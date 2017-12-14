John Stamos, 54, covers People because his girlfriend is pregnant

In October, John Stamos and his girlfriend of two years, Caitlin McHugh, made a big show of getting engaged at Disneyland. Apparently, the couple had more reason to be excited than just getting hitched, there’s a little McHugh-Stamos on the way. Aaaaw – Uncle Jesse’s getting his own kid. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that John is becoming a first-time father at 54. I suspected he would calm down later in life and finally be ready for a family. Lord knows his lifestyle and choices were not ideal for raising a family prior to now so good for him. Them! Sorry, good for them. Because Caitlin is involved too in that she’s the one actually carrying the child. That’s her there in the small picture at the bottom of the cover.

John Stamos‘ house is about to get a little fuller!

The actor, 54, and his fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting their first child, Stamos reveals to PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story.

In the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV), Stamos tells PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle that he and McHugh “talked about” having a baby in the past — and everything just fell into place.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” says the Fuller House star.

McHugh suggested, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’” Stamos recalls, revealing his fiancée jokingly responded, “Because you’re old.”

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos tells PEOPLE. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’ “

I like John. He appears to have corrected his former ways plus he’s always seemed personable as hell. I don’t know the first thing about Caitlin so I’ll assume the best of her. If the Disney-tastic proposal and hand-in-marriage-asking was what they both wanted, given they, “have the same morals and the same values,” then this all sounds lovely – congratulations to the parents-to-be. I assume once the child arrives, Caitlin will be allowed a little more space on the cover?

Given how devoted Caitlin is to Disney, I am putting money on a Disney name. I am sure John will honor his parents too, but you know they’ll slip a “Belle” or “Mickey” in there. I hope they fully commit and we get a Pumbaa out of it. I know, I know – I won’t hold my breath. But I do know one thing, with a kid on the way, John is going to have to start keeping his clothes on and I’m not sure how I feel about that.

  1. Seraphina says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:10 am

    John looks so good and gets better with age. I’ve never been into the Disney thing so I can’t understand a grown woman being so crazy about it. It would be like me asking for a justice league engagement since I grew up watching Linda Carter as WW and love WW. But maybe it’s like a destination wedding/engagement thing. Whatever ever it is, congrats to both, OPA John!!!

    Reply
  2. Azureskies says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:13 am

    This sounds so scripted but why? Is Uncle Jesse trying to appease his family values loving demographic? Why the farce of morality if she’s knocked up? Blecch. And how do we know he’s “ready” for a wife and child just because he’s a certain, magical age? Either way I guess they’re both happy? Hope there’s plenty of yogurt in their future.

    Reply
  3. RBC says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:23 am

    If I was John’s fiancé, I certainly would not be impressed with that cover. He is sharing the cover with a pic of serial cheater Matt Lauer and a story of how he is trying to save his marriage.

    Reply
  4. Jess says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Good for them, I was looking through his Instagram after the last article posted here and I really felt like he wanted kids. She’s cute, they’ll make pretty babies!

    I sure wish women had the option of dicking around and having fun until our mid 50’s then decide it’s time to have kids, must be nice!

    Reply
  5. Izzy says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:27 am

    It is peak 2017 when a woman gets pregnant and the guy who got her pregnant, lands on the cover of a magazine.

    Reply
  6. monette says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:29 am

    She is very very pretty. Congrats!

    Reply
  7. Adorable says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Sorry,there’s just something about this guy I find creepy.Even though he has this “uncle jessy”image I just….Anywho,Congrats!

    Reply
  8. Lexilla says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:35 am

    And now we know what John Stamos looks like with Kris Jenner’s hair.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:53 am

    That’s a terrible terrible photo of him on the cover. He is such a handsome man, surely they could get a better pic! What editor would pick that one??

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:04 am

    When he announced his engagement, I assumed a pregnancy announcement would follow soon thereafter.

    Reply
  11. Tanesha86 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Congratulations to them. He wasn’t uncle Joey btw that was Dave Coulier. He played Jessie 🤷🏾‍♀️

    Reply
  12. SJhere says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:45 am

    (Sigh). Dude runs around doing whatever the hell he wants for several decades and at 54 “oh, now I’m ready for kids”….Barf! Yeah, whatever. Well, he and Clooney are at least able to afford hired staff to help with these children. Is the 5-10 year age rule of dating completely outta date? You remember that right? As in, don’t date folks young enough to be your child? Blech!

    Reply
  13. Cupcake says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:21 am

    It makes me genuinely upset that men Can become biological Dads at any age. How I wish this was true for women. He probably didn’t propose until she was pregnant because he is more interested in the baby than her.

    Reply
  14. Bridget says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Kids was what broke up him and Rebecca Romijn. He really wanted them, she wasn’t ready (because she was like 26). But he’s always come across as ultra-traditional, in a creepy way. No thanks.

    Reply
    • Truthful says:
      December 14, 2017 at 11:15 am

      he also cheated on her while they were attending in a party… I think that was the real story otherwise someone who really want kids… don’t wait till he is 54…

      Reply
      • noway says:
        December 14, 2017 at 12:50 pm

        I’m going with cheating, because just a few years later she had twins. Her kids are almost 10 now, and he’s just getting around to having kids. Yeah sure he wanted them and that is why they divorced, and it took her only a couple of years to find someone to have a family with, but him it took a decade. I don’t think he was in a hurry. The facts kind of fly in the face of this story.

      • Bridget says:
        December 14, 2017 at 3:33 pm

        Cheating was a thing, but I was trying to be polite :) . But the kids issue was big with them. He wanted her to take a break from her career, which was JUST heating up at that point, in order to have kids with him. I always wondered if it was because he didn’t want her to eclipse him.

    • Alexis says:
      December 14, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      This really irks me. Yeah, Rebecca wasn’t ready for children so they split. Sure, okay. I highly doubt that is why they split or else I am pretty sure he would have found someone else rather quickly to have children with. Instead he has partied it up for more than a decade, doing GHB, having o/rgies at his home, and getting DUI’s before he found someone young enough to be his daughter to marry and have children with. Yet Rebecca has been married to Jerry O’connell for 10 years and they have twins. And I stand firmly by this…purposely having children past the age of 50 is a really selfish and unfair thing to do to a child/children.

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        December 14, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        It was definitely a factor. But note that I didn’t say it was because he had some crazy biological clock ticking. As noted above, I always thought it was because he was uncomfortable with being eclipsed by Rebecca. He was pushing to do the kids thing all while still partying up a storm.

  15. perplexed says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:19 am

    How old is she? That’s pretty much the first question that went through my mind when I saw the headline.

    Reply
  16. JA says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Hahaha that cover!! Im gonna be a DAD…[oh yea heres the lady actually creating our child!] Hmmm uncle Jesse is a forever hottie but me thinks the baby and the mother will always sit back seat to John and his career/ego.

    Reply
  17. Mar says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    He is so hot. Geez

    Reply

