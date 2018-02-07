Star: Lena Dunham is convinced that Jack Antonoff cheated on her with Lorde

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff announced their breakup in early January. Immediately, people began wondering aloud if Jack had cheated on Lena with Lorde, or if Jack was going to date Lorde next. Lorde didn’t help matters when she openly gushed about how close she and Jack were and are, and when she and Jack spent all of Grammy weekend together, doing events and performing together and sitting together at the Grammys.
Some people felt a little bit sorry for Lena. I didn’t. I mean… do I think Jack Antonoff possibly cheated on her? Yeah, maybe, and no one deserves that. But I just can’t muster up any sympathy for her. Maybe that’s because I get the feeling that Lena already feels sorry for herself? A few weeks ago, Us Weekly reported that Lena’s “friends and family are relieved” that the breakup happened because “as the years went on, it just wasn’t a match… She has been through so much and she’s still trying to figure out the best steps forward for herself and her career. Doing it on her own is the best thing for her right now. Navigating her career forward, making good decisions.” SHE HAS BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH. Ask Aurora Perrineau how much sh-t she’s been through, then we’ll talk.
But does Lena think that Jack cheated? Well, Star Magazine says yes, she does think that.
After Lorde’s recent Billboard interview, where she described how close she had gotten with Jack, “Lena was furious. It was so obvious to her that there was something going on between them,” says a source, noting that Star’s previous report that Lena had grown wary of Lorde long before Jack dumped her in December.
“Lena texted Jack that revenge is a dish best served cold,” adds the source. “She’s currently working on a new TV series about a guy who refuses to admit that he cheated, and people are starting to wonder if it’s inspired by Jack.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
“She’s currently working on a new TV series about a guy who refuses to admit that he cheated…” OMFG. That show is going to be so bad. And it’s going to be worse when she casts the cheating boyfriend role with a Jack lookalike. That being said, I can’t picture Lena saying or thinking “revenge is a dish best served cold.” She doesn’t think like that. She’s probably thinking about how she can appropriate something Rihanna did.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
That picture lolllll.
He looks guilty and she looks smug.
Sadly that is just how their faces always look lol
Why is Lena Dunham still a thing?
why was she EVER a thing?
I thought “Girls” was so self indulgent and not worth watching AT ALL. BF watched it (WTF?!) and I found all of the main characters to be whiny and unlikable.
Yes and why was she ever a thing? So overrated.
Is Jack too cool for school to smile in ANY picture? He has that same expression all the time.
He’s got a really goofy smile. It’s not terrible or anything, but it’s possible he’s self conscious of it.
Revenge is a dish best served cold… lmao. Been spending too much time with Taylor Swift.
I hate Lena, but for the record I too think Jack cheated on her with Lorde. I think Lorde’s song “Green Light” is about how she was waiting on Jack to break up with Lena so they could be together. He appears in the music video, and if you read the lyrics it seems pretty obvious. Yes, I know Lorde said the song was about something else, but that doesn’t mean it’s true. *shrugs*
I had always assumed it was about an actual breakup, but didn’t look into it. It could easily be about him – so good call on that.
I don’t know. If they didn’t physically cheat I’m inclined to believe there was an emotional affair of sorts. I’m not saying it’s impossible that they were just incredibly close friends – I’ve had some super close male friends that I wouldn’t ever date. But there does seem to be more to it in this case.
It’s super lame if he cheated on Lena. I don’t like her – but it’s such a cowardly move.
Lol…yep! Me thinks The Aryan Pit Viper helped Lena come up with that text! Lena does not appear to have the patience or cunning to serve cold revenge. She seems more like a drunken tire slasher to me.
Was going to say the same. She’s looking to her bff Snake Queen for next steps here
Shambles!!! I have always thought this song was about an affair. The lyrics are so obvious.
I’m glad it’s not just me!
“I know what you did and I want to scream the truth. She thinks you hate the beach, you’re such a damn liar.”
I know you cheated on Lena with me. I want to tell her/everyone. She thinks she knows you, but only I know you.
“You’re not in love no more.”
You fell out of love with Lena.
“I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it.” I’m waiting for you to end your relationship with Lena so we can be together.
She must still be pretty immature to spell out her affair in blatant song lyrics.
Green Light is about her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, I believe.
Honestly, I don’t know what to make of this story. Did he cheat? Could that be the ONLY reason why he would want to leave Lena, or is this the only reason that she can accept as to why he left her?
She is a self-absorbed (borderline narcissist) trash panda who can never accept responsibility for anything that she does wrong. So of course he couldn’t have left her because of her behavior while in the relationship it would have to be Jack’s fault that they broke up. She is forever a victim.
I am hoping that story about the new show is just a joke. If true, I hope this new show she is trying to pitch dies in the same fire that Confederate died in. She is ridiculous and her ideas need to be ignored. There are other voices of a generation.
Trash panda??? Well now, let’s not insult raccoons by comparing them to Lena Dunham.
@Aiobhan
+1000000000000000
It sucks when you’re boyfriend cheats on you but since this is Lena, I can’t really muster up the energy to care.
Well no sh*t.
And I don’t blame him. Can’t imagine living with someone who was pressuring me to marry them on social media.
Then get some balls and break up with that person. Cheating is so cowardly.
And a human frailty.
What if she cheated? Would it be forgivable and empowered?
Nope. It would be f*cked up if she cheated too. Again, “human frailty” isn’t an excuse for betraying someone. It’s really not that hard to stay faithful if you love the person and if you don’t, you owe it to them to be honest.
Agreed. Glad we cleared that up.
And it’s not an excuse, it’s a reason.
Yes, I hate the idea that people “lost control” and “it just happened”. People make choices. Cheating is a choice. It is a series of choices, really.
I’ve not been cheated on, but I don’t think I could get over it. The trust would be forever ruined. Maybe I’d feel differently if I experienced it.
Who IS he? lol. I thought his only claim to fame was being Lena’s bf.
Cant stand Lena or Lorde
He’s the lead singer of Bleachers, and he was in Fun.
Never thought I’d see the day in which I’m indifferent about cheating. She’s a shit person.
True. But he doesn’t seem much better.
real question Kitten: if the most evil person in the world, like say Hitler, got cheated on, would you go “Hitler is evil, BUT I think it was crappy for his gf to cheat, cheating is cowardly and evil”
Life isn’t black and white – unless a chip you’ve received has made it that way.
I’m sorry, WHO are these people
Now her friendship with Taytay makes sense.
Lorde seems quite cozy and comfy in every picture with Jack. Their body language–especially hers–is very positive. FWIW.
I’d cheat on those bangs too.
Who is going to green light any TV show she puts out?
You guys, Lena has suffered SO MUCH. BIGLY MUCH SUFFERING. She got dragged SO HARD when she admitted to molesting her sister. She got raked across the coals for shaming a rape victim. SO TRYING FOR HER OMG.
SMH Bish, GTFO my lawn.
Yea, seriously, cry me an f*ing river, Lena Dunham.
@Izzy
THIS.
The people on here and beyond who are providing sympathy for her….yea, I’m pretty sure those are the white feminists that KEEP her famous.
“Lena texted Jack that revenge is a dish best served cold.”
Is Lena 30 years old, or 15?
Not to disparage 15 year olds.
I want Adam Driver with a perm, playing Zack Antihoff, Cheating Hipster. Please?
