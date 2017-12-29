Duchess Kate had the fewest work events of all the ‘full time royals’ in 2017

The royal family attends a Christmas Day church service in Britain

As we discussed, the end of the year always brings a trilogy of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Sometimes there’s a variation in the order, but three stories always occur around New Year’s every year, for the past… what? Five or six years. We hear about how much the Duchess of Cambridge spent on clothes. We hear about how few events William and Kate did throughout the year. And we hear – from sources – about how in the new year, they will be extra keen to work even harder. We already had the story about Kate’s 2017 clothing budget: she spent something like $160,000 on clothes this year. And now we know how few events she did, especially in comparison to other royals.

Although she is one of the senior members of the British royal family we don’t often see much about her in the media, but that doesn’t mean Princess Anne has shied away from her duties. The Princess Royal, 67, has carried out more domestic engagements this year than the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry combined.

Low-key Anne, who is rarely covered by the wider press when conducting her engagements, was confirmed as the busiest member of the royal family due to clocking up 455 appearances, according to The Times. These include charity events, dinners, receptions and other engagements around the country this year – not to mention another 85 events overseas.

The royal who undertook the fewest UK duties this year was the pregnant Kate Middleton, 35, for the third year running. She undertook 63 official engagements at home and 42 abroad. Her husband, Prince William, attended 117 events at home and 54 abroad. Prince Harry, who is set to marry Suits actress Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018, made 139 domestic appearances and 70 overseas this year.

Anne is well known for her charity work and is patron of over 200 organisations. The second child of Queen Elizabeth II is also highly regarded for her equestrian talents, having won two silver medals in 1975 and one gold medal in 1971 at the European Eventing Championships.

The latest figures are based on an analysis of the court circular by 85-year-old Tim O’Donovan, a retired insurance broker from Berkshire who has compiled an annual account of royal engagements for The Times for 37 years. On Anne being the hardest working royal, he told the publication: “She is always rushing around the country. I’m just amazed when I look through the court circular at what she does in a day. The amount she crams in is extraordinary. She can be up in Scotland then down to a dinner in London that evening.”

Good for the Princess Royal. Anne always gets sh-t done and she’s always been really no-nonsense about it. Which is why, I suspect, Anne and her kids can do no wrong when it comes to the royal courtiers and the Queen and Prince Philip – both the Queen and Philip adore Anne and I feel like Anne is their rock. Anne’s adult kids – Zara and Peter – are two of the Queen’s favorite grandkids too. As for Kate’s sad numbers… like, girl barely broke 100. She couldn’t even be bothered to average ONE hour of work every three days this year. I’m hoping the presence of Meghan Markle is just the incentive to make Kate really and truly keen in 2018. We’ll see, peeps. I suspect that over the weekend, we’ll get our annual Will And Kate Are So Keen article too.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Sandringham Church for the royal family's traditional Christmas Day service

The British Royal family arrive at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas Day

148 Responses to “Duchess Kate had the fewest work events of all the ‘full time royals’ in 2017”

  1. Astrid says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Someone in another post said something to the effect that royals stopping by for a 30 minute visit or waving is hardly “work”, which makes 100 hours of “work” sound even worse!

    Reply
    • llamas says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Yeah. If you calculate how many hours she spent “working” it is barely above a 40 hour work week. For the year.

      And she averaged about $1500 on clothing per engagement.

      Reply
      • PIa says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:56 am

        Rather than quantity of events, I think it is also important to look at the number of press-covered events. I mean, that is important from an optics point. Anne does all these events, they barely get press coverage. I wonder if the palace notes that (i.e. number of press articles stemming from an event, number of reporters present).

        I’m reminded of a tree falling in a forest with no one to hear lol.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:25 am

        It isn’t important that the events be covered by the press. It is better in many ways if they aren’t. The royals are supposed to show up to bread-and-butter events, work the crowd, listen to the people, and move on to the next engagement.

      • SoulSPA says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:46 am

        Public engagements should be covered. The more, the better. If it weren’t for coverage, how would people know what and how much and how good they work?

      • LAK says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:10 pm

        On the one hand the publicity these people bring is priceless, but people who meet Anne at her bread and butter events are so damned thrilled at meeting her that it matters not a jot that her events aren’t in the national press.

        Those bread and butter events are the ones that keep the monarchy going. That is their base.

        The sparkles and champagne events that WHK do might look good to an international audience, but that isn’t the monarchy’s base.

        And ironically, the sparkles and champagne events are the ones that irritate the public because they give impression that is all the royals do and are simply partying at the expense of the public.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:11 pm

        Big events, yes, like a charity premiere. But not the majority of the bread-and-butter, which should be covered by local news but not be front page on the tabloids. The people who are there, experiencing time with the royal who (pretends) to care – those are the ones who need to know. And they do, because they experienced it first hand.

      • Lorelai says:
        December 29, 2017 at 1:02 pm

        @Pia I see what you’re saying, but Anne’s visit makes a difference to the actual people she visits, press coverage or not, you know?

        ETA: LAK & NOTA beat me to it. Same sentiment, though.

        @LAK, I hadn’t even thought about it that way, but yeah, if all the general public sees is the “glitter,” it will make people more resentful of the BRF.

    • minx says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:57 am

      It’s so ridiculous. They can try to pretty it up, but cutting ribbons and making appearances isn’t work.

      Reply
    • Hazel says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:25 am

      I think even going to church on Christmas counts as an official event. Plus shaking hands when you get off a plane or train, ditto the reverse when you leave. Even Anne wouldn’t look so fab if you really examine the numbers. It’s padding your list of accomplishments for your annual performance review. I’ve seen this often enough at work!

      Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      December 29, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      @Astrid: and that really is all Kate does. You can tell she’s barely listening whenever anyone is talking to her, and she gives like two speeches a year. I highly doubt she follows up privately with anyone she meets. It seems like she’s forgotten all about them by the time she gets into her car home.

      Reply
  2. Tina says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:38 am

    The only year Sophie dropped below 150 engagements since becoming a full time royal was the year when James was a newborn.

    Reply
  3. my3cents says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:39 am

    —-This was in response to a post that has been deleted——
    She has full time nannies, chefs, maids and other staff. No , I cannot give her any discounts here.
    Her work is to attend 1-2 hour events- not an 9 hour workday like us commoners.

    Reply
    • Cranberry says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:53 am

      Maybe she wants to enjoy her children and her pregnancy. If had the choice, many women would choose the same and shouldn’t be made to feel guilty for it.

      Reply
      • Tina says:
        December 29, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Not when we pay for her life. We’re cutting benefits to the bone in the name of austerity, food bank use is up exponentially, and we’re paying hundreds of thousands of pounds for the wardrobe of a woman who barely does anything. She should feel guilty.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        December 29, 2017 at 9:58 am

        Wait, what? Every other female member of the BRF worked during their pregnancy and when their children were little. It’s her JOB. Her entire luxurious existence is paid for by the public and it’s her responsibility to get out there and cut ribbons, shake hands and make small talk.

      • Starryfish says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:12 am

        If she wanted to be a full time mom she probably should have married a different rich guy, not one who is supposed to come with a lifetime work appointment attached.

      • Cranberry says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:24 am

        The British people pay for her husband. He is the “provider” for his family. It’s always been acceptable for a spouse not to work if a couple had the $ to afford it. I mean, historically and currently, this is still the way many families function. This arrangement is recognized by common law. Just sayin. But I know this is really all about something else. I mean. It doesn’t matter what Kate does or doesn’t do. She’s still going to be resented.

      • Nic919 says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:29 am

        She can still enjoy her kids after taking a hour or so every few days. This is insulting to mothers everywhere. They aren’t strapped 24/7 to their kids and she most certainly isn’t either. She certainly takes that amount of time to get her hair done and go shopping.

      • happy girl says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:34 am

        @Cranberry 1000% AGREE. I do not care what anyone says, argues or shames. This is the most precious time in her life….(almost) three young babies who need enormous amounts of time with mommy. Screw all the help they have, there is nobody above mommy. Just because Her Majesty (whom I adore) was a cold, detached mother, doesn’t mean Kate should pawn her children off, too. There is no one or any job more important than mothering your babies. Just leave her be. There will be decades to come to champion causes.

        She’s doing enough at the moment IMHO.

      • Tina says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:35 am

        It has never been acceptable in the British royal family for mothers not to work, not since before WWII. I do agree that William and Harry should be taking more of the criticism, but no one here is going particularly easy on them.

      • llamas says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:43 am

        She spent about 50 hours doing charity work. She could up that to 200 hours and still have a ton of time with her kids. The queen worked hard when her children were young. Thats not abnormal. My parents worked full time – mom went back to work 6 weeks after i was born. She still spent a lot of time with me and we have always shared a close bond. You don’t have to be a SAHM to be caring and there for your kids. That is a load of cr-p and an insult to the hardworking mothers everywhere.

        Im sick and tired of the put downs to mothers who work so that people can justify KM’s laziness. Knock it off, folks.

      • Cranberry says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:43 am

        Maybe someone forgot to show her how to punch her time card after the wedding.

        @Tina
        It is acceptable everywhere in patriarchal societies including GB. The only reason it’s used as a tool to attack Kate is because of the deep seeded resentment the British people have towards the Monarchy. Let’s just all be honest about that. Kate is not some terrible monster, and she’s no different from many “regular” women married to wealth. She’s just another undeserving royal.

      • Tina says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:20 am

        @Cranberry, spare me the cod psychology. The Queen Mother, Margaret and HM were expected to work, Anne and the Duchess of Kent were expected to work, Diana and Fergie were expected to work, and Sophie was expected to work. If you are a “working royal,” you are expected to work. The difference between Kate and other regular women married to wealth is that her money comes from the British people. I don’t give a toss what other mothers do, because I don’t pay for their lives.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:26 am

        Cranberry, Kate didn’t marry wealth. Every penny they spend, all the houses they live in, all the dozens of staff they employ come as a result of their position. She chased the wrong man for a decade if she wanted a life of leisure like Pippa.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:43 am

        I can’t believe you think this is ok.
        It blows my mind that her children are used as an excuse when she doesn’t have to lift a finger to do anything all day. Two hours a day is not too much.
        Yesterday everyone was worried about taxes and money now it is ok.
        As for the husband excuse, the lesser spare worked more than the heir since everyone loves to point out how much further down he is all the time. How unimportant he is but something tells me he doesn’t think so and something else tells me he will be rewarded for it by HM and Grandad. He shouldn’t outshine his brother but if he doesn’t work then he is wrong, but if he does it is dissected until it can be twisted into an insult.
        The more perks you receive should coincide with the hours of work and number of commitments. Not the other way around.

      • Nic919 says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:44 am

        Stay at home mothers aren’t tied to their children 24/7 and many of them manage to do charity events along with the housework. Kate has a kid in school and at least one nanny as well as housekeeping staff and cooks. She is not a regular stay at home mother and it is obtuse to pretend otherwise. Even if we ignore the requirement that she is expected to be a working royal, she still manages to take plenty of time to shop and get her hair done. Most stay at home moms wouldn’t have the time for it and couldn’t afford it. Most stay at home moms don’t have a full time nanny either. There is nothing you can say to justify her extreme laziness.

      • minx says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        Ditto to what everyone else has said. If she wanted a life of pampered leisure she should have married someone like Pippa’s husband and no one would care what she does with her time or how much she spends.

      • FLORC says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        Cranberry
        That argument is faulty.
        Kate is more than welcome to enjoy her children and pregnancy. I truly hope she is and does.
        This however… It’s like you accept a paycheck for a job you don’t do. And much could be avoided if she and her staff talk herself up as so keen. She’s not. She never was. She takes the public servant perks, but acts like a private citizen.

      • LAK says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

        The QueenMother (pampered Edwardian lady) : “Work is the rent we pay for our privilege.”

        Queen Mary (super pampered Victorian lady) : “We love hospitals. We are never tired!”

        Kate Middleton (pampered modern woman) : some excuses given for her lack of a work ethic since the girlfriend days.
        1. She can’t work until she’s an official royal
        2. She can’t work until she’s settled into her marriage
        3. She can’t work whilst pregnant
        4. She can’t work until after maternity leave
        5. She’s pregnant again, she can’t work
        6. Sorry, another maternity leave
        7. She’s can’t work whilst her children are small
        8. She can’t work when they start school, who else will do the school run.
        9. Oops she’s pregnant again. Can’t work
        10. She’s got 2 small kids AND she’s pregnant. How dare you ask her to work
        11. She’s waiting to be the Princess of Wales to work

        Nevermind. She remains keen to work. And that’s the important part.

        Just don’t mention the nannies, mama Carole, household staff including housekeepers, cleaners, gardeners, butlers, valets, cooks, chefs, drivers.

        Not to mention the retinue of office staff that does the actual work so the only requirement from Kate is a photo op and not much else because she can’t or won’t extend herself to do more.

      • Cranberry says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        As I understand, even without the British tax payer’s $, the BRF is one of the wealthiest families on the planet. What # they rank now, I’m not sure, but I know it’s high up there. They have holdings around the world, and even without the tax payer $ they are Extremely wealthy.

        I’m not saying Kate should sit on her ass her whole life just because she married rich. I’m just saying all this “she doesn’t work enough” or “she should be able to work and raise children” and “this is her Job” is just categorical judgement fueled by class anger. I’m not for the Monarchy. It’s obvious that it needs to go especially if it just breeds this toxic environment of judging which women are worthy of their station, if they work enough or if they should feel guilty if they choose to be around their family more than work, etc. Whatever the situation, it can be sliced any which way. If Kate worked a lot more, I guarantee some people will also hold that against her as proof of what a cold, bad mother she must be that she leaves her kids to be raised solely by staff and nannies.

      • minx says:
        December 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm

        Well, here’s my judgment on who is “worthy of their station”–nobody. Just because you were lucky enough to be born or marry into the scam that is “royalty” doesn’t mean you get a free ride. And nobody here is saying Kate has to “leave her kids to be raised solely by staff or nannies.” That’s just not true.

      • LAK says:
        December 29, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        Cranberry: without the taxpayers’ subsidy these people woildn’t be as wealthy as you imagine. As an example, William inherited £10M from his mother. That isn’t enough to buy his own country mansion nevermind the taxes and upkeep.

        The annual taxpayer grants they receive for their private and public lives, given directly and indirectly, is why they give every appearance of being fabulously wealthy. Without it they wouldn’t even make the Sunday times rich list which cuts off at £100M. They definitely afford their current lifestyles.

      • Tina says:
        December 29, 2017 at 1:05 pm

        @Cranberry, Kate chose this life. No one forced her to marry William. She chose this life knowing that these were the expectations. She acknowledged them at the engagement interview. If she wants to withdraw from public life, as the Duchess of Kent has done, she will not receive any funds from the Duchy of Cornwall for her clothing and she will not make public appearances. She has not chosen to do that.

        As for the BRF’s wealth, the Queen is the 329th richest person in the UK, according to the Sunday Times rich list. If you take away the state-owned assets, the royals don’t have that much. And William personally certainly doesn’t have that much.

        And as for all of your class resentment nonsense, no one thinks that Anne was a bad mother because she worked harder than Diana or Sophie. No one is nitpicking how hard Camilla works. There’s a minimum, and Kate isn’t meeting it.

  4. Imqrious2 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Eh, with Charlotte starting school (which she won’t miss, as she had to miss George’s first days at Thomas’ Battersea), and the new baby in late March/early April (doesn’t she usually go into hiding the last two months so no one sees her huge?), I doubt we’ll see much of Kate till fall. Only exceptions will be that planned postponed Scandinavia trip (two countries I believe?) for a couple of days, and H & M’s wedding.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:47 am

    While her engagement number go down the cost of her public wardrobe goes up and up. The bribe of designer clothes to work isn’t happening, she’s lazy and always will be.

    Reply
  6. Sparkly says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I don’t care if she’s pregnant (and she wasn’t all year), that’s shameful.

    Reply
  7. Talie says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:49 am

    None of this is work. Honestly, it sounds fun…if my job was just traveling and shaking hands, I’d do like a 1,000 events a year.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:56 am

      Please don’t forget having millions and not worrying about food, healthcare, job security, heating, holidays and multiple staff caring for one. Sounds fun!

      Reply
    • Snazzy says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Honestly, me too. I would also love to representing charities and give them visibility – there are so many amazing organisations out there staffed with people doing good work. If I could help them raise their profile, I’d do so in a heartbeat. I don’t understand the laziness. But then I guess that’s why I’m not royal.

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:34 am

      IKR? And those 1000 events/year wouldn’t even prevent you from having regular salon and spa visits as each event lasts minutes. Hard work royal style is still a dream life by most standards.

      Reply
    • homeslice says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:42 am

      A to the men! She may be a nice person, but she and her husband are lazy. Harry and MM will be too. They have to ultimate guilt trip to hold over their father’s head and they will use it. The ironic this is, I think Diana would be ashamed of them. Say what you want, but she was a work horse. That is why you probably never heard grousing about her wardrobe.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        Eh…actually, the press even gave Diana crap about her clothes and how much was spent. I used to spend my entire summers in NJ with my grandparents and my grandmother used to save all her Star Magazines all year long so I’d have a big stack to pour through all summer (see, I’ve been an avid royal gossiper since childhood!), and I very distinctly remember issues saying things like “Charles Furious Over $10,000 Diana Spent On Silk Blouses!” and stuff like that. I remember it vividly. I guess that means people are going to fuss over the cost of clothes whether the wearer is a work horse or not!

    • Redgrl says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:41 am

      Just think of all good that could be done if Kate or William had verve and enthusiasm and a strong work ethic? It’s galling to compare their sloth to wanting to have “normal” family time when the average family are both working 40+ hours/week, shuttling kids to after school & sports activities and often caring for ageing parents – without nannies or chefs thank you very much. I still want to know what if any credit Harry gets for Invictus and how that affects his numbers…

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 29, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      I don’t understand it either.
      Besides being with m favorite people, my little ducklings and family I enjoy helping and volunteering. I like being able to donate, but I really love to help. It is gratifying but more than that I like the idea that people don’t feel forgotten or alone. They aren’t invisible, and someone cares and sees them.
      It was drummed into my head from the cradle.
      Austerity left people behind, and there are so many organizations that need help.
      On that level, she could raise millions, but she doesn’t.
      I always wanted to write a healthy but affordable cookbook for people who have to rely on food pantries and social services and have deals with markets for the extra food they can’t access. A charity would be able to do that.

      Reply
  8. Petty Riperton says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I like Meghan but if you think she’s going to work more than the future queen consort you are smoking something. Harry been told all his life he has to support his brother because he will have the harder job of being king. Part of that supporting role is to not out shine his brother. That will extend to his wife as well.

    Reply
  9. Starryfish says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:52 am

    No surprises here, she has no interest in “working.” It’s interesting how low William’s numbers are, & he can’t even claim pregnancy as an excuse.

    Reply
    • Cranberry says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:03 am

      I don’t care that she has no interest in working. If I had the choice, I wouldn’t work either. Stop acting like this is something new and uncommon. She married rich. She’s making a family. What’s all the shock about, seriously.

      Reply
      • Tina says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:06 am

        William has about £10m in private wealth. That would last them about 2 years. They’re not rich, the Duchy of Cornwall (which belongs to the British people) is rich.

      • llamas says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:19 am

        She. Lives. Off. Of. Other. People’s. Money. THAT is the problem. People that work their butts off to put food on the table give their hard earned money to the royals in return for charity work. Kate doesn’t do the work she is supposed to do. You’re a private citizen – you dont want to work? Go for it. Kate is NOT like you and me. She is not a private citizen. If she doesnt want to work, okay, as long as she stops using the taxpayer’s money. I’m not sure why this is so hard to understand for some people.

      • homeslice says:
        December 29, 2017 at 10:45 am

        Also, her “work” if she did it, is still a cake walk. How many people would go shake hands every day to live her lifestyle???

      • Redgrl says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:40 pm

        @cranberry – if Kate didn’t want to work she should’ve married TerriblyModeratelyWealthy James Matthews (TM) instead. She married into a role with responsibilities and a lifestyle funded by the public. She owes that public.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:44 pm

        No one is ripping her from her children. Women work, and children survive. If she wanted to be a lady of leisure I have no judgment. I am mostly a stay at home mother, and I love it. I have some help but I enjoy it, and I know a lot of women feel the same and some sadly aren’t able to be at home though they yearn to be with their babies.
        As private citizens, we can do what we want because we pay for our choices. My decisions don’t affect anyone else’s life.
        If it did, I would be ashamed of myself.
        Even 45′s children work FFS. They are grifting hustlers, but they work. Georgina Bloomberg is a professional equestrian and Emma is a mother and very serious philanthropist who once worked for the city. She has an MBA from Harvard that she earned herself. Their father is worth 40 billion or something. But they work. Chelsea Clinton works. W’s daughters work. Megan McCain works. Her mother came from wealth.
        Private income and still they work.
        There is nothing more useless than a lazy rich person who lives an idle life. They are usually dull and deeply silly.
        Is this a model for the little sugar dumplings George and Charlotte?

    • SoulSPA says:
      December 29, 2017 at 10:17 am

      She didn’t work before marrying Will and did not have children then. Now she has children and staff and works little. She’s not just the wife of a rich man. She has a public role. It is very uncommon. All the rest of women in the BRF work a lot more. Even those who are down the line or whose husbands are down the line of succession. Traditionally in the past and these days. Kate’s an oddity in that sense.

      Reply
  10. Cranberry says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

    How many of the “full time” royals have two toddlers and are pregnant?

    Reply
  11. Citresse says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:02 am

    There’s a documentary about Anne from 1981 called Her Working Life. Anne was pregnant in 1981 with Zara.
    Says it all really.

    Reply
  12. Maria says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I’m sorry but shopping for 160k worth of clothes is a lot of work. And for what? For ungrateful peasants who do nothing but complain!

    Reply
  13. Hufflepuff says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:12 am

    “Same keen procedure as last year Miss Waity?” Same procedure as always, Jason”

    Reply
  14. seesittellsit says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Her Mama didn’t raise her to work hard – the whole point of the Middleton girls’ upbringing was that if they had to work hard, all Carole’s hard work would have been for naught. Her aim was to be sure they didn’t have to do what she had to do to climb up. I’d be willing to cut Kate some slack for losing 3 months to her customary bout with severe morning sickness in late summer-early fall, but only if the year had been bracketed with years in which she wasn’t pregnant and worked harder.

    The odd thing is, in general polls outside, the Cambridges seem to enjoy about 63% approval amongst the public. I have this idea that those of us on blogs are a self-selected group who don’t necessarily represent the general public, although I’m speaking from American perspective. Perhaps the Brits on the site could give more perspective on why the Cambridges seem to rank above 60% in poll approval ratings. Is it the youth, attractiveness, and the two adorable kids?

    Reply
  15. cerys says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:35 am

    What a surprise! Waity, Whiny and Harry have the lowest numbers despite being super-keen to be full-time royals. Perhaps Charles should only give them duchy handouts when they actually turn up for an event. That might help put their “keenness” into action.

    Reply
  16. Nicole says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:39 am

    No excuse for her laziness. None. I give her a 3 month pass for her first trimester but the rest of the year? Nope.
    I feel the same about paying for trump to GOLF instead of running the country FFS. Not on my dime

    Reply
    • graymatters says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:58 am

      Actually, given the quality of work when Trump does work, I’d much rather he just played golf.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 29, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      Don’t get me foaming at the mouth and looking wild-eyed. I will frighten my bird who is cuddling at the moment.

      45 oh how I loathe thee.
      I hate him. I hate him, and his panty lined white golf shorted dimpled arse. Spare me the site of him lumbering to his golf cart barely able to catch his breath and then zipping along to the next hole with that ugly beet red simpleton grin on his fat ugly cantaloupe bouffant head. If I could drop kick him with steel-toed boots, I would die knowing I had reached self-actualization.

      With humility but with focused determination I would crawl over broken glass, through fire, in a pit of snakes in the snow and for a week to vote against him, not stopping to eat, drink or sleep but just keep it going with my eye on the prize. That is how much I detest Tangerine.

      If I could stomp on Jr like a maniac, I would do it with glee. Just bam over and over. Kick his birthing hips and stomp some more.

      Rant number 34 for the day just 456 more to go before dinner and I will have lowered my numbers. Yay me!

      Reply
  17. Sherry says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:44 am

    After looking at the Daily Mail’s chart listing the Royals and their engagements, it really is kind of shocking to look at the Queen (91!!!), Philip, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Camilla’s numbers in comparison to William, Kate and Harry.

    When your almost 70 year old father is doing three times the work you are, people might rightly assume you’re lazy.

    Reply
    • anon says:
      December 29, 2017 at 1:07 pm

      that’s what i don’t understand or get. i’d be feeling pretty ashamed if my elderly parents were working hard while i wasn’t. although i wonder if knowing that they have to keep working into their nineties or till they die, is making them work less now. they will be working like the queen for at least 20-30 years after most of us retire.

      Reply
  18. HoustonGrl says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:44 am

    What’s the opposite of keen?

    Reply
  19. Enough Already says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Thirty years from now if the Cambridge children are kind, intelligent, dutiful royals I will forgive Kate for being work shy. Raising happy, emotionally healthy children is more important than everything else.

    Reply
  20. JaneDoesWork says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Am I the only American here baffled by everyones rush to defend Kate’s laziness on behalf of her children and pregnancy? I live and work in Washington DC and I don’t know a single person who has been able to take so much time away from work due to either of those things. Every single woman I know with children had to work literally up until their due date (one was literally leading a conference call from the hospital after her water broke) to maximize their maternity leave after the baby came. What kind of amazing maternity leave do you all get in the UK that this is normal?! I need to move LOL

    Reply
    • Cranberry says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:02 am

      I’m American, and there’s many women that don’t work or have a regular job. There’s many women that work because they want to, not because they have to and can’t take anytime off even to give labor. US women have every situation and there’s plenty women that live quite comfortably.

      Reply
      • CynicalAnn says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:09 am

        I’m one of those women who is able to stay home. However, if I had married the heir to the throne, and spent $160K a year on the taxpayers’ backs on clothing alone, you could be damn sure I would be out there 20 hours a week cutting ribbons and smiling. They are not private citizens-and both of them have an obligation to do their jobs.

      • Chloe says:
        December 29, 2017 at 12:15 pm

        I’m also American and am a working mom. I work because I have to. I don’t enjoy handing over an entire paycheck to daycare every month, but we still need the money from the other paycheck to help live off of. I worked up until my water broke with my first and intend to work up until I go into labor with my second (I’m 35 weeks now).

    • magnoliarose says:
      December 29, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      I have been fortunate that I have choices, and I am grateful for that, but it doesn’t mean I don’t recognize the sacrifices women make every day. Part of my drive with feminist issues is so women can have as many choices available to decide how we want to live our lives. This includes extended maternity leave, leave for the father or other mother or partner if they are involved. Flexible work hours etc.

      I could not face myself if I were taking money from the public and doing nothing. I find it very offensive just on a human level.
      It is an insult to the people who don’t have choices but are forced to pay for their lifestyle. Wouldn’t you be acutely aware of that and try to make yourself useful and worthy of the honor?
      I don’t dislike Kate, but I don’t understand her either.

      Reply
  21. notasugarhere says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I hope Tim O’Donovan is training a suitable, apolitical replacement. He isn’t going to be around forever.

    Reply
  22. Lorelai says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Anne is the kind of worker that, IMO, we just will not see again in our generation (if ever).

    Reply

