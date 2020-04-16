Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities thank healthcare workers in NY



I wrote about the moving salutes that firefighters have been showing to healthcare workers around the country. Celebrities have been hosting fundraising concerts and making and encouraging donations to relief efforts that support individuals whose lives have been turned upside-down during the pandemic. People has a nice article about what celebrities who live in New York are doing to thank healthcare workers:

These famous New York City natives are showing support for their hometown. To honor those Big Apple front line workers risking their lives amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and Kerry Washington dedicated heartfelt messages to NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital’s more than 47,000 employees — thanking them for their “heroic” services. “Hi everyone! I just want to thank all of the hospital workers, the doctors, nurses and staff at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital for fighting the good fight,” Lopez, who grew up in the Bronx, began her message. “Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed.” She added, “We love you, we thank you, and stay safe.” For his message of gratitude, De Niro, 76, started out by saying that he is “a New Yorker just like you,” noting that “the only difference is, you are all heroes.” “Your commitment, courage, selflessness and passionate care for your fellow citizens has gone above and beyond the call of duty,” said the Irishman actor. “… I am just overwhelmed with appreciation and respect for the work you’re doing. You really are my heroes; you’re heroes to all of us.” De Niro continued: “With little thought for yourselves, you’re heroically throwing yourselves into the front lines of saving lives, saving our city [and] saving our society. God bless you all, please stay safe and, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.” Washington, 43, who also grew up in the Bronx, sent a video message to the hospital, encouraging those who can donate to help out the medical professionals as they work to treat people during the global health crisis. “New York may be the epicenter of the virus, but it is also the epicenter of front line heroes fighting to save lives,” the Little Fires Everywhere star said in the clip. “… Please acknowledge the front line heroes in your life. Who do you want to express gratitude for?”

[From People]

These tributes (below) are incredibly moving. New York is the epicenter of the U.S.’s outbreak. As of Thursday morning, there have been 213,779 confirmed cases and 11,586 deaths in the state, a depressing jump of over 11,000 new cases and 752 deaths since yesterday. Remember that these are only the confirmed cases, the actual number is surely so much higher. I’m reminded that I saw a petition going around Facebook to honor healthcare workers with a ticker-tape parade (when it’s safe to do so) in the Canyon of Heroes, which is a section of Broadway in New York from The Battery at the southern end of Manhattan up to City Hall. The names of honorees and the dates of their visits are installed in the sidewalk, and while many are visiting heads of state and sports teams, others, including those who have served in the armed forces, have been honored, so it would be completely appropriate to add healthcare workers to their ranks.

Here are some other great tributes from celebrities to the staff at NewYork–Presbyterian:



https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=216536673116997

I’m standing w/ my fellow NYers & donating to @nyphospital & @columbiamed to express our gratitude for our frontline heroes. Join us & post a shout out to a frontliner in your life! Please consider giving: Text Fight19 to 51555 or visit https://t.co/lo5OFoq14R #ThankYouFrontLine pic.twitter.com/P2JF0CwXmg — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 13, 2020

I’m joining some New Yorkers by donating to @nyphospital & @columbiamed & expressing deep gratitude for our frontline heroes. Join us & post a shout out to a frontliner in your life! And give if you can – text Fight19 to 51555 or visit https://t.co/JzFsWaPobm #ThankYouFrontLine pic.twitter.com/xwlThAmVTO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 13, 2020