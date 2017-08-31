Mel B’s boyfriend’s wife trolls her on Instagram, she didn’t know he was married

Mel B has had a rough go of it lately so I don’t blame her for hooking up with a Beverly Hills police officer. She was just coming out of a ten year abusive relationship and she probably needed a little diversion. However it was moving quickly, he was reportedly staying at her house most nights, and his living situation was described as “messy.”. Then we heard that he was still married, which means he was at least separated, right? Not so much. It turns out his wife had no idea that they were separated. When the wife found out her husband was having an affair with Mel, she started trolling Mel on Instagram by calling her #oldspice. That’s hilarious! Slow clap for Mrs. Beverly Hills cop. In Touch has the details.
A source told In Touch exclusively that in early May, when Mel and the Beverly Hills police officer started dating, Scary Spice “told friends that her guy had been unhappily married and had planned to separate from his wife prior to meeting Mel. She has absolutely no clue that he was still with his wife!” When we reached out to her boyfriend’s wife for comment, she confirmed that they are definitely “still married.” The wife was also unaware that her husband was cheating on her and admitted that she “thought” that they were happy, especially since they had just gone on a trip together.
The wife said that her husband had spent some nights away from home but he told her that “he was working a lot.” Typical! In the days after learning about her husband’s affair, the wife attacked Mel 42, on Instagram. “You will never replace me,” she wrote on her Instagram to the America’s Got Talent judge, after mocking Mel by posting a video with friends singing the Spice Girls hit “Wannabe.”
Mel has since blocked his number from her phone. She also blocked the wife, who taunted her even more on Instagram with #oldspice under the caption “when a spice girl blocks you on social media.”
I can’t find this woman’s Instagram or any of her comments (ok I barely searched the #oldspice tag on IG and got distracted by random guys) to confirm this, but In Touch has had a lot of verified exclusives and this is detailed enough to be true. At least Mel blocked the guy and made a clean break from him. Mel seems to be learning, because she surely overlooked a lot of red flags to get with and stay with Stephen for so long. She should focus on herself and her friends and just chill out for a while. She’ll meet someone who’s right for her when she’s ready. At least that’s what everyone always says so I’m repeating it like it’s true.
Also, remember the last time we saw Mel? She had just gotten this short asymmetric haircut and within a week had changed her hair from blonde-orange to shock white. Well now it’s pink. I would say that’s very bad for her hair, but from my rudimentary understanding of coloring hair, she would have had to get it stripped to make it white and then pink is a “fill” color, so at least the order indicates that her colorist knows what they’re doing. They still didn’t talk her out of this though. This is a breakup haircut for sure.
Photos credit: WENN.com
Nah. I’m still not into hating the other woman. I mean, hell, I get it’s easy to do. Sister code and you’re mad and still probably in love, but your man is the one who broke trust with you. This dude is the issue.
Especially when she had no idea and immediately broke it off when she found out. Like…that’s the best she can do in that scenario. I had that happen to me once, I met a guy at a work event that was SO gorgeous and funny. I was young (early twenties) and he was probably in his mid to late thirties. He asked me to meet up with him at a bar, where I guess he was a regular, and someone pulled me aside and told me he was married. I straight up thanked that other guy and walked away from the table while the dog was getting a beer.
Agreed! When I was 22, I unknowingly went on a few dates with a married 30-something dude. I was naive and never noticed that he took me to his family’s lake house, but never his home. Anyway, I found out and noped right on out of there. I saw him and his wife at a Chipotle about a year later. She was gorgeous (much prettier than me). It stuck with me. I have trust issues now.
Omg Eli same happened to me. He was even at my 23st bday party. I met his friends and no one said a thing. After a month i found out.
Same here! I knew a man at work for 2 years and knew that he was married. But when he became interested in me, he said that he was separated; as soon as they “got their assets in order” and “worked out a custody agreement” for their kids, they were divorcing. I asked his friends – my work acquaintances – and they said the same thing. So I started dating him.
Fast forward a few months and his “best friend” cornered me in the bathroom and told me that he was a serial cheater. She didn’t admit to cheating with him, mind you, but she told me that every woman who said that he had worked on her computer had cheated with him – which was a lot. (He defragged my computer and said that he did that in case someone asked why he came over to my place. I remember being confused by that because no one should have cared. So many red flags that I ignored.)
As soon as she told me, I broke things off with him. He just shrugged and started things back up with the other woman. (He had stopped things with her and she was mad at me because of it. I stupidly thought it was because he wasn’t spending as much time with her.) A friend of mine told me afterward that he and the woman who cornered me were both married and they had been cheating for 20 years! I thought they were best friends and had no idea. (I also stopped being friends with the friend because she could’ve given me a heads up as soon as I started talking about liking the guy.)
15 years later, I started talking with a new friend and he said the same things that I put in quotes above. So I knew that he was a cheater. Yep! I didn’t fall for it and he’s now living in another state with a married woman, after abandoning his young daughters to an “abusive wife.” I pray that he lied to me about his wife, too, and that she’s not horrible like he said.
Mel did the best that she could. I think it’s laughable that the wife wants to keep that cheater so much that she would troll Mel. She can have him.
I was dating a guy one time who had previously worked with the husband of one of my cousins. We were at a party and several people were talking about how this guy named “x” was sleeping with his coworker. I looked at my bf at the time and said, very low, are they talking about “x” that’s married to “y.” He just ducked his head and nodded.
Fortunately, I had an avenue that didn’t involve breaking my cousin’s heart. My dad had gotten the guy a job at his company, and they have MAJOR morality clauses (privately owned). I told my dad, my dad told the guy’s boss, and they had a serious come to Jesus. From what I heard, he immediately broke it off. He doesn’t speak to me, but no loss there.
Ding ding ding, we have a winner.
Thank you. As I read this story, all I could think was, “okay, lady, but are you leaving your cheating husband?!” She seems to be spending a lot of time doing some high-school-petty sh!t on social media to shame Mel, but is she spending any time evaluating her marital priorities?! HE cheated on you. Jeez.
I thought the same. Like, is the wife taking him back? The whole “he’s MY man!” thing just seems degrading.
I walked in on an ex having sex with another girl. Dumped his triflin a$$. My girlfriends encouraged me to wreck the girl’s life, but honestly she seemed like a sad person and the one who broke my trust was the ex.
I just find it plays into the Women Competing Against Women narrative that only benefits men.
The only person who benefits from this is the dude. He gets to have his cake and eat it, and gets two women publicly fighting over him. Men always win when women compete against each other. And its so silly, because the prize is no prize, at least not in this case.
She knew he was married and made a choice to be with him. Separated is not divorced and what adult woman just believes a man when he tells her something like that? She’s getting what she deserves.
“What adult woman just believes a man”
But, why shouldn’t she? Why is her fault for believing his lies?
A separation between married people is the same as a break-up between dating or engaged people. They may be waiting for court documents to be finalized, but they’re no longer in a relationship- no more obligation to fidelity or any of the other expectations that come with being in a relationship with someone. Other women and men are free to get involved with a person broken up or separated- they don’t owe it to the person’s ex to stay away from them. An ex is no longer entitled to monogamy. Mel did nothing ‘wrong’ in this case (except believe his lie). This is on him.
I totally understand being mad at her, loathing her existence, etc. etc. But trolling her? Taunting her? Ummm, no not so much. “You’ll never replace me”, seriously? Looks like he already has, sweetheart. That’s where you need to be directing your scorn and fury.
Thank you.
It would make things a lot easier if people would ASK questions before getting involved with someone. Smarter for them, avoids this drama, etc. People get hurt often when conscience or personal responsibility is ignored or tossed.
Mel B didn’t know he was married and broke it off right away when she learned? Yep, that’s not her fault in any way, shape or form. That guy is an emotional sadist.
At my wizened 47, I’ve figured out that any guy who tells me “I’m separated” or “I’m in an open relationship” is only fair game if he agrees that I can get in-person confirmation on this from his so-called ex or current “open” partner. Otherwise no go, because yeah, liars everywhere.
I don’t get the public shaming.
My ex had what I suppose you could call an “affair”. I contacted the other woman and politely asked what’s up. She fell to pieces. And Since I was very “nice” and friendly about it, she told me all the justifications he’d used with her. I informed her that he was misconstruing things but thanked her for being open with me. She felt like shit. I felt empowered.
Honestly, once I had heard her out, I certainly didn’t want to ruin HER life. The guy had done it all to himself. Setting out to ruin her would have fixed nothing and just fed my own anxiety.
Had she continued with him, different story, I suppose. But directness worked in my case.
(Hes an ex now, but in fact, not over that situation)
That was a really smart and nice thing to do, good for you clearing it up and losing the anxiety over it!
I unwittingly became the other woman in an emotional affair at work (we were never intimate). I knew the guy was married but he lived and worked in a different country than his wife and barely ever went home, so it was easy for him to misconstrue the situation and claim to be separated. We were good friends at work and I did really like him (very charming lol) but when he started asking me out I luckily smelled a rat and did some digging. As soon as I realised his wife probably had no idea they were “separated” I put a stop to it, even left the job eventually because I wanted nothing more to do with him. Even though we never had an actual full-blown affair I still felt guilty as f*ck for even going there in my mind. I honestly don’t know what I was thinking. Never ever again without the divorce papers to prove it for me. Some guys are excellent bloody liars when they want something. And unfortunately, I think I heard mostly what I wanted to hear because it was someone I liked. Looking back the signs were probably there from the beginning and I just really wanted to believe what he said :/
it happens….few people are actively “bad.” They are misled a little, have fantasies a little, and want to believe that other people are telling the truth a lot.
You’re not a bad person. Don’t beat yourself up. Assuming that other people will be honest is indicative that honesty is your default setting. Which is nice. It’s not always the correct expectation, but it says nice things about your character.
I would think being gone overnight would be a clue. He can say he’s working, but would you really buy that? I don’t think I would. Mel needs to not date for awhile, imo. Get used to doing things and making decisions on her own. Give it some time, then date. Glad she has her family there for her.
Married to a retired cop here. Cops are often asked to work double shifts (“wraps” – wraps into the next day). Her particular cop was a piece of shyt, but this is part of a cop’s life.
Do you think the police has 9 to 5 working hours? Do you think if you try to call the police in the night you get an automated message telling you to call back during working hours? Of course a cop might be gone over night working!
Ok, ok! Geez
HOW DARE YOU NOT KNOW COP SCHEDULES SNOWFLAKE!!!!1!!11!!
hahaha
Yup, everyone I know knows of a cop who’s cheated. Their schedules lend themselves to cheating because they have a ready made excuse for not being around. Same with actors, musicians, etc. And the old “I’m separated” is the oldest line in the book. Beware!
Her hair looks sooooo bad. Dyed and fried.
Also I am glad she got rid of the guy. How did he think his wife wasn’t going to find out? Or he just didn’t care. The wife needs to get rid of him instead of trolling on IG looking silly.
Especially being a cop he should have had better logic! Yikes
okay, drag me if you want for this, but I have 4 cop friends and they aaaaall cheated. Not all cops cheat, for sure, I know. But for the ones who want to there is such a bro culture in place that would accept it, I imagine it could be quite commonplace.
Open the debate. That’s just my experience.
You’d think rule 1 about keeping your cheating on the lowdown would be Don’t Date a Celebrity. Genius at work.
Beverly Hills cop is a dog for cheating, but the article says he told Mel he PLANNED to leave his wife, not that he had left. If she took up with him knowing he was cheating, she is just as scummy IMO.
That’s exactly what I thought. If you’re planning to do something you obviously haven’t done it yet.
Yes.
It said that he had planned to separate from her “prior to meeting Mel” and that “she has absolutely no clue that he was still with his wife!”- implying that she was lead to believe that the separation had already happened.
Yep.
Wife’s an asshole. It’s your husband who broke his promises and vows, not Mel. I get the hurt, but if what Mel says is true, that she didn’t know, it’s not her fault.
I wish the wife would take her husband to the cleaner’s, though. No mercy for spouses like that. Separate, divorce, hell, just inform your spouse. do NOT go behind her back.
I get salty about this shit. My parents and grandparents all cheated on one another, and while I know they’re human, I resent that so much pain was caused by not communicating, not breaking up before they went on to be with other people. They don’t think i know because I was so young. I know. I know everything. And it’s the dishonesty, not wanting to be with other people, that has made me into an angry, paranoid adult.
I also feel weirdly pro-Mel. She was my favourite spice as a kiddo after all.
The wife needs to direct her anger towards her cheating husband, not Mel. I understand she’s upset but it sounds like the dude lied to both women, ugh. This woman is making herself look ridiculous and petty going after someone’s age, oldspice isn’t funny to me, none of this is really.
Misogyny is a hell of a drug.
Google. It’s a thing.
I wish more people knew about Google. It would save a lot of time!
I couldn’t live without Google. The best thing ever created
As someone’s who dyes their hair a lot but is able to keep it healthy (that includes stripping the color out to change funky colors), I want to shake her and ask her WHY? Her hair looks so fried, it’ll take her forever to get it back to healthy
Mel should have done her research on this dude. Also, when a guy tells you he’s married but is unhappy and going to separate from his wife, walk away. Unless dude is divorced, walk away.
As for the wife, I get being hurt but I can’t imagine taking to social media if my SO cheated on me. It just seems so immature.
Hopefully wife is also leaving her husband or this is foul. I find it hard to blame someone that probably had the rug pulled out from under her. As a general rule always take the partner to task
Just glad I’m not in love atm, it’s the worst tbh
I wouldn’t put all the blame on the wife. She thought they were going to be back together, but now the world is watching him cheat with a famous person. The wife should be a little more mature than she’s acting, but I don’t know what I’d do in this painful and probably embarrassing situation
Both of the women are idiots and victims at the same time. The wife for clinging on to a dead relationship where the man clearly is either a serial cheater who’s probably hoping the wife will file for divorce because he’s weak and pathetic. Or even worse, wants his cake and eat it too. Or maybe she truly didn’t have a clue and he’s a master manipulator. I hope the wife is getting a reality check about the state of her marriage, sometimes it’s worth the embarrassment so you can move on!
Mel should not have started anything serious with anybody, all of her relationships are messy as hell and this dates way back in the day. Her children don’t need a mother who always needs a romantic partner w. Hook up if you need some companionship and/or deal with the clear relationship issues you’re having through counselling. Previous reports made it seem like her friends were worried as she went from 0-100… she’s got work on her plate she should focus on that and the divorce. Pretty sure her money issues are also real so she’s got a lot to deal with without this messy new boyfriend. Plus I think if the wife wasn’t so embarrassing on social media, I’m not 100% Mel would have stopped seeing him. The divorce is going to ruin her character so she needs good PR. Embarrassment in this case also might have done the other party some good.
Not even gonna lie, if I was in this situation, trust that I would go after my husband 1st AND then the woman he was cheating with. If people don’t mind talking about it in public, I would use social media too. People like the attention as long as it good so I would totally be up for a good public shaming if it shocks them into getting their ish together I’ll take the low road thank you very much.
Yes, don’t put all the blame on the other woman, especially if she had no idea he was married. You are both victims equally.
And if your “husband” is shacked up with another woman then clearly your marriage is not fine. Clearly your marriage is dead.
This isn’t about an affair, it’s about the fact she has rock bottom self esteem and terrible taste in men. I feel so sorry for her kids. Now, she’ll find yet another guy to move in – probably another abuser – and they can be shunted between their awful father/stepfather and the new guy who’s probably even worse.
She’s a grown adult. Can’t she try – for her kids – to stay single for once? It’s disgraceful.
Yes, she needs help. I feel sorry for her children.
With that hair she has literally been trolled. https://www.amazon.com/Lucky-Mini-Baby-Troll-Doll/dp/B00KN80P6S
Why are things like that so expensive?
Hahaha! I actually kind of like the hair though! Although it does look fried to a crisp.
Shitty situation all round. I’d feel bad for Mel but I know her personally and she’s…Not particularly nice. To family or anyone beneath her. She needs a break from guys altogether and should focus on her family.
Spill the tea!
Tell!
Story time!
And not only that, but the line “never replace me”????? Didn’t he just!?? Wow, the level of stupid…. far too high
It is a huge mess, but #oldspice IS really funny, right?
I’m her same age and I am ROFL over that one.
I’m pretty sure that pink crap is sprayed onto her hair. If her hair stylist loved her, they would cut that mess off.
Is that some bad botox happening with her eye? Why is it wonky like that? It’s never been like that before. I feel like she’s making crazy hair to draw attention up and away from the wonk.
I’ve been cheated on twice by long term partners and in one case, the girl had been told I was just a crazy ex even though he and I were still very much seeing each other, so I could not be mad at her. It was very emotional cheating for him too and that was even worse for me. The gaslighting of the other girl made him seem worse. That was definitely a deal breaker.
However, the second time, I was very serious with the man and the girl worked with both of us and was aware of our relationship and very much openly flaunted their fling in my face, then had the nerve to be mad at me when I had him kick her to the curb. She harassed me via phone call, stalked me on social media, openly was hostile with me at work. I had her fired, she slashed my tires, I filed a police report against her, and I made him buy me a new car. Anti-feminist? Maybe. In the long run, it was a bump in the road for us and he hasn’t made that mistake again. I was able to move past it with him only because of the specific circumstances being that a) it was just physical b) I was able to block her out of our lives and c) we had a good relationship otherwise. I feel like lying about cheating is worse than cheating.
“When I had him kick her to the curb”
If you needed to force him to do this, then you didn’t have a “good relationship otherwise.”
