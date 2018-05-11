Carrie Underwood: ‘I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle & paint’

I know you guys have reached Carrie Underwood exhaustion but I’m still interested in her, probably because I understand her perspective. I almost never go out without makeup (call me insecure, I am) and if I get a zit I worry and try to hide it. Imagine gashing your lip open, not knowing how it would look afterwards, getting a scar and then having the whole world telling you “it’s fine, you look the same.” Meanwhile it was horrendous and looked obvious for months beforehand. Granted I would not be talking about it as much as Carrie but that’s her narrative now and she’s stuck with it. She’s going to get asked about it for months if not years.
Carrie was on The Today Show where Hoda Kotb told her she looked the same, as she was told in her other two interviews to date, both of which were with radio hosts. It’s clear that Carrie has talking points because she said almost the exact same thing to Hoda that she did in those other interviews. She talked about how the accident happened – she was taking her dogs out and fell on the steps outside her house. Carrie added the detail that she has people making her look good for appearances. I like the colorful way she described it, as if she’s a home reno project.
Hoda: What did happen that day?
Carrie: Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody. I say if I would have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.
In the beginning I feel like I didn’t know how things were going to end up. It just wasn’t pretty.
Were you by yourself?
I was. My son was asleep upstairs.
I feel like you look the same
Thank you. have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste. Every day I feel a little more back to normal.
Hoda on Carrie’s performance at the ACM Awards: I watched and I felt something special.
When you’re singing something that is straight from the heart, it’s easy to just be in the moment and be connected to it. I never realized how much it translates until after the ACM Awards.
When I’m singing a song it’s like I’m in the music and I’m right there living it. As soon as the song is finished ‘oh man I’m just Carrie again.’ It’s like the magic ends somehow and I turn into a pumpkin. I’m not like a center of attention kind of person.
On people relating to “Cry Pretty”
I feel like people relate to it because sometimes you just have to let it out.
[From Video on Today Show via Just Jared]
Carrie is a beautiful woman who always wears a full face of makeup. She’s like Katy Perry in that way. Remember the photo that Katy’s then-husband, Russell Brand, tweeted after she’d just woken up? She looked like a different person. (I think that was the beginning of the end for them, but I digress.) Carrie doesn’t look different to us because her makeup is the same and her scar can be hidden. Makeup is magic and it’s an art. I bet Carrie’s scar is much worse than she’s showing but I also bet she’s never going to let us see it without full coverage, and that is absolutely her right.
Here’s Carrie’s interview with Hoda:
Carrie worked out with her mom to promote her activewear line, Calia. They showed Carrie’s mom on The Today Show too:
Photos credit: Getty and Youtube screenshot
As someone who lost their mother to cancer two years ago. After a long and emotionally exhausting 20 years. So Carrie’s fall seems pretty minor.
Yeah, agreed. I mean we all have different perspectives and traumas happens to us, but Carrie speaking about this almost daily is completely overkill. It sucks that it happened, but girl has the money to spend on medical care, and the time to take off to recover. This is just ridiculous now.
Yes but plenty of people suffer awful awful things – arguably ‘worse’ than losing their parent to a horrible illness. Your suffering doesn’t lessen hers.
She is allowed to have feelings, even if they don’t align with yours. If we find them overkill we don’t have to read about it. It’s not like she is our president or anything you know?
Sure we all have things we go through. But the bigger picture here is, there are people who are really struggling, who don’t have the same resources as Carrie. She fell and needed stitches. That’s a bummer. But I struggle to be overly concerned. Her accident isn’t fatal, it’s superficial.
i’ve lost both parents and my husband has a terminal illness. does that mean your suffering is minor in comparison? no, it doesn’t. it means we’ve had different experiences and both are important. don’t try to lessen someone else’s trauma by saying you’ve had it worse. there is always something worse.
Ok but AIMS is not saying Carrie can’t be upset about her fall. The way that she continuously speaks about it though makes it seem like a horrible tragedy. If she spoke about it once or twice publicly, fine. She’s doing a press tour about it. A little prospective would do Carrie well.
She created a mystery about her accident. She seems to be fine now. No one died and she has ample resources to cope.
I nearly died from two heart attacks before I was 30 and I got really tired of the “You need to shut up about how this disease has disrupted your life because cancer patients have it worse than you.” “What you’ve suffered doesn’t matter because kids get cancer and that’s worse.”
It’s not a competition.
Yes, turning hurtful experiences into a competition is such ugly behavior. She’s promoting her album, of course every interviewer is going to ask her about the fall. It isn’t as if she is saying this is the worst tragedy that anyone ever experienced. When people try to counter that fake narrative, they are using a straw man.
She didn’t create a mystery about her accident. Healing is nearly always a mystery! If you will suffer nerve damage, if you will get an infection, if your scar will have a keloid. She didn’t know how her face and mouth were going to turn out. Can we let her have human emotions about this experience?
No doubt. Can we PLEASE be friggin’ done talking about her damn fall and scar? I used to like her but all this blubbering is making her look and sound so damn fake & pretentious.
Good gad. It’s not as though she lost her voice.
I actually had no idea she’d had an accident since I don’t really follow her or listen to her music. I think in her case I had to seek out the news to realize that was one of the talking points of the interview.
In the interview, she didn’t really sound self-pitying or dramatic when describing what happened. I thought it was the news producer who was making the story sound more dramatic than it is (though 40 stitches on the mouth did sound uncomfortable, especially for a singer.)
I agree. Her fall seems pretty minor compared to what other people battling MS, Lyme disease, leukemia, brain tumors, etc, are going through. Things that can’t be fixed with makeup.
My daughter who is a pre teen will cry for minor things, when I bring up real life changing event examples that would be painful to deal with , she tells me the next day , “Mom, I guess I needed to hear that, my situation seems silly now.”
I’m so sick of this story
Me too.
Same. She’s the one who made this into a whole big deal.
Me four!
Oh my god, why is she still talking about this?
Celebitchy is trolling at this point.
Please just make it stop already. Ugh.
Yes. If she was a self-absorbed 17 year-old, then perhaps I cold understand this six-month, full-blown emergency over a practically invisible scar. (Still don’t see it!). But she’s a grown-ass adult and a parent!? I don’t get it.
Yes, self-absorbed with pre teen issues !
God.. anyone else sick of this sh*t? Ffs
Jazus! Is she STILL talking about this? Girl. Gain some life perspective and move on. FFS.
That link to the “makeup less” celebrities is hilarious. Miranda Kerr is the standout. Girl, how dumb you think we are? There is clearly foundation and a soft filter involved in that shot.
Admission here – I think the Calia line is pretty cute. I have a few items from it, and it’s a pretty decent – if pricey – sport line.
Her top lip does look a little different but not bad at all. If she wants to keep talking, let her. But in the grand scheme of things, I feel like she should tone it down just a little because at some point you have to ask “So THIS is the worst thing that’s ever happened to you?” And if it is, good for her. Seriously. Not to make light of an injury like that in an industry like hers but come ON.
I feel like from a PR perspective she’d be better off either showing a makeup free photo (which I can’t see her doing) or just saying “I’ve told the story and there’s nothing else to it. Worse things happen every day, so I’m grateful to be okay and I’m done talking about it.”
Anything else at this point just seems like overkill. People’s sympathy ends up wearing thin when she continues to talk about it while looking exactly the same, whether that is fair or not.
OMFG STAAAAAHP.
Talk about it, then get some f*cking perspective and move on. Publicly at least. It’s vapid and vain at this point.
I would never have even notice any scar if she wasn’t always talking about it. Does she ever talk about anything else? Time to change the subject and shaddup already, Carrie
Just go away already and shut up while you are at it Carrie Underwood. And she said in an interview she doesnt like attention. Alrighty then. As a side note glad Nashville Predators lost their series to Winnipeg. Go Jets.
Lainey said a few weeks ago that when Carrie made a big thing of announcing the accident and saying she’d look different, she was under the impression she’d most likely have irreversible nerve damage. She had no feeling or muscle control in some areas of her face for a little while. Apparently everything healed and repaired itself far better than expected, so now she just seems like a drama queen.
50+ stitches, heavy bruising and frozen/slack areas of the face would have been quite a sight for at least a few weeks. I totally get why she was scared, and why she went overboard trying to prepare people.
Her journey was an ordeal; no doubt about it. She was so fortunate that things worked out to be much better than expected.
She is grateful I know; perhaps now it’s time for her to move on from her own story and make it about other people. Perhaps a hefty contribution to a facial surgery charity, for instance?
I agree with you. And I think she does look different.
And maybe she keeps talking about it because interviewers keep asking??
She has control over every interview. If she no longer wants to be asked about it, she can say as much before she sits down.
She looks different because she has new lips. Look at old photos, she had very very thin lips.
Why doesn’t she say that though? That’s what is really weird. Instead of communicating like a normal person, she keeps saying the same thing over and over again. And the only thing we see is her fuller upper lip so of course it does raise some suspicions. She may have had an accident (why would she lie about that) but also taken the opportunity to have some plastic surgery that she then connects to her accident.
I’m just not getting why this is a big story and why she keeps talking about it.
You know what? I totally respect and understand that she went through a traumatic ordeal. It’s not anyone’s place to tell her this is too minor to be upset about — it’s her face, and I can’t imagine how upsetting it would be for your face to be altered, especially in an industry that focuses on looks. That said, I think it’s time to move on from this story. Not sure why she keeps talking about it publicly after making her reentry into the public space — we talked about it, we’ve seen the results, we agree she still looks beautiful. Time to focus on music now, Carrie.
I still do not care about her face. Although I can see a bit of a change in her lip in that thumbnail. But I did click through on that buzzfeed article. Everyone looked about what I expected but Miranda Kerr’s skins is legit unfair. It is gorgeous. And I a like Annalynn Mccord a little more for showing her zits.
Carrie is a beautiful woman who always wears a full face of makeup. She’s like Katy Perry in that way.
Like MOST women in public life.
This was clearly tough on her, but its time that she moves past it and let US move past it.
Just read on People that she and her husband are moving because of this and security issues. If she would shut up about it and go away no one would come looking at where she lives. She is such an airhead
Okay, okay. I think she’s milked this enough.
That’s a bad header shot. She looks like a skinnier prettier version of Mama June. I do think her media blitz about her accident is a bit much. And she’s rather plain without make-up, so there’s that. All this shows to me, is that Carrie is someone who has clearly lived a very blessed life – and there’s nothing wrong with that, but her handlers have got to realize that it’s time to change the subject.
I think criticism of her talking about it is unfair. She’s promoting her work out line and reporters are asking about her accident. If she said “no comment” or refused to talk about it, it would create more speculation.
She a singer, she can talk about the songs on her next album, what they’re about, concerts ,and now do some talking to promote her work out clothes. Interviews where the artist talks about what’s going on in their careers keep people interested, but nonstop talking about slipping and having a scar is boring and uninteresting
Listen, I get she was scared but this is some overboard BS.
She weren’t in a war and lost a leg.
She weren’t badly burned in a fire or injured in a car accident.
She looks THE SAME. I didn’t care for her before but now she’s really starting to annoy me.
This story really doesn’t come up that often. I happen to like her. Not sick of this at all. The story I’M sick of is Khloe Kardashian and all the BS attached to THAT story. Now that one is getting old. No more clicks on that one.
When this story first came out I was hoping that Carrie could be an example to all those out there who have suffered disfigurement due to domestic violence, accidents, fires, etc.. I was hoping that she would be brave and let the world see that her “disfigurement” doesn’t define who she is and what she has to offer. I realize that this is a lot to expect from anyone, it’s a lot to ask anyone to be that brave. I guess I’m just so tired of the constant focus on peoples looks and the need to be “perfect” at all times.
Right. I mean, on one hand she doesn’t owe the public anything in terms of revealing her scars yet I can’t help but feel that her insistence on talking about this over and over again sends the wrong message: that scars are hideous and that perfection = beauty.
Honestly, I get the impression that she’s relatively vain, which is fine, but she’d do well to remember that there are plenty of beautiful humans who have scars. People who embrace their scars are people who embrace adversity and view every scar as an affirmation of strength and resiliency. Those warriors are the people that I look up to, not the pop star who is obsessed with her beautiful face. Again, she doesn’t have to be someone that we look to for inspiration, but then you have to wonder why she’s still talking about it. What exactly is she getting out of it at this point?
Yeah i think the fact that she wont show the damage without her “spackle and paint” means its orobably pretty gruesome and she its still an issue she is working througv
I have great skin now, but I have acne scars from my late teens to mid-twenties from a period of really f*cking awful cystic acne. Cystic acne generally doesn’t engender anything but disgust in people, and the type of scars leftover from this time are impossible to conceal, and difficult to remedy with surgery or lasers. It took a long time for me to get over how hard it is to go in public with a face full of bad acne, and these scars are a reminder of that.
Carrie making such a big deal of the scars from this accident is honestly making me feel worse about my acne scars – not inspired or empowered. I don’t hide my scars behind a ton of makeup, because I’m so grateful to have good skin now, and I got sick trying to cover up my face during the acne days. It makes me feel like I’m doing it wrong, and I should be ashamed. But, I guess acne scars are never empowering marks of a trying time, but just something to be ashamed of??
Well said. I also get what aims said above. It isn’t a competition, but we are allowed to look at this and think it’s time to move on. Yes, under her makeup she has scars, but isn’t she incredibly lucky that since it is important to her that she can cover them up and we don’t even see them? I’ve worked with kids with craniofacial malformations who have had multiple plastic surgeries and some end up looking “typical” and some don’t and never will. Carrie was always society’s vision of beautiful and even after this ordeal, she came out of it still beautiful even if she has to use makeup to feel comfortable. No one is going to do a double take when they see her because she looks in any way unusual or frightening. I also have a child with a birth defect that will never be fixable so that it looks “normal” so while I’m not competing, I would wish for Carrie some perspective and some grace in accepting her circumstances.
@Killjoy Most of the comments I’ve read on these posts about Carrie are along the lines of “Who gives a f***? Everyone has scars.” Because it’s really NOT a big deal and you have NOTHING to be ashamed of. Carrie’s response is coming from a place of personal insecurity. That’s her issue to deal with, don’t let it affect you.
I don’t feel bad she has a scar…she has way worse problems IMO. I feel sorry for anyone who puts so much stock into their physical appearance. She has a long road ahead of her. Aging is a bitch. If she feels so obsessive now about her facial appearance, she will definitely be unhappy as she gets older. Acceptance is a beautiful thing.
Someone very close to me had a facial issue and I’ve seen first hand how it can mentally effect a person. Like I said, it’s all about acceptance.
The side of her lip are is a little frozen when she talks.
I think she had a major facial injury and there is definitely some disfiguration that I see around her mouth and nose. Must be scary and maybe feels different when she sings because i see some awkwardness in her upper lip when she talks- the lip kinda hangs there. I think she talks about it because people keep asking.
MAKE IT STOP
I wish this story was done being milked.
That being said, that top photo of her, Carrie does look quite different.
So sick of her talking about this. She’s milking this situation in a very obvious manner. I honestly can’t stand her, I’ve heard stories throughout the years that she’s just not a nice person in general and I can’t get behind someone who can’t even be nice to people
I have a friend who had a wreck in high school, and part of her face was torn off. Her only scars are around her eyebrows thanks to plastic surgery – and well I’ve never seen her without makeup.
But our faces are what we put forward every day – so I can understand if she had major stitching that resulted in scars – I can understand that being traumatic for her. Her face is her identity.
Are we still talking about her fall? I mean, I wish her the best but let’s move on.
She had a team of “experts” using loads of spackle and paint (far too much, I’d add) long before she fell.
I’ll see myself out!
It seems like she’s really making a meal out of this. I am glad she’s ok but don’t find this to be an interesting story.
I envy her fitness level. She’s impressively toned and strong.
She keeps talking about this because she needs to convince us and herself of something. Not sure what. But if you’re fine with an issue, you don’t keep bringing it up and harping on it.
My gawd Carrie Underwood, I didn’t honestly care the first 10 times I heard about this. WTH? Glad you are okay but like, let’s move on now.
Carrie Underwood is a good person. Love her music, she is always a professional and very grounded. Wish her nothing but the best.
Here she is again, not thanking the medical team who stitched her up and helped her heal to the point that most people can’t even tell that she was ever injured.
Has she ever thanked them? I thanked my cosmetic surgeon profusely and always mention what a great job he did when talking about my nose surgery when it comes up in conversation. Always.
Dang girl. Well I hope she has a professional to fix that step she tripped on. I’d just have some fancy ramps installed after that. I would avoid using that route of entry aaaallllll together. Ouch!
Is she promoting something? Why do we keep hearing about this? Make it stop 😩
I slammed my face off the road cycling down a hill. Split my lip right through. Needed many many stitches. There’s a scar.
Yes, we are all different and we all deal with things differently but I’ve never heard the likes of this from someone after an accident and I work in healthcare support. She needs to get some help.
Overcompensation. Me thinks the lady protests too much.
