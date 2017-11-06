Patton Oswalt marries Meredith Salenger 8 months after they met

Break out the bubbly, Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are officially husband and wife. For those few that haven’t been following this story, Patton lost his wife of 11 years, Michelle McNamara, 15 months ago. This past February, he began corresponding with actress Meredith Salenger. They made their first public appearance as a couple last June, got engaged in July and on Saturday, they got married. Patton and Meredith have been demonstrative about each other and their relationship on social media and at events since they went public. I’m not aware that they announced the date of their wedding but early last week, there were many hints on Twitter it was happening:

As for actual details of the ceremony, they are slowly leaking out:

A source tells E! News that the couple wed at the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood. The brief ceremony began at 5:15 pm and lasted 15 minutes. The couple was married by a female friend in a Jewish ceremony. The insider added that Meredith was teary throughout the ceremony. The former child star wore an off-the-shoulder white dress and carried a bouquet of bright pink and red peonies. Guests at the intimate ceremony included actress Ever Carradine, Martha Plimpton and Questlove. The source also added that at the end of the ceremony, Patton broke glass and guests shouted “Mazel Tov.” After the nuptials, guests retreated into the studio for the reception. The historic location was decked out in white twinkle lights strung across the ceiling. There were long farmhouse tables for a family style dinner. The onlooker said, “Everyone was coming up and congratulating Patton and Meredith. They seemed blissfully happy and in love.”

[From E!]

The article included a timeline of their relationship that says they were supposed to meet at a dinner thrown by mutual friend Martha Plimpton in February but Patton had a schedule conflict at the last minute and didn’t attend. So, the next day, February 28th, Meredith messaged him on Facebook, saying “Ugh you missed some amazing lasagna last night. You really screwed up,” which led to three months of “short novel” length messages before the two met in person in May. My assumption is the dinner was a set up by Martha and that’s why Meredith messaged him. Whatever the circumstances, obviously they were a match waiting to happen. And Martha saw it coming. By the way, she was the “female friend” who officiated. If I ever decide to take my vows again, dear God I want Martha Plimpton officiating:

There are more pictures below and even more on Meredith’s Instagram. I love that Meredith’s something blue were her fabulous shoes and I’m digging the asymmetrical hemline of her gown. The whole thing looked lovely, we had beautiful weather on Saturday and The Jim Henson Company lot is a great venue – it used to be Charlie Chaplin Studios. Tragically, it appears as if no Muppets made it to the ceremony, let’s hope some attended the reception.

I am rooting for Patton and Meredith. Congratulations to the couple and to Alice as well. You all deserve some happiness.

