Megyn Kelly attacks Jane Fonda: ‘Look at her treatment of our military during Vietnam’

wenn33619981
Megyn Kelly is a hack and she’s bad at her job. I think that’s well established by now. Back in September, Megyn asked Jane Fonda, during a joint interview with Fonda’s costar, Robert Redford, about Jane’s plastic surgery. It was an inappropriate time and place to bring up that topic. Megyn should have known better and Fonda called her out about it afterwards.

In an interview on The Today Show to promote Grace and Frankie last week, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were joking around when Jane made a topical off-the-cuff riff on Megyn. They were talking to Hoda and Savannah, it was a throwaway joke and everyone laughed. This is what they said and the video is below.

Hoda: How long have you two known each other?

Lily: Oh my God… Before your first facelift.

Jane: Who are you, Megyn Kelly?

Lily: Oh, that’s right, I forgot she was the one!

[Transcript thanks to Dlisted]

The Today Show put this on their Twitter and everything. So it’s not like they’re protecting Megyn Kelly or thought this was rude.

Jane made a comment that would get little to no traction except Megyn had to respond to it by attacking Jane and accusing her of being “fixated” on her! Megyn did this as a hot take on her show and her response was so over-the-top it was comical. Here’s the video and thanks to Page Six for their description of what she said. It’s actually worse than they make it out to be.

“When she first complained, I chose to say nothing,” Kelly told her audience, adding, “It’s time to address the ‘poor me’ routine.”

Kelly said Fonda was promoting a film “about aging. To her credit, she has discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show.”

She then showed several clips of Fonda talking about her surgery during TV appearances, including on NBC’s “Today” and CNN’s “Larry King Live.”

Kelly said she has “no regrets about that question. Nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is or is not appropriate.”

She then dredged up Fonda’s sordid episode during the Vietnam War at the height of her activism….

“This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage,” Kelly said. “Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. The moral indignation is a little much. Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

[From Page Six]

Megyn is so hurt by Jane’s little joke that she attacked Jane’s activism from 45 years ago! Jane has apologized for that so many times, and much of the lore around Jane’s visit to Vietnam is false and inflammatory. Megyn’s response is so tone deaf and shows why Megyn is completely unsuited for this job. She did a sh-tty interview and instead of just owning that and/or ignoring the criticism, she’s defending herself and acting like Jane is still talking about it. She’s not, Jane made a joke!

Did you ever make a mistake a school or on the job that became a thing? I have, and the only way to escape that story is to ignore it and/or laugh along like it doesn’t bother you. Defending yourself will just bring everyone’s attention back to the dumb story again. So Megyn either wanted this negative attention or she thought this would be a good way to hit back at Jane. Either way, she sucks as an interviewer and media personality. We already knew that though.

wenn32709171

photos credit: WENN

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

87 Responses to “Megyn Kelly attacks Jane Fonda: ‘Look at her treatment of our military during Vietnam’”

  1. Mina says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:39 am

    This woman needs some lessons from Taylor Swift in subtle pettiness.

    Reply
  2. Sara says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Jane Fonda should not ever be connected with this person. She owns her flaws and is a brave and groundbreaking actor and person.

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Megyn isn’t hurt, she’s loving this. Attention plus self-righteous indignation? That’s her favorite.
    Considering how poorly her show is doing, I’m sure she’s relishing any opportunity to get back in the headlines. It’s pretty pathetic .

    Reply
  4. Sk says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I mean, she defended the cop that beat that poor teenage girl at a pool party so.

    Reply
  5. AbbyRose says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:42 am

    This is insane. What was NBC thinking letting her do this? Do they think celebrities will be willing to go on this show after the host goes on a two minute rant about a past guest who criticized her? Being a professional adult journalist means not everyone will like you. Grow up, Megyn. She’s as thin skinned as Trump.

    Reply
    • Rhys says:
      January 23, 2018 at 8:57 am

      They let her do it because it brings attention. That is the main goal of any tv channel.

      Reply
    • Surely Wolfbeak says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:06 am

      Andy Lack has been trying to move NBC and MSNBC (!) to the right for years, and Meghan Kelly is the centerpiece of his ridiculous plan. The two networks have hemorrhaged people of color (Melissa Harris Perry, Tamryn Hall), or relegated them to the weekend (Joy Ann Reid, Al Sharpton) and given platforms to conservatives (Hew Hewitt, Megan Kelly). Greta Van Sustern’s show was a disaster, but it hasn’t stopped lack from replacing progressive commentators with White male necons (Bill Kristol). All of this in spite of the facts that Rachel Maddow is pulling in the highest ratings across all of cable news. The Megan Kelly debacle was predictable, and the blame for it should land squarely at Andy Lack’s feet.

      Reply
  6. Neelyo says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:42 am

    After she gets let go with her golden parachute, she’ll crawl back to Fox, claiming to be a victim of the liberal media.

    NBC is just scuzzy. She brings nothing to the table besides her bigotry and spite and they still hired her.

    Random question: Has she had any black guests? Omarosa maybe?

    Reply
  7. Hh says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I’m just over conservatives using the troops as pawns for their vendettas. It’s the most sickening game. Yet right wingers fall for it every time.

    Reply
  8. Chrissy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Jane Fonda already publicly recognized her and apologized for her mistakes re: Vietnam. Let it go already. Kelly is just seeking the attention she isn’t getting from no one watching her awful show IMO. She’s an awful woman who will never get rid of the stench of Faux News.

    Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      January 23, 2018 at 9:50 am

      Plus, while the way Fonda delivered her message during the war is disputable, for the most of it, she was right. That war was an abomination; the US should never have gone and the army did despicable things to the Vietnamese. The fact the the gov forced kids to go get slaughtered in masses for no good reason was and remains awful. It is patriotic to denounce your government when they’re acting against the best interests of the people and against human rights. So yeah, let it go, Fonda was on the right side of History on that one, even if she went a bit too far, she recognized it.

      Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:43 am

    if you cannot laugh about yourself, that is a bad sign. I hope her ratings tank.

    Reply
  10. Maya says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Umm she was on Fox for years so of course she will attack under the belt.

    Fox and Trump zoom in on a person’s single mistake and will use it to their advantage. Never mind that they are utterly corrupt they still act as if they are saints.

    It seems to work towards white people who still support those racists and sexists.

    Megan only came to this position because of her looks. I hate to say this about another woman but that is the truth.

    Reply
  11. Kdlaf says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Is it too late for her to go back to Fox??

    Reply
  12. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Why are people acting surprised by this?

    She is a racist, sexist, opportunist who inexplicably was hired by NBC. She has no integrity or anything coming close to good interviewing skills.

    She is the definition of white mediocrity.

    Reply
  13. Mia4s says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Desperate and pathetic….I think that’s her show’s new tag line.

    Reply
  14. Nicole says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Yea miss me with the outrage. She was hired after being a full on racist on Faux News. She was never a feminist just an opportunist. Funny how people conveniently forget these facts when it suits them.
    More reason I’ll never watch NBC in the mornings.

    Reply
  15. Who ARE these people? says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:48 am

    And of course it’s wrongly being depicted as a “feud” because that gets higher ratings/more clicks than “idiot attacks genius” and women can’t defend themselves (Fonda) without it being presented as a catfight.

    Reply
  16. Giddy says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:48 am

    It’s bad enough to be stupid, but to be mean and stupid is a terrible combination. Megyn Kelly needs to crawl back under that rock she’s been sunning herself on. She’s a viper-tongued witch.

    Reply
  17. grabbyhands says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Megyn has been dying for this opportunity and she is loving every minute of the attention. F**k NBC for putting this trick on the show and giving her more of a stage to spout this BS.

    She should go back to Fox because she’s still the same racist, conservative hack she was before and all NBC has done is made it possible to normalize the garbage spewing out of her mouth.

    Reply
  18. Odetta says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Your fox is showing, Megan!

    Reply
    • Gina says:
      January 23, 2018 at 11:08 am

      Ha ha! The best tweet I read about this yesterday said: You can take the girl out of fox news but you can’t take the fox news out of the girl.”

      I also think she is being a SUPER hypocrite. A plastic surgeon gave her that nose. I’m sure she’s had other work done over the years too.

      Reply
  19. teehee says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:51 am

    People need to stop leveraging “the military” or “our troops” or “pride” as some wild card to pull away from main ethical questions or social decisions.
    Military is not a god, nationalism is not a law, pride is an optional choice to be felt where it is deserved for accomplishments, and to disagree with what is done with the military or the nation when fit is NOT anti-”pride”, its anti-stupid.
    You cannot be a good citizen if you are an ignorant citizen. It seems we have too many of those today.

    Reply
  20. lightpurple says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I have contacted NBC News to state that I stand with Fonda on this and that Kelly’s attack was unprofessional and low and that by allowing such behavior, NBC News casts doubt on the integrity of its entire news division, which is already facing serious problems.

    Reply
  21. Cannibell says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Go cry your white tears on White Santa’s shoulder, Megyn.

    Reply
  22. Nev says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Bad form. No class.

    Reply
  23. Svea says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Ridiculously Jane is still called a traitor by conservatives, but who calls out all those men who committed atrocities in Vietnam such as My Lai? Americans all over this nation rightly questioned what the US was doing in Vietnam. Only anyone completely uneducated about history would still call Fonda a traitor. Meghan is one.

    Reply
  24. Cirque28 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Never publicly lambast an 80 year old woman. It makes you look absurdly petty.

    Reply
  25. RBC says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:06 am

    My predication: Because of low ratings, Megyn’s show will be cancelled. Megyn will put out a statement saying” She has decided to pursue other opportunities “ NBC will give her some assignments to fulfil her contact. Then probably within six months she will be back at Fox.
    If her show at NBC lasts until the end of this year, I will be shocked

    Reply
  26. Lizzie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:24 am

    history has proven that jane fonda was right about vietnam. history will prove that megyn kelly was wrong about everything she’s ever stood for.

    Reply
  27. ALOT says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I dislike them both. They are both petty. NEXT……

    Reply
  28. DiligentDiva says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Can’t NBC cancel her already, I’m tired of her.

    Reply
  29. Snowflake says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I can’t stand her. Mad Fonda didn’t answer her question so she brings up Vietnam? how low. Megyn Kelly is a vile person. And I am so sick of this faux patriotism people spout to defend whatever they’re talking about.

    Reply
  30. Geekychick says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I know it’s offensive and hot topic in US (in terms of always getting outraged about it), but all the people I know don’t have a big or any kind of problem with Jane Fonda in Vietnam: she was defending what she believed in and the US was occupying force. She wasn’t the one that tortured anyone in any prison, so why is it her responsibility? it seems silly to me; in 40 years will the actions of those that protested against Trump or Bush be considered shameful or offensive? they should be considered brave.
    megyn is just hot garbage, so no surprise here.

    Reply
  31. Sequinedheart says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Megyn Kelly, stop getting the last word in. You just sound like a moron. You’re never going to paint Jane Fonda in a different light.
    Whether people love or hate JF, she owns up to all of it.

    Reply
  32. klc says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Does anyone think at this point NBC is letting her cook her own goose? They probably know they made a big mistake

    Reply
  33. Va Va Kaboom says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I can’t stand Megyn Kelly to the point I avoid almost everything she’s in. Her comments about Fonda and the Vietnam War showed a viciousness that I was honestly surprised by. It blows my mind she thought attacking Fonda when the controversy had basically passed was a good idea.

    Having said all that, and assuming this isn’t a bit of revisionism on Kelly’s part, I can kind of follow her reasoning on why she didn’t think the plastic surgery question was inappropriate. Specifically that Fonda is usually open about the topic and the movie she was promoting dealt with romance late in life. Unfortunately, men are often thought to grow better with age, while women have to beat back the “ravages” of time. So I can see where she was going there. Unfortunately Kelly fumbled the question by not making that connection clear. Then again I’m probably giving Megyn Kelly way too much credit.

    Reply
    • Sigh... says:
      January 23, 2018 at 11:44 am

      If she had JUST stuck your last paragraph (can’t remember, did she even say why she asked that out the gate in the interview…?), this wouldn’t even be an ongoing issue. (Re-) explain her thinking (IF she was thinking), defend her line of reason (again, IF any), and leave out Fonda’s political views, because “Hanoi Jane” had nothing to do with “Faux News Kelly’s” poor journalism on that day…or any of the many others.

      Reply
  34. minx says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Oh, STFU Megyn, you overpaid hack.

    Reply
  35. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 23, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Megyn Kelly is trash and always has been. But I want to point out one of the people who tweeted about this: Nancy Lee Grahn. Do any of you remember her? She’s the actress who has the audacity to “call out” Viola Davis via Twitter after she won her first Emmy and in her speech talked about representation for black women in Hollywood. She can have ALL the seats.

    Reply
  36. Other Renee says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:50 am

    So glad I won’t have to see her dumb mug ruining my Olympics experience.

    Reply
  37. Jeannie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Wow, mk is mean as a snake and has seemingly no shame.

    N yes, as everyone else has mentioned, she’s super racist. She faulted an innocent 15-year-old girl at a pool party for finding herself assaulted by cops.

    Reply
  38. stinky says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Ahhhhh… the ‘Celebitchy’ of old …
    I LOVE IT!

    Reply
  39. angie0717 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:29 am

    The peacock network needs to crash & burn solely on their lack of respect, empathy and treatment of women. Period. How many more horrible examples do we need to boycott NBC!!?

    Reply
  40. Megan says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:34 am

    I think she’s floundering to find an audience. When she was at Fox, she was the darling of the right, until she trashed Trump and lost her conservative audience. She jumped to NBC, but the left was never going to like her anyway because of her Fox roots. So, she has no fans on the right or left – I can only think she is trying to get back some conservative viewers. She should have stuck with her proven niche at Fox.

    Reply
  41. Mel says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Wow…straight from the Trump school for the thin skinned. She’s this close to giving her a nickname and tweeting « Jealous Jane is SO umpatriotic. She wishes she were still hot like me. She won’t be on white Santa’s list. Sad ».

    Reply
  42. Girl_ninja says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:46 am

    You can take the girl out of Fox news, but you can’t take the Fox news out of the girl. Megyn Kelly is trash.

    Reply
  43. nancypants says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    You know, I spent 22 years in the military.
    I’m a retired First Sergeant which means nothing to most of you but military Vets know what I’m talking about and I’ll say this: I love Grace & Frankie and I love On Golden Pond and so on and I hate what Jane said at the time, however, she was young and stupid and naive and starving herself and on drugs. She has admitted so.

    How many of us never f***ed up when we were young? ?

    Some of you Veterans f***ed up when you were young.
    I helped some of you out and I put some of you out because that’s how it works.

    She has apologized.
    She has said she was wrong.
    Let it go and M. Kelly can kiss my red, white and blue ass.

    Reply
  44. Linda says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I can’t stand either one of them. Both are hypocrites.

    Reply
  45. Leah says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    You know, I wonder if all this is a distraction (or perhaps a result) of all the behind the scenes turmoil the show is going through. Has anyone heard about it? This guy, Kevin Bleyer, Emmy-winning, Peabody-winning, worked for Obama and the Daily Show as a writer, he got fired after lodging complaints about the EPs (I think the EPs)

    The Daily Mail has the letter (yes, the DM, awful) at the end of this article: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5285585/Fired-Megyn-Kelly-staffer-rife-bullying.html

    Reply
  46. Jayna says:
    January 23, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Ratings are down. She can’t win over moderate or the liberals. So she’s pulling this in a desperate attempt to pull back in her old Fox viewers who abandoned her as she made the move and pretended to be less far right. I think it will fail. They will never come back to her. And she’s lost more liberal viewers who were trying to give her a chance. I expect to see her having more of a problem with getting guests and lower ratings than even now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment