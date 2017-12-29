Duchess Kate had the fewest work events of all the ‘full time royals’ in 2017

As we discussed, the end of the year always brings a trilogy of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Sometimes there’s a variation in the order, but three stories always occur around New Year’s every year, for the past… what? Five or six years. We hear about how much the Duchess of Cambridge spent on clothes. We hear about how few events William and Kate did throughout the year. And we hear – from sources – about how in the new year, they will be extra keen to work even harder. We already had the story about Kate’s 2017 clothing budget: she spent something like $160,000 on clothes this year. And now we know how few events she did, especially in comparison to other royals.
Although she is one of the senior members of the British royal family we don’t often see much about her in the media, but that doesn’t mean Princess Anne has shied away from her duties. The Princess Royal, 67, has carried out more domestic engagements this year than the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry combined.
Low-key Anne, who is rarely covered by the wider press when conducting her engagements, was confirmed as the busiest member of the royal family due to clocking up 455 appearances, according to The Times. These include charity events, dinners, receptions and other engagements around the country this year – not to mention another 85 events overseas.
The royal who undertook the fewest UK duties this year was the pregnant Kate Middleton, 35, for the third year running. She undertook 63 official engagements at home and 42 abroad. Her husband, Prince William, attended 117 events at home and 54 abroad. Prince Harry, who is set to marry Suits actress Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018, made 139 domestic appearances and 70 overseas this year.
Anne is well known for her charity work and is patron of over 200 organisations. The second child of Queen Elizabeth II is also highly regarded for her equestrian talents, having won two silver medals in 1975 and one gold medal in 1971 at the European Eventing Championships.
The latest figures are based on an analysis of the court circular by 85-year-old Tim O’Donovan, a retired insurance broker from Berkshire who has compiled an annual account of royal engagements for The Times for 37 years. On Anne being the hardest working royal, he told the publication: “She is always rushing around the country. I’m just amazed when I look through the court circular at what she does in a day. The amount she crams in is extraordinary. She can be up in Scotland then down to a dinner in London that evening.”
Good for the Princess Royal. Anne always gets sh-t done and she’s always been really no-nonsense about it. Which is why, I suspect, Anne and her kids can do no wrong when it comes to the royal courtiers and the Queen and Prince Philip – both the Queen and Philip adore Anne and I feel like Anne is their rock. Anne’s adult kids – Zara and Peter – are two of the Queen’s favorite grandkids too. As for Kate’s sad numbers… like, girl barely broke 100. She couldn’t even be bothered to average ONE hour of work every three days this year. I’m hoping the presence of Meghan Markle is just the incentive to make Kate really and truly keen in 2018. We’ll see, peeps. I suspect that over the weekend, we’ll get our annual Will And Kate Are So Keen article too.
Someone in another post said something to the effect that royals stopping by for a 30 minute visit or waving is hardly “work”, which makes 100 hours of “work” sound even worse!
Yeah. If you calculate how many hours she spent “working” it is barely above a 40 hour work week. For the year.
And she averaged about $1500 on clothing per engagement.
Rather than quantity of events, I think it is also important to look at the number of press-covered events. I mean, that is important from an optics point. Anne does all these events, they barely get press coverage. I wonder if the palace notes that (i.e. number of press articles stemming from an event, number of reporters present).
I’m reminded of a tree falling in a forest with no one to hear lol.
It isn’t important that the events be covered by the press. It is better in many ways if they aren’t. The royals are supposed to show up to bread-and-butter events, work the crowd, listen to the people, and move on to the next engagement.
Public engagements should be covered. The more, the better. If it weren’t for coverage, how would people know what and how much and how good they work?
On the one hand the publicity these people bring is priceless, but people who meet Anne at her bread and butter events are so damned thrilled at meeting her that it matters not a jot that her events aren’t in the national press.
Those bread and butter events are the ones that keep the monarchy going. That is their base.
The sparkles and champagne events that WHK do might look good to an international audience, but that isn’t the monarchy’s base.
And ironically, the sparkles and champagne events are the ones that irritate the public because they give impression that is all the royals do and are simply partying at the expense of the public.
Big events, yes, like a charity premiere. But not the majority of the bread-and-butter, which should be covered by local news but not be front page on the tabloids. The people who are there, experiencing time with the royal who (pretends) to care – those are the ones who need to know. And they do, because they experienced it first hand.
@Pia I see what you’re saying, but Anne’s visit makes a difference to the actual people she visits, press coverage or not, you know?
ETA: LAK & NOTA beat me to it. Same sentiment, though.
@LAK, I hadn’t even thought about it that way, but yeah, if all the general public sees is the “glitter,” it will make people more resentful of the BRF.
It’s so ridiculous. They can try to pretty it up, but cutting ribbons and making appearances isn’t work.
I think even going to church on Christmas counts as an official event. Plus shaking hands when you get off a plane or train, ditto the reverse when you leave. Even Anne wouldn’t look so fab if you really examine the numbers. It’s padding your list of accomplishments for your annual performance review. I’ve seen this often enough at work!
I was at an event with Anne this year and I can confirm she did more than just show up. Stayed through the entire event, met EVERY single guest (about 200 by my count) and spent at least 30 seconds talking to each, and then left right when the event was due to end. I was in total awe.
It is preposterous that walking to church on Christmas morning counts as an engagement for any of them. Slightly less ridiculous than Kate’s giving birth to George counted as one for her 🙄
@Astrid: and that really is all Kate does. You can tell she’s barely listening whenever anyone is talking to her, and she gives like two speeches a year. I highly doubt she follows up privately with anyone she meets. It seems like she’s forgotten all about them by the time she gets into her car home.
The only year Sophie dropped below 150 engagements since becoming a full time royal was the year when James was a newborn.
And can we just mention that Kate is barely pregnant. She wasn’t pregnant all year. She doesn’t even show yet for God’s sake.
She must be at least 5 months pregnant by now (maybe more) as she was on sick leave from the start of September and too ill to attend George’s first day at school and cancelled many engagements. Her due date is in April and I would guess early April as I would think she would want at least 4-6 weeks before Harrys wedding in mid-May
Kate had a long torso and always carries small and low. It shows less. With her last 2 it wasn’t until into her with and 9th months she showed more. Even then it was like she swallowed a basketball.
The coat also hides a lot.
And the HG only lasts for a very short time with her. It is absolutely no excuse for these numbers.
@Tina: and didn’t Sophie have an incredibly difficult childbirth with James? In any case, she’s made up for it many times over since, so I begrudge Sophie nothing. She’s a damn rock star next to the Cambridges.
—-This was in response to a post that has been deleted——
She has full time nannies, chefs, maids and other staff. No , I cannot give her any discounts here.
Her work is to attend 1-2 hour events- not an 9 hour workday like us commoners.
Maybe she wants to enjoy her children and her pregnancy. If had the choice, many women would choose the same and shouldn’t be made to feel guilty for it.
Not when we pay for her life. We’re cutting benefits to the bone in the name of austerity, food bank use is up exponentially, and we’re paying hundreds of thousands of pounds for the wardrobe of a woman who barely does anything. She should feel guilty.
Wait, what? Every other female member of the BRF worked during their pregnancy and when their children were little. It’s her JOB. Her entire luxurious existence is paid for by the public and it’s her responsibility to get out there and cut ribbons, shake hands and make small talk.
If she wanted to be a full time mom she probably should have married a different rich guy, not one who is supposed to come with a lifetime work appointment attached.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The British people pay for her husband. He is the “provider” for his family. It’s always been acceptable for a spouse not to work if a couple had the $ to afford it. I mean, historically and currently, this is still the way many families function. This arrangement is recognized by common law. Just sayin. But I know this is really all about something else. I mean. It doesn’t matter what Kate does or doesn’t do. She’s still going to be resented.
She can still enjoy her kids after taking a hour or so every few days. This is insulting to mothers everywhere. They aren’t strapped 24/7 to their kids and she most certainly isn’t either. She certainly takes that amount of time to get her hair done and go shopping.
@Cranberry 1000% AGREE. I do not care what anyone says, argues or shames. This is the most precious time in her life….(almost) three young babies who need enormous amounts of time with mommy. Screw all the help they have, there is nobody above mommy. Just because Her Majesty (whom I adore) was a cold, detached mother, doesn’t mean Kate should pawn her children off, too. There is no one or any job more important than mothering your babies. Just leave her be. There will be decades to come to champion causes.
She’s doing enough at the moment IMHO.
It has never been acceptable in the British royal family for mothers not to work, not since before WWII. I do agree that William and Harry should be taking more of the criticism, but no one here is going particularly easy on them.
She spent about 50 hours doing charity work. She could up that to 200 hours and still have a ton of time with her kids. The queen worked hard when her children were young. Thats not abnormal. My parents worked full time – mom went back to work 6 weeks after i was born. She still spent a lot of time with me and we have always shared a close bond. You don’t have to be a SAHM to be caring and there for your kids. That is a load of cr-p and an insult to the hardworking mothers everywhere.
Im sick and tired of the put downs to mothers who work so that people can justify KM’s laziness. Knock it off, folks.
Maybe someone forgot to show her how to punch her time card after the wedding.
@Tina
It is acceptable everywhere in patriarchal societies including GB. The only reason it’s used as a tool to attack Kate is because of the deep seeded resentment the British people have towards the Monarchy. Let’s just all be honest about that. Kate is not some terrible monster, and she’s no different from many “regular” women married to wealth. She’s just another undeserving royal.
@Cranberry, spare me the cod psychology. The Queen Mother, Margaret and HM were expected to work, Anne and the Duchess of Kent were expected to work, Diana and Fergie were expected to work, and Sophie was expected to work. If you are a “working royal,” you are expected to work. The difference between Kate and other regular women married to wealth is that her money comes from the British people. I don’t give a toss what other mothers do, because I don’t pay for their lives.
Cranberry, Kate didn’t marry wealth. Every penny they spend, all the houses they live in, all the dozens of staff they employ come as a result of their position. She chased the wrong man for a decade if she wanted a life of leisure like Pippa.
I can’t believe you think this is ok.
It blows my mind that her children are used as an excuse when she doesn’t have to lift a finger to do anything all day. Two hours a day is not too much.
Yesterday everyone was worried about taxes and money now it is ok.
As for the husband excuse, the lesser spare worked more than the heir since everyone loves to point out how much further down he is all the time. How unimportant he is but something tells me he doesn’t think so and something else tells me he will be rewarded for it by HM and Grandad. He shouldn’t outshine his brother but if he doesn’t work then he is wrong, but if he does it is dissected until it can be twisted into an insult.
The more perks you receive should coincide with the hours of work and number of commitments. Not the other way around.
Stay at home mothers aren’t tied to their children 24/7 and many of them manage to do charity events along with the housework. Kate has a kid in school and at least one nanny as well as housekeeping staff and cooks. She is not a regular stay at home mother and it is obtuse to pretend otherwise. Even if we ignore the requirement that she is expected to be a working royal, she still manages to take plenty of time to shop and get her hair done. Most stay at home moms wouldn’t have the time for it and couldn’t afford it. Most stay at home moms don’t have a full time nanny either. There is nothing you can say to justify her extreme laziness.
Ditto to what everyone else has said. If she wanted a life of pampered leisure she should have married someone like Pippa’s husband and no one would care what she does with her time or how much she spends.
Cranberry
That argument is faulty.
Kate is more than welcome to enjoy her children and pregnancy. I truly hope she is and does.
This however… It’s like you accept a paycheck for a job you don’t do. And much could be avoided if she and her staff talk herself up as so keen. She’s not. She never was. She takes the public servant perks, but acts like a private citizen.
The QueenMother (pampered Edwardian lady) : “Work is the rent we pay for our privilege.”
Queen Mary (super pampered Victorian lady) : “We love hospitals. We are never tired!”
Kate Middleton (pampered modern woman) : some excuses given for her lack of a work ethic since the girlfriend days.
1. She can’t work until she’s an official royal
2. She can’t work until she’s settled into her marriage
3. She can’t work whilst pregnant
4. She can’t work until after maternity leave
5. She’s pregnant again, she can’t work
6. Sorry, another maternity leave
7. She’s can’t work whilst her children are small
8. She can’t work when they start school, who else will do the school run.
9. Oops she’s pregnant again. Can’t work
10. She’s got 2 small kids AND she’s pregnant. How dare you ask her to work
11. She’s waiting to be the Princess of Wales to work
Nevermind. She remains keen to work. And that’s the important part.
Just don’t mention the nannies, mama Carole, household staff including housekeepers, cleaners, gardeners, butlers, valets, cooks, chefs, drivers.
Not to mention the retinue of office staff that does the actual work so the only requirement from Kate is a photo op and not much else because she can’t or won’t extend herself to do more.
As I understand, even without the British tax payer’s $, the BRF is one of the wealthiest families on the planet. What # they rank now, I’m not sure, but I know it’s high up there. They have holdings around the world, and even without the tax payer $ they are Extremely wealthy.
I’m not saying Kate should sit on her ass her whole life just because she married rich. I’m just saying all this “she doesn’t work enough” or “she should be able to work and raise children” and “this is her Job” is just categorical judgement fueled by class anger. I’m not for the Monarchy. It’s obvious that it needs to go especially if it just breeds this toxic environment of judging which women are worthy of their station, if they work enough or if they should feel guilty if they choose to be around their family more than work, etc. Whatever the situation, it can be sliced any which way. If Kate worked a lot more, I guarantee some people will also hold that against her as proof of what a cold, bad mother she must be that she leaves her kids to be raised solely by staff and nannies.
Well, here’s my judgment on who is “worthy of their station”–nobody. Just because you were lucky enough to be born or marry into the scam that is “royalty” doesn’t mean you get a free ride. And nobody here is saying Kate has to “leave her kids to be raised solely by staff or nannies.” That’s just not true.
Cranberry: without the taxpayers’ subsidy these people woildn’t be as wealthy as you imagine. As an example, William inherited £10M from his mother. That isn’t enough to buy his own country mansion nevermind the taxes and upkeep.
The annual taxpayer grants they receive for their private and public lives, given directly and indirectly, is why they give every appearance of being fabulously wealthy. Without it they wouldn’t even make the Sunday times rich list which cuts off at £100M. They definitely afford their current lifestyles.
@Cranberry, Kate chose this life. No one forced her to marry William. She chose this life knowing that these were the expectations. She acknowledged them at the engagement interview. If she wants to withdraw from public life, as the Duchess of Kent has done, she will not receive any funds from the Duchy of Cornwall for her clothing and she will not make public appearances. She has not chosen to do that.
As for the BRF’s wealth, the Queen is the 329th richest person in the UK, according to the Sunday Times rich list. If you take away the state-owned assets, the royals don’t have that much. And William personally certainly doesn’t have that much.
And as for all of your class resentment nonsense, no one thinks that Anne was a bad mother because she worked harder than Diana or Sophie. No one is nitpicking how hard Camilla works. There’s a minimum, and Kate isn’t meeting it.
Eh, with Charlotte starting school (which she won’t miss, as she had to miss George’s first days at Thomas’ Battersea), and the new baby in late March/early April (doesn’t she usually go into hiding the last two months so no one sees her huge?), I doubt we’ll see much of Kate till fall. Only exceptions will be that planned postponed Scandinavia trip (two countries I believe?) for a couple of days, and H & M’s wedding.
Don’t say that. She has issues with weight, so of course she doesn’t wanna be seen after birth.
Well it is certain that she will be seen in mid-May when Harry gets married
@milla You assume she has issues with weight…. because she doesn’t have the weight YOU think she should have.
Let’s let women decide for themselves … it’s her body and her business
I believe she starts her leave a month before her duedate but i could be wrong.
Notok,
She is underweight, perpetually. I do not excuse unhealthiness and she looks unhealthy. I had an ED and it irks me when people say its okay to be unhealthy because body positivity. Her bones do not naturally stick out. Lets not advocate for emaciation. That type of thinking can be dangerous, trust me on this.
Edit: if you look at pictures before the wedding she was at her natural weight. Suddenly, wedding, and her bones are sticking out. That is extreme weight loss. Im naturally thin but when i got sick i dropped a ton of weight and my bones stuck out. Everybody’s natural weight is different so you being her size is different than her dropping a ton of weight. I was very thorough on my weight research way back when. I do know what I’m talking about.
Llamas, she’s not underweight. I’m her size and I dont consider myself underweight. It’s an insult!
@Ilamas But you are not her doctor. You are assuming. You don’t know. So let bodyshaming out of it.
While her engagement number go down the cost of her public wardrobe goes up and up. The bribe of designer clothes to work isn’t happening, she’s lazy and always will be.
I don’t care if she’s pregnant (and she wasn’t all year), that’s shameful.
Pregnancy and motherhood never kept Diana home, just sayin’.
Diana complained about feeling ill and being forced to get out of the car to greet fans by Charles and keep engagements when she wanted to stay home, because she felt so tired. She complained about how sick she was and they didn’t care and put her through long days on trips. She fainted once and Charles was furious with her. She was bulimic, though. She worked harder. But there were many times she hated the RF for the expectations they put on her.
if i were rich and pregnant, i’d avoid going out in crowds and meeting strangers, wouldn’t you? imagine catching colds, fever etc, when you are out and about meeting people you know nothing about.
None of this is work. Honestly, it sounds fun…if my job was just traveling and shaking hands, I’d do like a 1,000 events a year.
Please don’t forget having millions and not worrying about food, healthcare, job security, heating, holidays and multiple staff caring for one. Sounds fun!
Honestly, me too. I would also love to representing charities and give them visibility – there are so many amazing organisations out there staffed with people doing good work. If I could help them raise their profile, I’d do so in a heartbeat. I don’t understand the laziness. But then I guess that’s why I’m not royal.
IKR? And those 1000 events/year wouldn’t even prevent you from having regular salon and spa visits as each event lasts minutes. Hard work royal style is still a dream life by most standards.
A to the men! She may be a nice person, but she and her husband are lazy. Harry and MM will be too. They have to ultimate guilt trip to hold over their father’s head and they will use it. The ironic this is, I think Diana would be ashamed of them. Say what you want, but she was a work horse. That is why you probably never heard grousing about her wardrobe.
Eh…actually, the press even gave Diana crap about her clothes and how much was spent. I used to spend my entire summers in NJ with my grandparents and my grandmother used to save all her Star Magazines all year long so I’d have a big stack to pour through all summer (see, I’ve been an avid royal gossiper since childhood!), and I very distinctly remember issues saying things like “Charles Furious Over $10,000 Diana Spent On Silk Blouses!” and stuff like that. I remember it vividly. I guess that means people are going to fuss over the cost of clothes whether the wearer is a work horse or not!
Just think of all good that could be done if Kate or William had verve and enthusiasm and a strong work ethic? It’s galling to compare their sloth to wanting to have “normal” family time when the average family are both working 40+ hours/week, shuttling kids to after school & sports activities and often caring for ageing parents – without nannies or chefs thank you very much. I still want to know what if any credit Harry gets for Invictus and how that affects his numbers…
@redglr I believe they counted every sport event at invictus games as a single engagement. AP has just released their list of days working and william has worked 85 days (also parttime job until september not included). Harry has worked 77 days.
I don’t understand it either.
Besides being with m favorite people, my little ducklings and family I enjoy helping and volunteering. I like being able to donate, but I really love to help. It is gratifying but more than that I like the idea that people don’t feel forgotten or alone. They aren’t invisible, and someone cares and sees them.
It was drummed into my head from the cradle.
Austerity left people behind, and there are so many organizations that need help.
On that level, she could raise millions, but she doesn’t.
I always wanted to write a healthy but affordable cookbook for people who have to rely on food pantries and social services and have deals with markets for the extra food they can’t access. A charity would be able to do that.
I like Meghan but if you think she’s going to work more than the future queen consort you are smoking something. Harry been told all his life he has to support his brother because he will have the harder job of being king. Part of that supporting role is to not out shine his brother. That will extend to his wife as well.
I agree with you 100%. Reality will set in soon enough. Meghan is not in full control.
Harry hit above 200 combined engagements this year. Will had around 170. Harry did better than Will (even if just barely).
William was working at a real job as an air-ambulance pilot (OK 20 hours/week) until the end of July
@llamas
William had his other job (helicopter pilot) to do. Harry didn’t have that excuse so his numbers really should be higher than that. When are people going to talk about Harry’s laziness? he doesn’t have a young family or a second job like William but he gets none of the flak for doing very little work.
My point was that Harry actually has more engagements counted than the heir. Usually they keep him below Will by not counting invictus and such so that Will looks busier. Just an observation.
William was never a pilot, he was always a co-pilot. His co-workers and their exposes showed how much he really showed up to work (took 4 weeks off at Christmas, barely worked EAAA the first four months of 2017, etc.).
William’s “air ambulance copilot” was largely a PR hobby vanity project. He barely worked and when he did he had a sour face on in the photos (which he usually seems to at most events). I said it upthread – how many hours does Harry clock for Invictus? What would his numbers be then? They’d be higher, I’m sure, but hardly the equivalent of a full time job…
I think this is the first time they’ve allowed Harry’s #s to be higher than William’s. Interesting. They still don’t count all of his charity work outside of Royal duties – Invictus and his other non-Royal charity.
I had no idea Celebitchy doubled as a psychic friends network. You just know that by golly Meghan WILL do something wrong, so she is terrible already because the crystal ball says so. Very scientific.
LOL.
At least look at the truth and not stretch facts. You don’t have to drag Harry to make his lazy butt brother look better. As you all keep saying he isn’t the heir so why are you all so pearl clutchy about his workload?
William the Great is the heir. What about all that tax money? The millions on refurbishing their homes and her family’s home. That is ok I guess. But you know it is millions and millions, right? And they don’t work.
I would like to know the yearly cost of maintaining the Cambridge’s lifestyle. LAK, nota, Sixer et al. If someone knows I would love that figure.
AP just released their working days number. William had 85 days (his part time job not included) and Harry 77 days. So stop your excuses for harry.
Sadly I have to agree. And all of the criticism will fall on Meghan.
What’s different is that Meghan won’t be trapped. It seems like they’re truly in love, so she’ll probably stick it out despite the media scrutiny to come, but she’s a far cry from Kate or even Diana who had no other life to return to. Meghan could return to L.A. and use her fame to be anything from a talk show host to lifestyle guru. People reinvent themselves all the time in L.A. There’s no 1000 years of history and tradition to answer to. That fact makes me feel like Meghan is far more empowered to decide her fate than other royal wives have been.
@Bettyrose, you’re absolutely right. That thought has cheered me up enormously. Meghan is not trapped, she can get out any time she likes.
Yet Harry outworked Will this year by 38 events.
Arne’t those just the public events? What about all the private meetings Harry would have had to have to organize the I.AM games? There would have been a TON of behind the scenes meetings, no?
How does H not working mean any support for W?
It makes Will look less lazy if his brother appears “lazier.” Then criticism can fall on Harry and Will can continue to be oh so great and amazing and KEEN.
No surprises here, she has no interest in “working.” It’s interesting how low William’s numbers are, & he can’t even claim pregnancy as an excuse.
I don’t care that she has no interest in working. If I had the choice, I wouldn’t work either. Stop acting like this is something new and uncommon. She married rich. She’s making a family. What’s all the shock about, seriously.
William has about £10m in private wealth. That would last them about 2 years. They’re not rich, the Duchy of Cornwall (which belongs to the British people) is rich.
She. Lives. Off. Of. Other. People’s. Money. THAT is the problem. People that work their butts off to put food on the table give their hard earned money to the royals in return for charity work. Kate doesn’t do the work she is supposed to do. You’re a private citizen – you dont want to work? Go for it. Kate is NOT like you and me. She is not a private citizen. If she doesnt want to work, okay, as long as she stops using the taxpayer’s money. I’m not sure why this is so hard to understand for some people.
Also, her “work” if she did it, is still a cake walk. How many people would go shake hands every day to live her lifestyle???
@cranberry – if Kate didn’t want to work she should’ve married TerriblyModeratelyWealthy James Matthews (TM) instead. She married into a role with responsibilities and a lifestyle funded by the public. She owes that public.
No one is ripping her from her children. Women work, and children survive. If she wanted to be a lady of leisure I have no judgment. I am mostly a stay at home mother, and I love it. I have some help but I enjoy it, and I know a lot of women feel the same and some sadly aren’t able to be at home though they yearn to be with their babies.
As private citizens, we can do what we want because we pay for our choices. My decisions don’t affect anyone else’s life.
If it did, I would be ashamed of myself.
Even 45′s children work FFS. They are grifting hustlers, but they work. Georgina Bloomberg is a professional equestrian and Emma is a mother and very serious philanthropist who once worked for the city. She has an MBA from Harvard that she earned herself. Their father is worth 40 billion or something. But they work. Chelsea Clinton works. W’s daughters work. Megan McCain works. Her mother came from wealth.
Private income and still they work.
There is nothing more useless than a lazy rich person who lives an idle life. They are usually dull and deeply silly.
Is this a model for the little sugar dumplings George and Charlotte?
She didn’t work before marrying Will and did not have children then. Now she has children and staff and works little. She’s not just the wife of a rich man. She has a public role. It is very uncommon. All the rest of women in the BRF work a lot more. Even those who are down the line or whose husbands are down the line of succession. Traditionally in the past and these days. Kate’s an oddity in that sense.
Soulspa, agree. She should have gone the Pippa route.
How many of the “full time” royals have two toddlers and are pregnant?
Does it matter? All have plenty of staff including topnotch child care for those with young children.
So what. Maybe she wants to be around her kids and enjoy her pregnancy without too much stress.
Maybe she should be spending less on clothing paid for by taxpayers if she wants to be at home 24/7. Which she isn’t because she gets her hair done and shops so clearly she can pry herself from her children to do those things. Somehow her spending has increased but her work level has not.
@Nic919
160,000 for a stay at home pregnant mother to buy a wardrobe for a year paid for by the citizens of the UK. Really? Come on Cranberry you know that is problematic.
@Nic919, @Magnoliarose
Sure it’s unfair all the extreme wealth the 1% enjoy. TRF is extremely, extremely rich without tax payer’s $. It’s not about how much her wardrobe costs and whether it came out of tax $ or their own enormous bank account. It’s about the optics. I’m just curious how many here Brits that enjoy judging every little thing Kate does or doesn’t do would actually choose to have the British Monarchy abolished altogether.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana worked more when she was pregnant and had children. Sophie worked more when she was pregnant and had children. Anne certainly worked more when she was pregnant and had children. And Kate has nannies.
Sophie also almost died while giving birth to Louise and still managed to work more than Kate that year. What is Nanny Maria for and the unnamed second nanny recently hired if not to give them time to do royal work?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was also the year Sophie was still running her outside PR firm, plus being pregnant, and did over 200 engagements that year.
Wow, Carole, nothing else going on today?
LOL CynicalAnn! Not much going on post-Christmas!
Ahahahahaha! Good one!
Hahaha.
I had two toddlers and worked through a miscarriage and a pregnancy. I was a teacher and was on my feet pretty much 8 hours a day and my day didn’t end when I left work. I also attended classes in order to get my masters. So NO EXCUSE.
Wow. That’s got me beat. Should I go jump off a bridge since my life is worthless compared to yours? Or perhaps you should have married into the royal family instead. Then you might not be so judgemental.
Trolls are normally already under the bridge so there is no need to jump.
Cranberry posts often so no, not a troll.
Wow swak.
Hats off to the lovely grandmother who likes to cook for her brood of grandchildren. That was such a cute story.
I am sorry for your loss. That had to be excruciating.
Sophie almost died giving birth to louise IIRC. Pretty sure she still worked. Every female royal has been a mom of toddlers and they still worked then….
Her “work” is also showing up to shake hands and support charities; that is usually something regular people do outside of their full time job. She also stays for less than an hour.
There’s a documentary about Anne from 1981 called Her Working Life. Anne was pregnant in 1981 with Zara.
Says it all really.
Anne is not in the direct line to the throne and it is not 1981.
Yes but the point is that Anne is hardworking even during pregnancy.
I’m sorry but shopping for 160k worth of clothes is a lot of work. And for what? For ungrateful peasants who do nothing but complain!
Too true! Finding outfits that look similar to previously worn outfits and that have the right amount of buttons takes a lot of time and effort.
Yes, too bad for all of us silly peasants who have to do things like purchase our work clothes ourselves on our personal time.
“Same keen procedure as last year Miss Waity?” Same procedure as always, Jason”
I would upvote this a million times, if I could.
Her Mama didn’t raise her to work hard – the whole point of the Middleton girls’ upbringing was that if they had to work hard, all Carole’s hard work would have been for naught. Her aim was to be sure they didn’t have to do what she had to do to climb up. I’d be willing to cut Kate some slack for losing 3 months to her customary bout with severe morning sickness in late summer-early fall, but only if the year had been bracketed with years in which she wasn’t pregnant and worked harder.
The odd thing is, in general polls outside, the Cambridges seem to enjoy about 63% approval amongst the public. I have this idea that those of us on blogs are a self-selected group who don’t necessarily represent the general public, although I’m speaking from American perspective. Perhaps the Brits on the site could give more perspective on why the Cambridges seem to rank above 60% in poll approval ratings. Is it the youth, attractiveness, and the two adorable kids?
Not a brit but polls are not a good representation of general feelings. What goes into them is: sample size, who is willing to be sampled, and who cares enough. They just aren’t very statistically sound so I wouldn’t think too much of th 60% approval ratings. Its probably not very accurate.
Most people here really, honestly don’t care at all about the royals. I think those polls may be affected by the fact that only people who do care will sit to the end of a poll that asked them for their views on each individual member of the royal family. Most people would quit long before it ended.
Whenever people bring up polls, i’m reminded of this clip from a tv comedy show Yes, Minister which explains polls perfectly.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5xC2bNpXdAo
What a surprise! Waity, Whiny and Harry have the lowest numbers despite being super-keen to be full-time royals. Perhaps Charles should only give them duchy handouts when they actually turn up for an event. That might help put their “keenness” into action.
Yes a minimum amount of engagements, of certain duration (no more of her 15 minute visits), per year in exchange for X amount of royal perks and X number of trips to Mustique.
No excuse for her laziness. None. I give her a 3 month pass for her first trimester but the rest of the year? Nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t get me foaming at the mouth and looking wild-eyed. I will frighten my bird who is cuddling at the moment.
45 oh how I loathe thee.
I hate him. I hate him, and his panty lined white golf shorted dimpled arse. Spare me the site of him lumbering to his golf cart barely able to catch his breath and then zipping along to the next hole with that ugly beet red simpleton grin on his fat ugly cantaloupe bouffant head. If I could drop kick him with steel-toed boots, I would die knowing I had reached self-actualization.
With humility but with focused determination I would crawl over broken glass, through fire, in a pit of snakes in the snow and for a week to vote against him, not stopping to eat, drink or sleep but just keep it going with my eye on the prize. That is how much I detest Tangerine.
If I could stomp on Jr like a maniac, I would do it with glee. Just bam over and over. Kick his birthing hips and stomp some more.
Rant number 34 for the day just 456 more to go before dinner and I will have lowered my numbers. Yay me!
After looking at the Daily Mail’s chart listing the Royals and their engagements, it really is kind of shocking to look at the Queen (91!!!), Philip, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Camilla’s numbers in comparison to William, Kate and Harry.
When your almost 70 year old father is doing three times the work you are, people might rightly assume you’re lazy.
that’s what i don’t understand or get. i’d be feeling pretty ashamed if my elderly parents were working hard while i wasn’t. although i wonder if knowing that they have to keep working into their nineties or till they die, is making them work less now. they will be working like the queen for at least 20-30 years after most of us retire.
What’s the opposite of keen?
From a non-native speaker of English too lazy to look it up. “HrH is keen to do more” vs. “HrH is uninterested/unable/unwilling to do more”. That’s the best I could come up with, sorry.
Ambivalent? Disinterested? Repulsed?
Opposite of keen: william and kate.
Dull.
Obtuse
Thirty years from now if the Cambridge children are kind, intelligent, dutiful royals I will forgive Kate for being work shy. Raising happy, emotionally healthy children is more important than everything else.
That was never part of the social contract. They need to give back for all their wealth. And you are implying that parents who work raise bad children. That is insulting and untrue. Even regular stay at home moms do more for their community than Kate ever has and they don’t get palaces and jewels. Who tends to help with school activities or church events ? Stay at home moms. Who helps with bake sales to raise money for their kids activities? Kate isn’t doing any of this in lieu of royal work.
The Middleton kids are all lazy and useless but that nothing to do with Carole working but being given social climber values and not contributing to society. How will George, Charlotte and baby #3 pick up decent values if their mother does nothing? Kids observe by example and currently both parents are quite lazy and don’t take any duty seriously.
Maybe they will be kind and intelligent children, but to be dutiful they need to see that there is a cost for their lavish lifestyle. It doesn’t come free.
This is what I don’t get. Both Will and Harry and also Kate had hard-working parents. So they would have had good modelling.
You can do that without living off taxpayers’ money.
Why does it have to be one or the other, though? Why can’t she do her job AND raise the children she chose to have?
Am I the only American here baffled by everyones rush to defend Kate’s laziness on behalf of her children and pregnancy? I live and work in Washington DC and I don’t know a single person who has been able to take so much time away from work due to either of those things. Every single woman I know with children had to work literally up until their due date (one was literally leading a conference call from the hospital after her water broke) to maximize their maternity leave after the baby came. What kind of amazing maternity leave do you all get in the UK that this is normal?! I need to move LOL
I’m American, and there’s many women that don’t work or have a regular job. There’s many women that work because they want to, not because they have to and can’t take anytime off even to give labor. US women have every situation and there’s plenty women that live quite comfortably.
I’m one of those women who is able to stay home. However, if I had married the heir to the throne, and spent $160K a year on the taxpayers’ backs on clothing alone, you could be damn sure I would be out there 20 hours a week cutting ribbons and smiling. They are not private citizens-and both of them have an obligation to do their jobs.
I’m also American and am a working mom. I work because I have to. I don’t enjoy handing over an entire paycheck to daycare every month, but we still need the money from the other paycheck to help live off of. I worked up until my water broke with my first and intend to work up until I go into labor with my second (I’m 35 weeks now).
I have been fortunate that I have choices, and I am grateful for that, but it doesn’t mean I don’t recognize the sacrifices women make every day. Part of my drive with feminist issues is so women can have as many choices available to decide how we want to live our lives. This includes extended maternity leave, leave for the father or other mother or partner if they are involved. Flexible work hours etc.
I could not face myself if I were taking money from the public and doing nothing. I find it very offensive just on a human level.
It is an insult to the people who don’t have choices but are forced to pay for their lifestyle. Wouldn’t you be acutely aware of that and try to make yourself useful and worthy of the honor?
I don’t dislike Kate, but I don’t understand her either.
I hope Tim O’Donovan is training a suitable, apolitical replacement. He isn’t going to be around forever.
Anne is the kind of worker that, IMO, we just will not see again in our generation (if ever).
