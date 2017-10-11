Ava Phillippe, 18, set to come out as a debutante at Paris ball

They still have debutante balls in the US. I know Rory went to one on Gilmore Girls. They’re held annually in LA, New York and Wilmington among many other cities, so why go to Paris for your debutante ball? I mean, I get the ‘because it’s Paris’ part but is there another reason? Because that is exactly what newly minted adult Ava Phillippe is doing. I guess she’s submitted her time off request from her hostess position so she can pop over to Paris and properly come out. I’m assuming her mother Reese Witherspoon and father, Ryan Philippe, will accompany her. I believe the parents are the ones who present her, right?

Eighteen-year-old Ava Phillippe is now on the debutante scene. The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is making her debut at le Bal des Débutantes at the Peninsula Paris hotel on November 25, the organization confirmed in an e-mail to Vanity Fair.

The teen, a famous look-alike of her Oscar-winning mother, turned 18 in September. She will be one of six American debutantes—out of a total of 20—at the ball next month and will be wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Her cavalier, or escort for the evening, will be Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, who first gained the title in 2011 at the young age of 13.

This will be Phillippe’s first debutante ball and is also a rare appearance for her on the public scene.

Created by Ophélie Renouard in 1992, le Bal is a major social event for the who’s who from around the globe; previous debutantes there include Kyra Kennedy, daughter of Robert Kennedy Jr., and Romy David, daughter of comedian Larry David, as well as Italian model (and princess!) Mathilde Melusine Ruspoli. In 2016, 17 women from 11 countries were presented at le Bal; this year’s event will benefit the Seleni Institute, a New York-based center for women’s mental health.

“Le Bal is rather the unforgettable moment of [the debutantes’] couture and media premieres,” Le Bal Renouard told V.F. last year.

[From Vanity Fair]

Ava is not the only Hollywood offspring who came out in Paris, both Scout and Tallulah Willis did as well. I get that debutante balls, especially le Bal des Débutantes is a status thing, but what is in this for Ava? Surely, she doesn’t know any of the other Americans going. And if you come out in Paris, to whose society are you being introduced? Is Reese hoping to snag a nice Parisian for Ava? I’m sure it’s fun but I’d assume more fun with your friends. Ava has plenty of occasions to wear fancy gowns. Does ‘Debutante’ look good on a college app? Although, that last bit about ‘media premieres’ read a little louder than the rest of it. I’ll bet it’s the tiara, we just don’t create enough situations to wear a tiara acceptably.

For anyone unfamiliar with the term, to ‘come out’ in this sense means debuting/introducing a young lady to formal society, which meant she was eligible for a proper marriage. It’s steeped in tradition and much more of an East Cost/Southern thing than a West Coast thing. I know San Francisco has (had?) a big cotillion ball each year. We had cotillion in Marin but it was nothing more than fancy dance lessons, none of us came out to anything more than our moms hollering at us for getting our gloves dirty. So, feel free to educate me on the benefits of a debutante ball. I’ll tell you what I’d like to see – a Going Back In Ball. When we hit menopause, we show up at a country club wearing our prom dresses (whether they fit or not) and throw our hands up in the air like we just don’t care – gloves optional, tiaras recommended.

25 Responses to “Ava Phillippe, 18, set to come out as a debutante at Paris ball”

  1. MostlyMegan says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:15 am

    This sounds to me like something more for the mother than the daughter.

    • paranormalgirl says:
      October 11, 2017 at 7:22 am

      Oh, it is. Girlspawn has a few friends that did the Deb thing at 16 and 17 and none of them really enjoyed it. Usually it’s a big elaborate ridiculousness where the dress has to be approved, the gloves have to be a certain length, and some of the girls consider it a competition. Siobhan, thankfully, was not interested in the experience in the least

  2. Jules343 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Meh, it’s the kind of extremely fancy and formal party even movie stars children only get to go to once in a blue moon. As an experience it could be quite fun.

  3. LuckyZeGrand says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:21 am

    As soon as I think one celebrity offspring might become normal they go and do some lavish,ostentatious thing that reminds me that no,stars will never be like us.
    Or it might be my jealousy rearing its ugly head b/c this sounds like a scene from Princess Diaries’ and I really really wanted to be Mia Thermopolis.

  4. runcmc says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Uh yeah, I want a go back in ball!! I’m 32 but I quit, lemme go home.

  5. Mildred Pierce says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:25 am

    She looks more like her dad than her mom.

  6. corporatestepsister says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:26 am

    This isn’t a real society ball; I don’t think Ava will become invited to major private events.

  7. Birdix says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:30 am

    San Francisco has midweeklies to Marin’s cotillion. But they aren’t connected to the Debutante Ball, which I think is mostly a fundraiser for CPMC(?). In any case, dressing young women up in white gowns to be “presented” seems archaic.
    That said, I’m all in for the menopause ball.

  8. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I automatically assume anyone who wants to do this kind of thing is an out of touch snob.

  9. Mia4s says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Looks like it’s for charity. So I’ll give this dumb idea a pass. I take it she’s aiming for a public life though. Maybe go to college first? Yeah…we will see.

  10. birdy says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:34 am

    With Reese pushing the Draper James line, wouldn’t a debutante ball in the South be more ‘on brand’? Wiki has a number of these things that that occur in the USA. Why go international unless that is the only way Ava will do it?
    Considering she was raised in California, I can’t imagine it was some great goal that she was wanting to so. Then again, she would probably finds premières and award shows old hat and this is something different. And she can tack on a bit of a European holiday afterwards.

  11. Astrid says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I’m feeling snarky this morning. If Little Ava has been living a secluded life and hasn’t dated anybody yet, then yes, maybe she needs to be “introduced” but really, in this day and age. Seems ridiculous.

  12. Veronica says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Man, if Hollywood ever needs a stand on for a young Reese Witherspoon flashback, her daughter is ready to go.

  13. Louise177 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I really don’t understand the concept of debutante balls. I don’t see the point.

    • D says:
      October 11, 2017 at 8:00 am

      According to wikipedia ” Debutante -Originally, the term meant the woman was old enough to be married, and part of the purpose of her coming out was to display her to eligible bachelors and their families with a view to marriage within a select circle.”
      So..ugh..

  14. Enough Already says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:44 am

    This sounds so much better than turning 18 and debuting your sex tape at a vodka sponsored Las Vegas bash.

  15. Missy says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:47 am

    A going back in ball, omg I’m DYING!!

  16. Jennifer says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Oh, hey, I tutored a girl who went to this Paris ball! She had a lovely time in a pretty dress, as far as I recall. It was VERY MUCH a status thing for her parents, but I believe she enjoyed it.

    (Postscript: the girl then went to university and became a radical leftist who got up early in the mornings to convince the janitors to unionise. Good times.)

  17. KLO says:
    October 11, 2017 at 7:57 am

    They probably just thought going to a real “ball” could be fun. Why not if you can do it?

  18. Ninks says:
    October 11, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I think she’s the image of her father. I see very little Reese in her apart from height and hair colour and I always wonder what I’m missing when people call her a mini-Reese.

    Sounds like something I hate in theory but could be a lot of fun to do just once.

  19. Serene Wolf says:
    October 11, 2017 at 8:04 am

    How uncooth and archaic. What or to WHOM is she being presented to – the male gaze? Isn’t it all about the approval from men, who dominate our society?

