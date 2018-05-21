Did Duchess Kate debut her new ‘push present’, a Kiki McDonough citrine ring?

I was concerned, at the time, that the Duchess of Cambridge was going to arrive after the Queen at the royal wedding. Kate did arrive after the Queen, but she had a good reason: Kate was one of the women helping to look after the little kids in the bridal party, especially considering that Kate’s two oldest kids – George and Charlotte – were part of the bridal party. In the end, the kids behaved surprisingly well, possibly because the Mulroney twins got the biggest, most important task (holding Meghan’s veil) and George, Charlotte and the other children basically just had to walk in a straight line.
So, in the end, I didn’t mind that Kate arrived separately from the other royals, because she had a good reason. I still mind that she wore this too-light McQueen coatdress though. It was supposed to be “primrose yellow” but just looked off-white in all of the outdoor photos. Oprah literally changed her dress at the last minute because her beige dress looked too off-white, but Kate actually got another “bespoke” McQueen coatdress – which looked so much like another white coatdress she’s already worn a few times – in an incredibly pale shade of yellow. So pale that it read as off-white in sunlight.
Someone asked me about Kate’s “new face” – I’m not seeing it? She always looks so pretty when she gains some weight during her pregnancies, and considering she’s just a month postpartum, of course she hasn’t lost the weight yet. So her face still looks “fuller” like it did during her pregnancy. I honestly thought she looked great during the wedding, I just wish her coatdress was a darker shade of yellow. That’s literally my only complaint.
Kate also seemed to debut a new piece of jewelry for the wedding: a large citrine-looking ring, which many people believe is Kiki McDonough. There’s some talk about how the ring could be Kate’s “push present” for giving birth to Prince Louis. I’m not going to look it up, but I seem to remember a People Magazine story where it was revealed by the Kiki people that Kate is actually buying herself the Kiki McDonough jewelry, not William. Meaning, it’s possible that she wore a new ring and it’s possible that it’s the Citrine Bow Ring from Kiki McDonough, but if both of those things are true, my guess is that she got it for herself.
A push present from William? Duchess of Cambridge sported a VERY dazzling new citrine ring to Harry and Meghan's wedding – three weeks after giving birth to Prince Louis https://t.co/hHIVg6RNDw
— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) May 20, 2018
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
I was annoyed by the color of her coat dress.
Me too. That thing is too close to white and she has to know it.
I was at first but when you look at the group photo’s just released there was clearly a colour palate going on – TQ, Doria were wearing greens. Katie Keen was very very pale yellow and Cams was in a pale pink.
And it’s no less yellow than Cam’s is pink. If that makes sense. The colors look nice in the group shot, honestly.
Why would anyone be annoyed by the pale shade of yellow of Kate’s dress? The bride has worn a white wedding dress before, it seems conventional etiquette was thrown out the window for this wedding.
“push presents” are for peasants and wannabes.
Yes! I know some nice people who’ve gotten them, but the concept is disgusting at its source.
Are push presents a thing in the UK? I thought this was sth. American…
Having a child is such a precious event that the idea of “push presents” seems a little tawdry…
I SO agree!
Um, ok. I bought myself a push present – a wine fridge last pregnancy. And this pregnancy I’m buying myself a kayak. Just something to reclaim a bit of myself. And honestly, If I want to buy something a little nice for myself (or have someone else buy me something nice) after growing and feeding a human, I really don’t see a problem with that.
I really don’t understand why people get so upset about push presents.
@MILLENIAL It’s not a problem. Retaining your identity after childbirth is important. As for presents, “growing and feeding a human” was “my privilege.”
I don’t either. I HAAATE the name, but a partner showing the pregnant party some appreciation for the whole physical ordeal of pregnancy, labor, and delivery is a nice thought? Just my two, and I’ll prob get jumped on for calling a pregnancy an ordeal, when not everyone is able to do it, but oh well. It’s not a picnic on your body, and that’s a fact.
Man, I bought myself a treat after having kidney stones. If you’re delivering a human, I say go for it. Who cares – honestly.
I don’t get it either. Having a baby IS a big freaking deal. I think it is fine to commemorate the event with a gift whether it is something practical, jewelry, whatever. Why not?
Agreed. My husband wanted to reset my ring. I think people should quit being so damn rude and mind their own business if they don’t like it. My vagina is about to be torn to shreds in a month. If my husband wants to give me a nice present, that’s his business and none of yours.
I don’t think it’s a big deal to get a gift after giving birth, it’s been going on since the concept of gift giving has started. But I HATE HATE HATE the term “push present”. It rubs me the wrong way and sounds crass.
I don’t think it is – she’s had that ring since before her engagement.
iirc W-A gave Maxima a ring each time they had a child. They are the birthstones of the girls. The rings might end up as 18th or 21st birthday gifts for their daughters.
OMG that Charlotte, what a doll. Perfect little flower girl.
She absolutely killed me with her cuteness. She is too much.
She’s got that wave down PAT, man.
Charlotte is adorable! And her little shoes…I want them. (It’s ok, I have little feet.)
They have made adorable kids.
They were all so cute! Did they stash the kids in an ante-room during the ceremony? That ceremony was way too long for a bunch of little kids and I didn’t see them anywhere? I’m just imagining a movie going on and some toys to quietly play with?
I imagine they did. The kids all veered off to the side and probably nannies were waiting in a soundproof room lol.
Princess Charlotte was the STAR of the most boring “royal” in history.
Charlotte’s little wave to the spectators was adorable, certainly more memorable than anything MM or Harry did.
Sorry, I don’t agree. Charlotte is as cute as any kid that age but it was Harry and Meghan I was looking at.
Kate looked beautiful and so did Meghan. I am happy that they have a natural beauty (i.e. their original noses and lips etc). It’s refreshing these days, unfortunately.
I don’t think that is Kate’s original nose but I could be mistaken.
I don’t think it’s Meghan’s either.
It’s not. Both Meghan and Kate have had rhinoplasty, well done.
So, who wants to be the one to tell her?
And for the record, I would have a myriad of work done if I didn’t fear dying during a frivolous procedure.
Kate has had procedures done. I’m not shaming her, as I believe anyone can do whatever they want to improve themselves if that’s what they want. But her nose has been refined, she has veneers too. Nothing overdone which is why she looks great.
There’s a link to Harper’s bazaar website in the thread about meghans hair and makeup, and in the site there’s a picture article entitled evolution of duchess Kate. First pic is from 2005, it kinda looks like she has a different nose now.
I think if you want an original face you have to go back to Lady Di.
yep, she never had a nose job, even though some would consider her nose too big. but it fit her face and she was beautiful.
@Slowsnow– To me, MM’s nose is pretty different from her HS graduation picture. Much more narrow now at the bottom to the point way beyond what contouring makeup can do. And I think that’s fine. I think Kate’s had work done too.
They’ve both had nose jobs.
I don’t think MM has. I see a lot of contouring.
Why would she have kept the little bump on the bridge if she had undergone surgery?
Look at Meghan’s high school picture, she’s had a nosejob. She’s an actress so it’s understandable. But it’s well done and follow the contours and slope of her original nose. Looks natural.
Because a really good surgeon would have left it there to look more natural. I have a couple of friends with MM noses, and all are fake. Haven’t looked back at any of her photos, so hers might be real.
@Ally, if that’s true, what a waste of money. Why would you want everyone else’s nose? I don’t get it. That’s why so many American actors are so unexpressive.
I”LL CORRECT MYSELF:
In a world of procedures, I am happy Kate and Meghan undergone small ones that somewhat maintain their original beauty.
*I still don’t see surgery*
Kate and Meghan both have had plastic surgery and dental cosmetic work done. It is tastefully done so it isn’t glaring. Kate also has fillers and botox when she isn’t pregnant.
Kate hasn’t had a nose job.
I hate coatdresses. Wear a dress. Wear a dress with a coat. There are too many unattractive seams.
I remember that ring from papped photos of her before her marriage to William, so i don’t think it’s new. Either that, or she got a new ring that is almost identical to one she already had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Coming to say as much.
She wore it often enough during that period.
Yes, it seems to be a coat she has worn at least three other times and the ring is not new, either. https://whatkatewore.com/2018/05/20/kate-brings-back-alexander-mcqueen-for-harry-meghans-wedding/#more-54308
I was wondering if she had her Alexander McQueen cream coat dyed a very pale yellow for this wedding? That way she wouldn’t draw focus.
I agree that her coat should have been in a different color. If it IS the same McQueen she has worn previously, then I give her a slight pass because fine, she repeated something, maybe she knew it would fit post partum, whatever. but if it was a new dress then I side eye her – you had a custom dress made that is almost identical to a dress you already own in a super pale shade of yellow, so pale that debates are breaking out over whether it was yellow or cream?
(And we all know if it was the previous McQueen, then it is cream. /gavel.)
Now that said, I do think she looked really nice and besides that actual color of the dress, no complaints. Her hat was great, she looked happy, etc.
I did see somewhere that she has worn the ring before, so its not new.
perhaps she had it dyed a pale yellow?
I thought she looked nice, everyone looked nice! Carole looked great too, imho she dresses better than her two daughters. Ah beautiful beautiful wedding.
I loved the color, fabric and cut of Carole’s outfit. It was one of my favorites. Her hat was perfect.
I always think Carole looks very nice, very put together, but I usually don’t like Pippa or Kate’s style… which is strange because it’s almost exactly the same style as their mother. I think Carole’s age plays a factor? For some reason, I feel her daughters dress too mature for their age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s read as yellow on TV, I don’t see the big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is looking a little “fresher”. Pretty sure she has some new Botox and maybe something else in her face like a little, very subtle fillers. Hmmm🤔
I think it’s probably just the excess baby weight in her face. That and shes probably laid off the cigarettes for a year. She would look so much better with an extra 10 lbs.
She just had a baby.
I also thought her face looked different. It also seemed different to me during her pregnancy as well (aside from any weight gain)….it made me think that she laid off her usual procedures and has resumed since having the baby.
I think Kate looks so much better. I wish she would keep this look but she won’t. She will return to the emaciated weight and the cigarettes.
Kate just gave birth. She always looks great during and right after a pregnancy. She’s just one of those women.
The ring looks lovely but I doubt it’s a push present.
I think Kate (and Will) did their jobs. The focus was on the happy couple. Kate did some kid wrangling when she could’ve done nothing and Will kept his brother in one piece. No complaints here.
@Nicole – ITA.
+1 I too agree withbyou Nicole. I thought she looked lovely, and the coatdress at mybtv looked light yellow. I think nobody is going to confuse her with the bride or think she is competing.
Could she have chosen another color? Well, of course, but for all we know, maybe this one was the one that fitted best… She just had a baby, ffs. And repeating a dress, that she bought for her daughters christening, just ensures nobody says she is trying to attract attention.
That citrine ring, is not new, so even in this, she did not plan to pull focus on her…
I’m surprised there is always something with her that has to be wrong for some people.
Um, are we then going to talk about how Cam’s pale pink dress also looked nearly bridal in the sun? Because it did. I think Kate looked great and the dress was yellow. Period. Nobody was dressed inappeopriately. And in the church pics it’s clear that the dress isn’t even that light.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t argue about how we perceive color but in some pics it looked very very light to me. Just like Kate’s didn’t look pale at all inside. Anyway.
Kate looks so much better with a bit on weight on. It takes years off her face. It’s often true that when in your late thirties, you have to choose between your face or your body. Dieting down to a size zero means your face will look haggard. I hope she keeps the weight on this time, it really makes her glow.
Hear, hear! Her face is so much more youthful when it’s a tiny bit fuller!
Honestly unless a guest wears a floor-length white gown plus a veil, how are they really upstaging the bride by wearing white? does anyone really notice other than wedding-etiquette sticklers, who are the type of people who make weddings miserable and should be heartily ignored? To me Kate looked like she was wearing a very similar bland coat-dress like she usually wears, not at all upstaging the bride. The only thing that remotely stood out about her was the lovely hat.
My thought as well. I have no problem with Kate’s light yellow dress, and I would have been fine with Oprah in light beige.
Well, that’s my feeling, too. And Meghan’s dress was a bright white, far lighter than Kate’s. I have no idea what’s in Kate’s closet, but to me it looked repurposed. She just had a baby and might have felt good in this outfit.
I don’t think she upstaged Meghan or was even trying to upstage her (I mean, how can you upstage the new Duchess?)
I’m just irrationally annoyed at all the insistence that a dress that has been worn three times before AND CALLED OFF-WHITE OR CREAM EVERY TIME is now magically yellow.
I feel very strongly about this. lol.
Is it the same dress though, or is that the assumption (because the cut looks exactly the same)? The old one looked REALLY white. This one looked cream-yellow outside and full on yellow inside. She was also thinner when she wore the white version, and it was pretty slim-fitting. I think Kate got a new coat-dress made. It wouldn’t be the first time she copied herself. (Maybe she had the old one refitted and dyed?)
I agree with you guys. The white rule doesn’t bother me as long as it doesn’t look too bridal and Kate’s dress (Or Camilla’s, whose dress also looks white in some pictures) definitely doesn’t look bridal at all. If she was trying to upstage the bride then she should have worn literally anything other than this fine, but very dull, coatdress.
@Ally, I think it’s either dyed or another dress too. The christening dress seemed a lot crisper and slim-fitting and didn’t read as yellow at all. Plus it would be just like Kate to order the same dress in a slightly different color.
The ‘Thrifty Kate is wearing a repeat’ narrative is really being pushed in the press, so I suppose we should take it as being the same dress. In which case it’s definitely white/cream (this was insisted another time she wore it to justify its suitability for a memorial event, as someone pointed out yesterday). Wearing a repeat is absolutely fine, but I would question why that one in particular. She has so many coat dresses in so many colours (including what I actually would call primrose yellow!), even if you narrow it down to the looser-fitting and maternity styles, that it wasn’t as though she didn’t have plenty of options.
If it’s new then I think it’s a poor choice both for the colour and for being so identical to something she already owns.
“Push present” is such a gross term to me. I hate it so much.
The sunlight is what makes it look really off white. In the church, it was blatantly yellow to my eye. It’s short and different enough from a gown that I don’t find it resembles a wedding dress in any way that I’d find it gauche.
I hate that term too, it’s kind of gross. I also hate that it’s become a “thing” where presents are expected, and there’s an effort to outdo others with the presents.
Don’t get me wrong – I think childbirth should be respected to a large extent because it IS physically demanding and potentially risky, but it’s also not a particularly unique or interesting event. I don’t like how it contributes to the narrative of celebrating women only for their reproductive value, Women are more than just mothers, and procreation does not necessarily a mother make.
Also…like, in most cases where these presents would be “warranted,” the kid was likely wanted. That’s your gift. You’ve got a new family to build together. Excess materialism during that time just seems tacky to me.
If Kate would have worn a new show stopper, she would have been critisized too. I think she looked really good and I liked her appearance….better than she has looked in a long time IMO.
As for citrine, gosh, I just don’t like that stone. It’s my daughter’s birthstone too
Yeah to me, it looked like she was trying not draw attention by wearing a low key repeat. Some people just like criticising her, no matter what.
Honestly she can’t win. If she’d worn something new she’d have been trying to upstage the bride, wearing a repeat is somehow a sign that she disapproves of Meghan. I think she looked lovely and agree, better than she has in ages. The coat is pale yellow and not bridal in the least. Her face looks so pretty and her hair looked good in the softer waves. She was inconspicuous and did her bit by wrangling the kids. I did find it weird that all the royals were all looking down at their programs during the vows.
I think Kate looked fine. Low-key, and the yellow hat pulled everything into in the right direction, IMO. The extra weight in her face suits her.
Overall, a lovely sister-in-law of the bride day for her.
I also thought Kate had a new face. It looks much fuller and frozen with botox than the day of Louis birth where baby weight should have made her face much fuller than now.
And boy was Beatrice’s face frozen! A lot is revealed on live tv.
Every time I see Kate speak with William, I wonder if she uses her new fake accent with him or her old one…
You know, I admit I had never heard Kate speak or at least didn’t remember. This weekend I watched the Queen’s 90th birthday special and I was sooo distracted by Kate’s speech! It is so odd, and god bless her, she just doesn’t seem comfortable in front of the camera at all.
I rewound one part when she says “Sandringham” and she doesn’t even complete the whole word…it was so weird. I would love to hear some audio of her before she became “royal”.
Does anyone have that audio? Pippa’s accent is different and siblings usually sound alike
Do we know why Kate and other royals (don’t remember which others but there were) were not watching Harry and Meghan during vows? They were looking down at their programs. Did they not care? Is it rude to watch? Is it just a moment for the couple? Were they showing shade? It was so weird to me.
As a Catholic (now very lapsed) it was odd to me that there was talking amongst the congregation at points during the service. When the cellist was playing, Will and Charles are having a full on convo?? I mean it was Ava Maria…even I sat transfixed on my sofa.
Looked disprespectful to me, but maybe other churches have different standards…you don’t talk in Catholic mass, at least you didn’t when I was growing up and attended Catholic schools, cripes you didn’t even want to move with the nuns watching you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Before starting our wedding mass, the priest came over to me and my husband seated on the side of the altar and told us “this is probably the only time you’ll get to yourselves today, so sit over here and chat. I’ll let you know when I need you.” We really appreciated it.
I’ve also whispered in church a lot, after leaving Catholic school, of course. It could be “do you have a tissue?” or something. Hell, at my cousin’s wedding I had a whispered convo with another bridesmaid who needed to go to limo and pump (she had an infant). I agreed to grab her bouquet and groomsman if she wasn’t back for the end of mass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I criticized Kate on What Kate Wore for wearing the AM coat dress and how it photographs too white to be appropriate for the wedding. Most of the people there are so complimentary and saying things about a “color palette” etc. and how she looks great and how wearing white to another person’s wedding is not considered a faux-pas (yes it is but I guess some people are delusional). If Oprah had worn her original outfit, she would definitely have been heavily criticized “She’s trying to make it about HER because she thinks she’s a queen!” There’s no doubt in my mind.
I have a hard time believing this is a different coat dress from the cream one she wore to Charlotte’s christening. And if it is, what a waste of money to get the exact same coat in a slightly different shade! I get she’s only 3-4 months post-partum and a lot of her pre-pregnancy wardrobe is probably not fitting correctly. But she has SO many outfits to choose from, maternity included. She could have worn another outfit and she chose not to. Kate’s fashion isn’t something I usually feel so strongly about but I feel very strongly about this!
As for push presents, it’s such an ugly term. My father gave my mom a ring after I was born and also gave her one after my sister was born back in the 1980s before “push presents” were a thing. When we were young, my mom would show us the rings and tell us she planned to give them to us one day. I kind of forgot about her promise but my mom didn’t and this year for my 30th birthday she gave me the sapphire ring my dad gave her. It’s beautiful and I wear it every day knowing it was to commemorate my birth.
You know maybe Kate consulted Meghan on what she was going to wear and Meghan was fine with that choice?. Wearing white to a wedding is only a faux-pas if the bride says it is but the bride is ok with it then it really isn’t a huge deal. Maybe Meghan gave Kate special dispensation to wear white as a way of recognizing she is the only ‘sister’ she has now because her half-sister is so horrible? Who really knows tbh?
Having said that, on my tv, the coat dress looked pale yellow to me.
I’m almost positive Kate and all of the senior royal ladies coordinated their outfits so there wouldn’t be overlap. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Meghan or her and Harry’s staff approved the coat.
Three to four months postpartum? Kate had the baby three weeks ago.
I’m not a fan of Kate, and I’m not in the mood to be a nice person, so here goes:
I think Kate loves being the center of attention, and is fuming that Harry now has a significant other. It doesn’t matter who Harry is with…it’s the fact that he’s with *someone*, which means attention diverted from Kate. Kate has a history of being passive-aggressive via her clothing to get everyone talking about and paying attention to *her*: skirts blowing up, flowery dresses at a death camp site, hot pink at the 9/11 memorial, etc., and I think that’s exactly what she was doing at the wedding.
Kate was wearing the Alexander McQueen cream-colored suit she wore for Charlotte’s christening. Triple whammy: It reminds everyone that she just had a baby and a christening will be coming up, the Alexander McQueen designer reminds everyone of when *she* was the bride (AMQ designed her wedding gown), and the color (and age) of the suit makes everyone debate the appropriateness of it. Presto–everyone’s talking about Kate.
The suit is cream-colored. It looks like a pale yellow because it’s three years old and hasn’t been properly cared for or cleaned (it’s not even pressed). When cream-colored clothing isn’t properly cared for and cleaned, it yellows. The first thing I noticed when I saw Kate’s outfit was how dingy it looked. Kate has literally dozens of outfits that would fit her body at this time that would have looked lovely, but she chose this one. I think it was an inappropriate choice.
You’ve put a lot of thought into this.
Much more than others who just keep repeating: ” “Kate cant catch a break!”, “poor woman can’t do anything right for some.”, “She’s beautiful!”
At this point, my expectations from Kate are so low that I’m just happy she didn’t find a way to show her butt.
You really think Kate wanted Harry to be single forever, so she could get more attention?
Regarding Kate’s nose job, her DIMPLES also aren’t real.
http://slimcelebrity.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/Kate-Middleton-Plastic-Surgery-Before-and-After-Photos-Nose-Job-Possibly-Lipsouction-and-Botox1.jpg
I think Kate’s doctor oversculpted her nose.
https://www.gettyimages.com/event/the-duke-duchess-of-cambridge-and-prince-harry-attend-the-charities-forum-event-775057627#/paddington-bear-dances-with-catherine-duchess-of-cambridge-and-prince-picture-id861893506
