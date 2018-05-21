Did Duchess Kate debut her new ‘push present’, a Kiki McDonough citrine ring?

Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

I was concerned, at the time, that the Duchess of Cambridge was going to arrive after the Queen at the royal wedding. Kate did arrive after the Queen, but she had a good reason: Kate was one of the women helping to look after the little kids in the bridal party, especially considering that Kate’s two oldest kids – George and Charlotte – were part of the bridal party. In the end, the kids behaved surprisingly well, possibly because the Mulroney twins got the biggest, most important task (holding Meghan’s veil) and George, Charlotte and the other children basically just had to walk in a straight line.

So, in the end, I didn’t mind that Kate arrived separately from the other royals, because she had a good reason. I still mind that she wore this too-light McQueen coatdress though. It was supposed to be “primrose yellow” but just looked off-white in all of the outdoor photos. Oprah literally changed her dress at the last minute because her beige dress looked too off-white, but Kate actually got another “bespoke” McQueen coatdress – which looked so much like another white coatdress she’s already worn a few times – in an incredibly pale shade of yellow. So pale that it read as off-white in sunlight.

Someone asked me about Kate’s “new face” – I’m not seeing it? She always looks so pretty when she gains some weight during her pregnancies, and considering she’s just a month postpartum, of course she hasn’t lost the weight yet. So her face still looks “fuller” like it did during her pregnancy. I honestly thought she looked great during the wedding, I just wish her coatdress was a darker shade of yellow. That’s literally my only complaint.

Kate also seemed to debut a new piece of jewelry for the wedding: a large citrine-looking ring, which many people believe is Kiki McDonough. There’s some talk about how the ring could be Kate’s “push present” for giving birth to Prince Louis. I’m not going to look it up, but I seem to remember a People Magazine story where it was revealed by the Kiki people that Kate is actually buying herself the Kiki McDonough jewelry, not William. Meaning, it’s possible that she wore a new ring and it’s possible that it’s the Citrine Bow Ring from Kiki McDonough, but if both of those things are true, my guess is that she got it for herself.

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.

101 Responses to "Did Duchess Kate debut her new 'push present', a Kiki McDonough citrine ring?"

  1. formerly known as Amy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I was annoyed by the color of her coat dress.

    Reply
  2. Lisa says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

    “push presents” are for peasants and wannabes.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:04 am

    OMG that Charlotte, what a doll. Perfect little flower girl.

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Kate looked beautiful and so did Meghan. I am happy that they have a natural beauty (i.e. their original noses and lips etc). It’s refreshing these days, unfortunately.

    Reply
  5. Karen says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I hate coatdresses. Wear a dress. Wear a dress with a coat. There are too many unattractive seams.

    Reply
  6. LizB says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I remember that ring from papped photos of her before her marriage to William, so i don’t think it’s new. Either that, or she got a new ring that is almost identical to one she already had.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I agree that her coat should have been in a different color. If it IS the same McQueen she has worn previously, then I give her a slight pass because fine, she repeated something, maybe she knew it would fit post partum, whatever. but if it was a new dress then I side eye her – you had a custom dress made that is almost identical to a dress you already own in a super pale shade of yellow, so pale that debates are breaking out over whether it was yellow or cream?

    (And we all know if it was the previous McQueen, then it is cream. /gavel.)

    Now that said, I do think she looked really nice and besides that actual color of the dress, no complaints. Her hat was great, she looked happy, etc.

    I did see somewhere that she has worn the ring before, so its not new.

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I thought she looked nice, everyone looked nice! Carole looked great too, imho she dresses better than her two daughters. Ah beautiful beautiful wedding.

    Reply
  9. Miss Gloss says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Kate is looking a little “fresher”. Pretty sure she has some new Botox and maybe something else in her face like a little, very subtle fillers. Hmmm🤔

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Kate just gave birth. She always looks great during and right after a pregnancy. She’s just one of those women.
    The ring looks lovely but I doubt it’s a push present.
    I think Kate (and Will) did their jobs. The focus was on the happy couple. Kate did some kid wrangling when she could’ve done nothing and Will kept his brother in one piece. No complaints here.

    Reply
    • Violet says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:21 am

      @Nicole – ITA.

      Reply
    • Ellaus says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:09 am

      +1 I too agree withbyou Nicole. I thought she looked lovely, and the coatdress at mybtv looked light yellow. I think nobody is going to confuse her with the bride or think she is competing.
      Could she have chosen another color? Well, of course, but for all we know, maybe this one was the one that fitted best… She just had a baby, ffs. And repeating a dress, that she bought for her daughters christening, just ensures nobody says she is trying to attract attention.
      That citrine ring, is not new, so even in this, she did not plan to pull focus on her…
      I’m surprised there is always something with her that has to be wrong for some people.

      Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Um, are we then going to talk about how Cam’s pale pink dress also looked nearly bridal in the sun? Because it did. I think Kate looked great and the dress was yellow. Period. Nobody was dressed inappeopriately. And in the church pics it’s clear that the dress isn’t even that light.

    Reply
  12. Annie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Kate looks so much better with a bit on weight on. It takes years off her face. It’s often true that when in your late thirties, you have to choose between your face or your body. Dieting down to a size zero means your face will look haggard. I hope she keeps the weight on this time, it really makes her glow.

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Honestly unless a guest wears a floor-length white gown plus a veil, how are they really upstaging the bride by wearing white? does anyone really notice other than wedding-etiquette sticklers, who are the type of people who make weddings miserable and should be heartily ignored? To me Kate looked like she was wearing a very similar bland coat-dress like she usually wears, not at all upstaging the bride. The only thing that remotely stood out about her was the lovely hat.

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

      My thought as well. I have no problem with Kate’s light yellow dress, and I would have been fine with Oprah in light beige.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:44 am

      Well, that’s my feeling, too. And Meghan’s dress was a bright white, far lighter than Kate’s. I have no idea what’s in Kate’s closet, but to me it looked repurposed. She just had a baby and might have felt good in this outfit.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:43 am

      I don’t think she upstaged Meghan or was even trying to upstage her (I mean, how can you upstage the new Duchess?)

      I’m just irrationally annoyed at all the insistence that a dress that has been worn three times before AND CALLED OFF-WHITE OR CREAM EVERY TIME is now magically yellow.

      I feel very strongly about this. lol.

      Reply
      • Ally says:
        May 21, 2018 at 12:20 pm

        Is it the same dress though, or is that the assumption (because the cut looks exactly the same)? The old one looked REALLY white. This one looked cream-yellow outside and full on yellow inside. She was also thinner when she wore the white version, and it was pretty slim-fitting. I think Kate got a new coat-dress made. It wouldn’t be the first time she copied herself. (Maybe she had the old one refitted and dyed?)

      • another kate says:
        May 21, 2018 at 3:56 pm

        I agree with you guys. The white rule doesn’t bother me as long as it doesn’t look too bridal and Kate’s dress (Or Camilla’s, whose dress also looks white in some pictures) definitely doesn’t look bridal at all. If she was trying to upstage the bride then she should have worn literally anything other than this fine, but very dull, coatdress.

        @Ally, I think it’s either dyed or another dress too. The christening dress seemed a lot crisper and slim-fitting and didn’t read as yellow at all. Plus it would be just like Kate to order the same dress in a slightly different color.

      • Beluga says:
        May 21, 2018 at 7:53 pm

        The ‘Thrifty Kate is wearing a repeat’ narrative is really being pushed in the press, so I suppose we should take it as being the same dress. In which case it’s definitely white/cream (this was insisted another time she wore it to justify its suitability for a memorial event, as someone pointed out yesterday). Wearing a repeat is absolutely fine, but I would question why that one in particular. She has so many coat dresses in so many colours (including what I actually would call primrose yellow!), even if you narrow it down to the looser-fitting and maternity styles, that it wasn’t as though she didn’t have plenty of options.

        If it’s new then I think it’s a poor choice both for the colour and for being so identical to something she already owns.

  14. Veronica S. says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:32 am

    “Push present” is such a gross term to me. I hate it so much.

    The sunlight is what makes it look really off white. In the church, it was blatantly yellow to my eye. It’s short and different enough from a gown that I don’t find it resembles a wedding dress in any way that I’d find it gauche.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:38 am

      I hate that term too, it’s kind of gross. I also hate that it’s become a “thing” where presents are expected, and there’s an effort to outdo others with the presents.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        May 21, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        Don’t get me wrong – I think childbirth should be respected to a large extent because it IS physically demanding and potentially risky, but it’s also not a particularly unique or interesting event. I don’t like how it contributes to the narrative of celebrating women only for their reproductive value, Women are more than just mothers, and procreation does not necessarily a mother make.

        Also…like, in most cases where these presents would be “warranted,” the kid was likely wanted. That’s your gift. You’ve got a new family to build together. Excess materialism during that time just seems tacky to me.

  15. homeslice says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:59 am

    If Kate would have worn a new show stopper, she would have been critisized too. I think she looked really good and I liked her appearance….better than she has looked in a long time IMO.

    As for citrine, gosh, I just don’t like that stone. It’s my daughter’s birthstone too :(

    Reply
    • Ninks says:
      May 21, 2018 at 12:00 pm

      Yeah to me, it looked like she was trying not draw attention by wearing a low key repeat. Some people just like criticising her, no matter what.

      Reply
    • Polly says:
      May 21, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      Honestly she can’t win. If she’d worn something new she’d have been trying to upstage the bride, wearing a repeat is somehow a sign that she disapproves of Meghan. I think she looked lovely and agree, better than she has in ages. The coat is pale yellow and not bridal in the least. Her face looks so pretty and her hair looked good in the softer waves. She was inconspicuous and did her bit by wrangling the kids. I did find it weird that all the royals were all looking down at their programs during the vows.

      Reply
  16. LizB says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:00 am

    I think Kate looked fine. Low-key, and the yellow hat pulled everything into in the right direction, IMO. The extra weight in her face suits her.

    Overall, a lovely sister-in-law of the bride day for her.

    Reply
  17. MinnFinn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I also thought Kate had a new face. It looks much fuller and frozen with botox than the day of Louis birth where baby weight should have made her face much fuller than now.

    And boy was Beatrice’s face frozen! A lot is revealed on live tv.

    Reply
  18. Yup, Me says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Every time I see Kate speak with William, I wonder if she uses her new fake accent with him or her old one…

    Reply
    • homeslice says:
      May 21, 2018 at 12:53 pm

      You know, I admit I had never heard Kate speak or at least didn’t remember. This weekend I watched the Queen’s 90th birthday special and I was sooo distracted by Kate’s speech! It is so odd, and god bless her, she just doesn’t seem comfortable in front of the camera at all.
      I rewound one part when she says “Sandringham” and she doesn’t even complete the whole word…it was so weird. I would love to hear some audio of her before she became “royal”.

      Reply
  19. Lola says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Do we know why Kate and other royals (don’t remember which others but there were) were not watching Harry and Meghan during vows? They were looking down at their programs. Did they not care? Is it rude to watch? Is it just a moment for the couple? Were they showing shade? It was so weird to me.

    Reply
    • homeslice says:
      May 21, 2018 at 1:04 pm

      As a Catholic (now very lapsed) it was odd to me that there was talking amongst the congregation at points during the service. When the cellist was playing, Will and Charles are having a full on convo?? I mean it was Ava Maria…even I sat transfixed on my sofa.
      Looked disprespectful to me, but maybe other churches have different standards…you don’t talk in Catholic mass, at least you didn’t when I was growing up and attended Catholic schools, cripes you didn’t even want to move with the nuns watching you!

      Reply
      • Eileen says:
        May 21, 2018 at 2:55 pm

        I agree with you though I was raised Protestant act up in church you pay dearly afterwards with your parents

      • Enn says:
        May 21, 2018 at 4:40 pm

        Before starting our wedding mass, the priest came over to me and my husband seated on the side of the altar and told us “this is probably the only time you’ll get to yourselves today, so sit over here and chat. I’ll let you know when I need you.” We really appreciated it.

        I’ve also whispered in church a lot, after leaving Catholic school, of course. It could be “do you have a tissue?” or something. Hell, at my cousin’s wedding I had a whispered convo with another bridesmaid who needed to go to limo and pump (she had an infant). I agreed to grab her bouquet and groomsman if she wasn’t back for the end of mass.

    • Lexa says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      My guess is that they looked down so the media couldn’t pick apart their expressions during crucial moments or read into them in the wrong way. Or they’re just embarrassed by strong emotions?

      Reply
  20. Amelie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    I criticized Kate on What Kate Wore for wearing the AM coat dress and how it photographs too white to be appropriate for the wedding. Most of the people there are so complimentary and saying things about a “color palette” etc. and how she looks great and how wearing white to another person’s wedding is not considered a faux-pas (yes it is but I guess some people are delusional). If Oprah had worn her original outfit, she would definitely have been heavily criticized “She’s trying to make it about HER because she thinks she’s a queen!” There’s no doubt in my mind.

    I have a hard time believing this is a different coat dress from the cream one she wore to Charlotte’s christening. And if it is, what a waste of money to get the exact same coat in a slightly different shade! I get she’s only 3-4 months post-partum and a lot of her pre-pregnancy wardrobe is probably not fitting correctly. But she has SO many outfits to choose from, maternity included. She could have worn another outfit and she chose not to. Kate’s fashion isn’t something I usually feel so strongly about but I feel very strongly about this!

    As for push presents, it’s such an ugly term. My father gave my mom a ring after I was born and also gave her one after my sister was born back in the 1980s before “push presents” were a thing. When we were young, my mom would show us the rings and tell us she planned to give them to us one day. I kind of forgot about her promise but my mom didn’t and this year for my 30th birthday she gave me the sapphire ring my dad gave her. It’s beautiful and I wear it every day knowing it was to commemorate my birth.

    Reply
    • whatever1 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      You know maybe Kate consulted Meghan on what she was going to wear and Meghan was fine with that choice?. Wearing white to a wedding is only a faux-pas if the bride says it is but the bride is ok with it then it really isn’t a huge deal. Maybe Meghan gave Kate special dispensation to wear white as a way of recognizing she is the only ‘sister’ she has now because her half-sister is so horrible? Who really knows tbh?

      Having said that, on my tv, the coat dress looked pale yellow to me.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 21, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      Three to four months postpartum? Kate had the baby three weeks ago.

      Reply
  21. TuxCat5 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    I’m not a fan of Kate, and I’m not in the mood to be a nice person, so here goes:

    I think Kate loves being the center of attention, and is fuming that Harry now has a significant other. It doesn’t matter who Harry is with…it’s the fact that he’s with *someone*, which means attention diverted from Kate. Kate has a history of being passive-aggressive via her clothing to get everyone talking about and paying attention to *her*: skirts blowing up, flowery dresses at a death camp site, hot pink at the 9/11 memorial, etc., and I think that’s exactly what she was doing at the wedding.

    Kate was wearing the Alexander McQueen cream-colored suit she wore for Charlotte’s christening. Triple whammy: It reminds everyone that she just had a baby and a christening will be coming up, the Alexander McQueen designer reminds everyone of when *she* was the bride (AMQ designed her wedding gown), and the color (and age) of the suit makes everyone debate the appropriateness of it. Presto–everyone’s talking about Kate.

    The suit is cream-colored. It looks like a pale yellow because it’s three years old and hasn’t been properly cared for or cleaned (it’s not even pressed). When cream-colored clothing isn’t properly cared for and cleaned, it yellows. The first thing I noticed when I saw Kate’s outfit was how dingy it looked. Kate has literally dozens of outfits that would fit her body at this time that would have looked lovely, but she chose this one. I think it was an inappropriate choice.

    Reply
  22. Darling says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Regarding Kate’s nose job, her DIMPLES also aren’t real.

     http://slimcelebrity.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/Kate-Middleton-Plastic-Surgery-Before-and-After-Photos-Nose-Job-Possibly-Lipsouction-and-Botox1.jpg

    I think Kate’s doctor oversculpted her nose.

    https://www.gettyimages.com/event/the-duke-duchess-of-cambridge-and-prince-harry-attend-the-charities-forum-event-775057627#/paddington-bear-dances-with-catherine-duchess-of-cambridge-and-prince-picture-id861893506

    Reply

