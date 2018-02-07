Star: Lena Dunham is convinced that Jack Antonoff cheated on her with Lorde

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff announced their breakup in early January. Immediately, people began wondering aloud if Jack had cheated on Lena with Lorde, or if Jack was going to date Lorde next. Lorde didn’t help matters when she openly gushed about how close she and Jack were and are, and when she and Jack spent all of Grammy weekend together, doing events and performing together and sitting together at the Grammys.

Some people felt a little bit sorry for Lena. I didn’t. I mean… do I think Jack Antonoff possibly cheated on her? Yeah, maybe, and no one deserves that. But I just can’t muster up any sympathy for her. Maybe that’s because I get the feeling that Lena already feels sorry for herself? A few weeks ago, Us Weekly reported that Lena’s “friends and family are relieved” that the breakup happened because “as the years went on, it just wasn’t a match… She has been through so much and she’s still trying to figure out the best steps forward for herself and her career. Doing it on her own is the best thing for her right now. Navigating her career forward, making good decisions.” SHE HAS BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH. Ask Aurora Perrineau how much sh-t she’s been through, then we’ll talk.

But does Lena think that Jack cheated? Well, Star Magazine says yes, she does think that.

After Lorde’s recent Billboard interview, where she described how close she had gotten with Jack, “Lena was furious. It was so obvious to her that there was something going on between them,” says a source, noting that Star’s previous report that Lena had grown wary of Lorde long before Jack dumped her in December.

“Lena texted Jack that revenge is a dish best served cold,” adds the source. “She’s currently working on a new TV series about a guy who refuses to admit that he cheated, and people are starting to wonder if it’s inspired by Jack.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

“She’s currently working on a new TV series about a guy who refuses to admit that he cheated…” OMFG. That show is going to be so bad. And it’s going to be worse when she casts the cheating boyfriend role with a Jack lookalike. That being said, I can’t picture Lena saying or thinking “revenge is a dish best served cold.” She doesn’t think like that. She’s probably thinking about how she can appropriate something Rihanna did.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

40 Responses to “Star: Lena Dunham is convinced that Jack Antonoff cheated on her with Lorde”

  1. Pandy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:44 am

    That picture lolllll.

    Reply
  2. Jillian says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Why is Lena Dunham still a thing?

    Reply
  3. JEM says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Is Jack too cool for school to smile in ANY picture? He has that same expression all the time.

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Revenge is a dish best served cold… lmao. Been spending too much time with Taylor Swift.

    I hate Lena, but for the record I too think Jack cheated on her with Lorde. I think Lorde’s song “Green Light” is about how she was waiting on Jack to break up with Lena so they could be together. He appears in the music video, and if you read the lyrics it seems pretty obvious. Yes, I know Lorde said the song was about something else, but that doesn’t mean it’s true. *shrugs*

    Reply
  5. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Honestly, I don’t know what to make of this story. Did he cheat? Could that be the ONLY reason why he would want to leave Lena, or is this the only reason that she can accept as to why he left her?

    She is a self-absorbed (borderline narcissist) trash panda who can never accept responsibility for anything that she does wrong. So of course he couldn’t have left her because of her behavior while in the relationship it would have to be Jack’s fault that they broke up. She is forever a victim.

    I am hoping that story about the new show is just a joke. If true, I hope this new show she is trying to pitch dies in the same fire that Confederate died in. She is ridiculous and her ideas need to be ignored. There are other voices of a generation.

    Reply
  6. HK9 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:06 am

    It sucks when you’re boyfriend cheats on you but since this is Lena, I can’t really muster up the energy to care.

    Reply
  7. MI6 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Well no sh*t.
    And I don’t blame him. Can’t imagine living with someone who was pressuring me to marry them on social media.

    Reply
  8. Kathryn says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Who IS he? lol. I thought his only claim to fame was being Lena’s bf.

    Cant stand Lena or Lorde

    Reply
  9. Jordan says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Never thought I’d see the day in which I’m indifferent about cheating. She’s a shit person.

    Reply
  10. LittlefishMom says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I’m sorry, WHO are these people

    Reply
  11. tw says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Now her friendship with Taytay makes sense.

    Reply
  12. Penelope says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Lorde seems quite cozy and comfy in every picture with Jack. Their body language–especially hers–is very positive. FWIW. ;)

    Reply
  13. @BitingPanda says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I’d cheat on those bangs too.

    Reply
  14. Kelly C says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Who is going to green light any TV show she puts out?

    Reply
  15. Izzy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:59 am

    You guys, Lena has suffered SO MUCH. BIGLY MUCH SUFFERING. She got dragged SO HARD when she admitted to molesting her sister. She got raked across the coals for shaming a rape victim. SO TRYING FOR HER OMG.

    SMH Bish, GTFO my lawn.

    Reply
  16. Jeannie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    “Lena texted Jack that revenge is a dish best served cold.”

    Is Lena 30 years old, or 15?

    Not to disparage 15 year olds.

    Reply
  17. Ankhel says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    I want Adam Driver with a perm, playing Zack Antihoff, Cheating Hipster. Please?

    Reply

