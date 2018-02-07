Star: Lena Dunham is convinced that Jack Antonoff cheated on her with Lorde

Embed from Getty Images

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff announced their breakup in early January. Immediately, people began wondering aloud if Jack had cheated on Lena with Lorde, or if Jack was going to date Lorde next. Lorde didn’t help matters when she openly gushed about how close she and Jack were and are, and when she and Jack spent all of Grammy weekend together, doing events and performing together and sitting together at the Grammys.

Some people felt a little bit sorry for Lena. I didn’t. I mean… do I think Jack Antonoff possibly cheated on her? Yeah, maybe, and no one deserves that. But I just can’t muster up any sympathy for her. Maybe that’s because I get the feeling that Lena already feels sorry for herself? A few weeks ago, Us Weekly reported that Lena’s “friends and family are relieved” that the breakup happened because “as the years went on, it just wasn’t a match… She has been through so much and she’s still trying to figure out the best steps forward for herself and her career. Doing it on her own is the best thing for her right now. Navigating her career forward, making good decisions.” SHE HAS BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH. Ask Aurora Perrineau how much sh-t she’s been through, then we’ll talk.

But does Lena think that Jack cheated? Well, Star Magazine says yes, she does think that.

After Lorde’s recent Billboard interview, where she described how close she had gotten with Jack, “Lena was furious. It was so obvious to her that there was something going on between them,” says a source, noting that Star’s previous report that Lena had grown wary of Lorde long before Jack dumped her in December. “Lena texted Jack that revenge is a dish best served cold,” adds the source. “She’s currently working on a new TV series about a guy who refuses to admit that he cheated, and people are starting to wonder if it’s inspired by Jack.”

“She’s currently working on a new TV series about a guy who refuses to admit that he cheated…” OMFG. That show is going to be so bad. And it’s going to be worse when she casts the cheating boyfriend role with a Jack lookalike. That being said, I can’t picture Lena saying or thinking “revenge is a dish best served cold.” She doesn’t think like that. She’s probably thinking about how she can appropriate something Rihanna did.

