and worth reading but DO NOT read the comments. Seriously, don’t.

    Reply
  7. aims says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I also believe these men coming forward.

    I don’t understand how anyone thinks they have the right to forcing themselves on a person without permission. Maybe they get off on the power of making someone uncomfortable. Watching them squirm.

    Also, having any relationship with a minor is illegal. There’s definitely some legal and moral issues there

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:58 am

    All of this is the least surprising BS ever. Of course he harassed people on his show. Easy victim pool

    Reply
  9. Rachel says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:00 am

    That Vulture article was brutal. I can only imagine the years of therapy he had to do, to start having a healthy view of sex. And f#ck Kevin Spacey and his monster cousin for what they did to this man.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Perfect example of Hollywood mentality – look, this show is super popular and winning awards, which is in turn is bringing in bags of money, so don’t upset the apple cart, okay? Just make it a priority to not be alone with him and in a position to be harassed. It’s really YOUR responsibility if you think about it.

    Reply
  11. Rosalee says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I watched “Open Secret” last night. I was nauseous and enraged..by the time it was finished I wanted to know why these predators are walking the streets and why are these deplorable beings allowed to work with vulnerable children. The aftermath for the victims was heart wrenching..I was so angry I emailed a journalist with the LA Time who wrote an searing article on one of the victims who sued Byran Singer.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I read the Vulture.com article last night about the 14-year-old boy, now man. He was so honest and talked about his experiences from all angles.

    Reply
  13. Otaku Fairy says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:06 am

    A great article was posted over at The root yesterday by Preston Mitchum in response to Kevin Spacey’s attempt to use the gay community as a shield. The author made a good (and often overlooked) point about the importance of NOT connecting what has traditionally been deemed ‘bad’ ‘sinful’ sexuality or ‘gender-inappropriate’ as a symptom of sexual abuse. It’s a very relevant reminder since this is a time when abusers are being exposed and all kinds of victims have been/still are bravely coming forward. Some victims are heterosexual ‘manly men’ and heterosexual, chaste ‘good girls’, others are not. Either way, this point needs to be kept in mind by everyone:

    “As a survivor, this is why it was difficult discussing being sexually assaulted by a man when I was younger… I grew frustrated that the immediate harm being addressed was what the abuse could mean for my actual or perceived sexuality. It made me realize it’s because many people think sexual abuse and sexuality are somehow connected…It took years to rework that my sexuality was not borne out of pain. I was not gay because I was abused. Even though my abuser didn’t ‘come out’ until many years after he assaulted me, Spacey’s response made me relive my entire interactions with my abuser and my own thinking on sexuality and abuse.”
    The whole article is worth a read. https://www.theroot.com/kevin-spacey-and-the-damage-done-1820052424

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      November 3, 2017 at 8:17 am

      Most people saw through what Kevin was trying to do and were rightly livid. And said as much immediately.

      Nobody in this age thinks sexuality is linked to criminality against minors. And for him to use a debunked hateful prejudice to excuse his crime is beyond the pale and deserves every horror visited on him.

      Reply
  14. EE says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Makes me sad that David Fincher prob knew.

    Reply
  15. detritus says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    “My introductions to love were, You’re a thing. You’re a tasty thing. And if you didn’t have that, you would have no worth.”

    Oof. That part hurt extra. I think a lot of teens feel that way.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      November 3, 2017 at 8:54 am

      Yes, and it stung and hurt to read it. Not for me now but who I was.
      I told here about the terrycloth robe guy that I ended up dating because I minimized the encounter and even made it into a joke. He was much older than me, and he knew how to twist everything to pull me into his life and make me think he valued me.
      But I was just a plaything and possession, nothing more. A predator’s mask slips when their prey loses interest in them. It stopped feeling good and then I realized I wasn’t behaving like myself. He became biting and demanding, and I just wanted him gone from my life.
      I was barely 19 and mature in some ways, but no match for an intelligent, worldly predatory type and the mind games got old.
      His desire to have me back wasn’t because I was special. It was because he wanted his toy returned to him on his terms. They don’t care about anyone else and aren’t capable of love.
      You don’t know that as a teenager.
      Now after 30 I would have told him to eff off and recognized what a pathetic stunted artiste poser he is but at 19 it seemed different. He’s gotten older, but his “girlfriends” have stayed the same age.

      Reply
  16. trollontheloose says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    How do kids and women stand a chance in this meatfest? Josh Lucas said he was traumatized when he assaulted him when he was 14 as well..Everyone who hired him knew. They just supposedly “kept him at bay from the person who complained” actually the opposite “kept the victim at bay from him”. All of them had to sign a sexual harassment agreement yet he thought being above this even though he signed. I would love to hear from Stephen Baldwin to go further than “i was mean to women too” and man up to whatever he did to them. Hopefully his victims too will come out. I would love for Anthony Bourdain to name the powerful chefs he said are in the lot of Weinstein and Spacey (He said we will be disgusted and surprised). Him and Corey Feldman. But i understand the legal implications. And knowing what happened to Rose and the so-called bags of drugs left behind, I understand the caution and the fear. I want these predators be done and lost. Maybe somewhere some journalists/newspapers are keeping tab on each victim and their predators and hopefully the purge will continue…

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

      I don’t know where you got that Josh Lucas was 14. Plus it did not come from Josh, but a source to, of all rags, Radar.online. No star telling their story is going to Radar, of all places.

      The source said at an after party for a House of Cards premiere, Josh confronted Spacey about an inappropriate flirtation that happened fifteen years before. Josh is 48 now. The story says he was 46 at the time he made allegations of Kevin Spacy hitting on him 15 years prior. That would put him at 31. And “hitting on him,” was it just a flirtatious pass or something that crossed the line?

      Until Josh Lucas actually says something, not some source who sold a story to Radar, I will read it and know all of the facts are true about exactly what happened and when because it’s coming from Josh, not someone making a buck selling to Radar.

      Reply
  17. C-No says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:26 am

    That Vulture article. Oof.

    Also I just wanted to say I read a lot and don’t comment much here, but I really appreciate Celebitchy’s thoughtful and continued coverage of this “scandal.” Especially Kaiser – every post includes the words “I believe him/her/the victim” and I think it’s really powerful and important to keep saying that. So thanks to the writers and readers for being here and creating this community.

    Reply
  18. Neelyo says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:33 am

    He is doomed. He doesn’t have Weinstein money and if I recall, wasn’t he executive producer of House of Cards? You can’t sell Oscars, correct?

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      November 3, 2017 at 8:52 am

      You can’t sell Oscars.

      A long deceased actor’s estate tried to sell his Oscar a few years ago which prompted the academy to turn it into an ironclad rule. No auction house will touch them now.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 3, 2017 at 8:57 am

      He’s very wealthy with nobody to support. He will be fine. But his life is acting. He won’t do well to have jobs dry up and lose his status in Hollywood. That would be the a worse punishment to him, because money isn’t a problem. He’d rather have less money and still be sought after in the acting community and theatre.

      Reply
  19. Cee says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Please let us not shift focus from one scumbag to the other, but let us have a spotlight big enough for all of them.

    Edit to add: F U NETFLIX.

    Reply

