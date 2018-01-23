Megyn Kelly attacks Jane Fonda: ‘Look at her treatment of our military during Vietnam’

Megyn Kelly is a hack and she’s bad at her job. I think that’s well established by now. Back in September, Megyn asked Jane Fonda, during a joint interview with Fonda’s costar, Robert Redford, about Jane’s plastic surgery. It was an inappropriate time and place to bring up that topic. Megyn should have known better and Fonda called her out about it afterwards.
In an interview on The Today Show to promote Grace and Frankie last week, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were joking around when Jane made a topical off-the-cuff riff on Megyn. They were talking to Hoda and Savannah, it was a throwaway joke and everyone laughed. This is what they said and the video is below.
Hoda: How long have you two known each other?
Lily: Oh my God… Before your first facelift.
Jane: Who are you, Megyn Kelly?
Lily: Oh, that’s right, I forgot she was the one!
[Transcript thanks to Dlisted]
The Today Show put this on their Twitter and everything. So it’s not like they’re protecting Megyn Kelly or thought this was rude.
Jane Fonda had quite the response to Lily Tomlin's facelift comment pic.twitter.com/2qUUxReqiy
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 16, 2018
Jane made a comment that would get little to no traction except Megyn had to respond to it by attacking Jane and accusing her of being “fixated” on her! Megyn did this as a hot take on her show and her response was so over-the-top it was comical. Here’s the video and thanks to Page Six for their description of what she said. It’s actually worse than they make it out to be.
“And now, a word on Jane Fonda …who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her *months ago* on this show” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/jmUMlGFaJr
— Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018
“When she first complained, I chose to say nothing,” Kelly told her audience, adding, “It’s time to address the ‘poor me’ routine.”
Kelly said Fonda was promoting a film “about aging. To her credit, she has discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show.”
She then showed several clips of Fonda talking about her surgery during TV appearances, including on NBC’s “Today” and CNN’s “Larry King Live.”
Kelly said she has “no regrets about that question. Nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is or is not appropriate.”
She then dredged up Fonda’s sordid episode during the Vietnam War at the height of her activism….
“This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage,” Kelly said. “Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. The moral indignation is a little much. Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”
Megyn is so hurt by Jane’s little joke that she attacked Jane’s activism from 45 years ago! Jane has apologized for that so many times, and much of the lore around Jane’s visit to Vietnam is false and inflammatory. Megyn’s response is so tone deaf and shows why Megyn is completely unsuited for this job. She did a sh-tty interview and instead of just owning that and/or ignoring the criticism, she’s defending herself and acting like Jane is still talking about it. She’s not, Jane made a joke!
Did you ever make a mistake a school or on the job that became a thing? I have, and the only way to escape that story is to ignore it and/or laugh along like it doesn’t bother you. Defending yourself will just bring everyone’s attention back to the dumb story again. So Megyn either wanted this negative attention or she thought this would be a good way to hit back at Jane. Either way, she sucks as an interviewer and media personality. We already knew that though.
So Megyn Kelly has been trending all day because people are realizing that despite exploiting #MeToo & #TimesUp victims for ratings, she's not pro-woman after all! Now when are yall going to check her for the racist comments she used to make at Fox News? #MegynKelly #JaneFonda
— Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) January 22, 2018
Remember when #MegynKelly spent a full segment reassuring everyone Santa Claus was white. I don't remember her coming under this much heat when she spent HOURS after a police shooting lambasting the black community for producing an “anti-cop, thug mentality”. Spare me the outrage
— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) January 22, 2018
That @TODAYshow would tweet this, let alone allow #MegynKelly to say this suggests such tone deafness re women's messaging & the quantum leaps we're making right now…it's actually astonishing, and quite frankly unforgivable. https://t.co/YP9gCsfir1
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 23, 2018
It took a minute, but she finally showed her face. Megyn Kelly had no business on real television. Her Jesus and Santa are white arguments alone should have precluded this ridiculousness. Kelly isn't fit to the Jane Fonda's work out shoes. #megynkelly #JaneFonda
— Melinda (@MelSloop) January 22, 2018
photos credit: WENN
This woman needs some lessons from Taylor Swift in subtle pettiness.
There are burns and then there are scorching beauties like this. Bravo! You win at life today.
I second
Jane Fonda should not ever be connected with this person. She owns her flaws and is a brave and groundbreaking actor and person.
Megyn isn’t hurt, she’s loving this. Attention plus self-righteous indignation? That’s her favorite.
Considering how poorly her show is doing, I’m sure she’s relishing any opportunity to get back in the headlines. It’s pretty pathetic .
You nailed it.
I doubt it’s coincidental that she is thirsty for attention and manufactured self righteous indignation (fueled by hypocrisy) just like FOX.
You can take the the trash out of the dumpster but it’s still trash.
Your last sentence is perfect, gives me life.
Indeed. Is NBC realizing yet how hard it is to wash the Fox News stank off their show pony?
She’s such a deeply unpleasant, tiresome girl. I cannot imagine how NBC made the mistake of putting a charmless, graceless individual in morning television. That isn’t a soothing, fun presence; that’s the bitch everyone avoids at scouts, soccer, PTA and no one wants to sit near at staff meetings. NBC should send her to one of the management consultants who teach people how to communicate effectively and not gratuitously offend people.; that would make her marginally less horrible.
Was trying to come up with some appropriate adjectives for this dreadful woman. Unpleasant, tiresome, charmless, graceless are perfect descriptions.
“The bitch everyone avoids at scouts, soccer, PTA” sums up Kelly perfectly. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 So why does NBC think she deserves a platform?
You are so right. She’s the one people try to avoid.
She is the absolute worst. I honestly don’t know how she has a job, not that qualifications matter in this day and age anymore. I don’t think sending her to a charm consultant would help her. She is so devoid of charisma or compassion, and I don’t think you can learn that. I thought Jane’s comment was funny and if Megyn (grr on the spelling) had half a brain she would have known to laugh it off.
Also, I’ve never seen her logo before, it’s such a weird rip off of the North Face logo. Wtf, lol.
To me network morning TV is supposed to be kind of puff pieces and silly news like “Cat plays piano” and “Guy Fieri’s new baby food line” and everyone is cheery and bantering with their weather person. I really do not want to tune in at that hour of the day for scathing political commentary or at any hour of the day for anchors attacking the guests who were so gracious as to come on their fledgling program. No idea why NBC thought MK would be a good addition to their lineup.
MegYn. Y? Because even her name is insufferable.
I mean, she defended the cop that beat that poor teenage girl at a pool party so.
Yeah. Plus the white Santa and white Jesus rants
This is insane. What was NBC thinking letting her do this? Do they think celebrities will be willing to go on this show after the host goes on a two minute rant about a past guest who criticized her? Being a professional adult journalist means not everyone will like you. Grow up, Megyn. She’s as thin skinned as Trump.
They let her do it because it brings attention. That is the main goal of any tv channel.
Andy Lack has been trying to move NBC and MSNBC (!) to the right for years, and Meghan Kelly is the centerpiece of his ridiculous plan. The two networks have hemorrhaged people of color (Melissa Harris Perry, Tamryn Hall), or relegated them to the weekend (Joy Ann Reid, Al Sharpton) and given platforms to conservatives (Hew Hewitt, Megan Kelly). Greta Van Sustern’s show was a disaster, but it hasn’t stopped lack from replacing progressive commentators with White male necons (Bill Kristol). All of this in spite of the facts that Rachel Maddow is pulling in the highest ratings across all of cable news. The Megan Kelly debacle was predictable, and the blame for it should land squarely at Andy Lack’s feet.
After she gets let go with her golden parachute, she’ll crawl back to Fox, claiming to be a victim of the liberal media.
NBC is just scuzzy. She brings nothing to the table besides her bigotry and spite and they still hired her.
Random question: Has she had any black guests? Omarosa maybe?
I’m just over conservatives using the troops as pawns for their vendettas. It’s the most sickening game. Yet right wingers fall for it every time.
Completely agree with you, Hh.
Jane Fonda already publicly recognized her and apologized for her mistakes re: Vietnam. Let it go already. Kelly is just seeking the attention she isn’t getting from no one watching her awful show IMO. She’s an awful woman who will never get rid of the stench of Faux News.
Plus, while the way Fonda delivered her message during the war is disputable, for the most of it, she was right. That war was an abomination; the US should never have gone and the army did despicable things to the Vietnamese. The fact the the gov forced kids to go get slaughtered in masses for no good reason was and remains awful. It is patriotic to denounce your government when they’re acting against the best interests of the people and against human rights. So yeah, let it go, Fonda was on the right side of History on that one, even if she went a bit too far, she recognized it.
if you cannot laugh about yourself, that is a bad sign. I hope her ratings tank.
Umm she was on Fox for years so of course she will attack under the belt.
Fox and Trump zoom in on a person’s single mistake and will use it to their advantage. Never mind that they are utterly corrupt they still act as if they are saints.
It seems to work towards white people who still support those racists and sexists.
Megan only came to this position because of her looks. I hate to say this about another woman but that is the truth.
That’s the puzzle to me. She looks like an alien lizard, so I’m not sure why her alleged looks get her anywhere.
Is it too late for her to go back to Fox??
Why are people acting surprised by this?
She is a racist, sexist, opportunist who inexplicably was hired by NBC. She has no integrity or anything coming close to good interviewing skills.
She is the definition of white mediocrity.
As a mediocre white person myself, i take offense, jk. This insecure, pandering, dog whistle stuffed in a size 4 designer sack is insulting to the idea of humanity and serves, at best, as a reflection of our most insidious and dangerous flaws come to life.
That’s the puzzle to me. She looks like an alien lizard, so I’m not sure why her alleged looks get her anywhere.
Jker… “This insecure, pandering, dog whistle stuffed in a size 4 designer sack”… brilliant!!
How can anyone question Megyn Kelly. She taught me that Jesus and Santa Claus were both white. Ugh. Put her in a crate and ship her back to Fox where she fits in like a cross on a lawn. Absolute worst. Racist, ignorant, did I say racist idiot.
White and mediocre are one thing, racist, sexist evil bitch is another!! She’s horrid. True colors shining through.
Desperate and pathetic….I think that’s her show’s new tag line.
Yea miss me with the outrage. She was hired after being a full on racist on Faux News. She was never a feminist just an opportunist. Funny how people conveniently forget these facts when it suits them.
More reason I’ll never watch NBC in the mornings.
And of course it’s wrongly being depicted as a “feud” because that gets higher ratings/more clicks than “idiot attacks genius” and women can’t defend themselves (Fonda) without it being presented as a catfight.
It’s bad enough to be stupid, but to be mean and stupid is a terrible combination. Megyn Kelly needs to crawl back under that rock she’s been sunning herself on. She’s a viper-tongued witch.
Megyn has been dying for this opportunity and she is loving every minute of the attention. F**k NBC for putting this trick on the show and giving her more of a stage to spout this BS.
She should go back to Fox because she’s still the same racist, conservative hack she was before and all NBC has done is made it possible to normalize the garbage spewing out of her mouth.
Your fox is showing, Megan!
Ha ha! The best tweet I read about this yesterday said: You can take the girl out of fox news but you can’t take the fox news out of the girl.”
I also think she is being a SUPER hypocrite. A plastic surgeon gave her that nose. I’m sure she’s had other work done over the years too.
People need to stop leveraging “the military” or “our troops” or “pride” as some wild card to pull away from main ethical questions or social decisions.
Military is not a god, nationalism is not a law, pride is an optional choice to be felt where it is deserved for accomplishments, and to disagree with what is done with the military or the nation when fit is NOT anti-”pride”, its anti-stupid.
You cannot be a good citizen if you are an ignorant citizen. It seems we have too many of those today.
very well said.
Yes!
amen
I have contacted NBC News to state that I stand with Fonda on this and that Kelly’s attack was unprofessional and low and that by allowing such behavior, NBC News casts doubt on the integrity of its entire news division, which is already facing serious problems.
Go cry your white tears on White Santa’s shoulder, Megyn.
Bad form. No class.
Ridiculously Jane is still called a traitor by conservatives, but who calls out all those men who committed atrocities in Vietnam such as My Lai? Americans all over this nation rightly questioned what the US was doing in Vietnam. Only anyone completely uneducated about history would still call Fonda a traitor. Meghan is one.
Right on. Saw The POST and was reminded how far back US govt lied to be in Vietnam and threw bodies at an unwinnable conflict. This is undisputed fact. Fonda was right (but went about it, at least in that photo op, wrong).
Never publicly lambast an 80 year old woman. It makes you look absurdly petty.
My predication: Because of low ratings, Megyn’s show will be cancelled. Megyn will put out a statement saying” She has decided to pursue other opportunities “ NBC will give her some assignments to fulfil her contact. Then probably within six months she will be back at Fox.
If her show at NBC lasts until the end of this year, I will be shocked
It can’t come soon enough for me.
What a great idea, let’s hope it comes true….
I don’t know. NBC backs the worst person ever, as if they do it for sport. They worshipped Matt Lauer and screwed people over to please him, and when they hired Fox “News” Barbie they knew what kind of racist, awful person she was. I bet they keep her for 20 years.
history has proven that jane fonda was right about vietnam. history will prove that megyn kelly was wrong about everything she’s ever stood for.
Your comment = poetic truth.
I dislike them both. They are both petty. NEXT……
Agree
Plus Jane keeps bringing it up.
Fonda would naturally dislike and dig into anyone from Fox, and as a pro dislikes amateurs. She’s earned the right to be petty.
This ^^. They both need to go away.
@ALOT…I agree. They are both petty & sanctimonious. NEXT, indeed.
Can’t NBC cancel her already, I’m tired of her.
I can’t stand her. Mad Fonda didn’t answer her question so she brings up Vietnam? how low. Megyn Kelly is a vile person. And I am so sick of this faux patriotism people spout to defend whatever they’re talking about.
I know it’s offensive and hot topic in US (in terms of always getting outraged about it), but all the people I know don’t have a big or any kind of problem with Jane Fonda in Vietnam: she was defending what she believed in and the US was occupying force. She wasn’t the one that tortured anyone in any prison, so why is it her responsibility? it seems silly to me; in 40 years will the actions of those that protested against Trump or Bush be considered shameful or offensive? they should be considered brave.
megyn is just hot garbage, so no surprise here.
Megyn Kelly, stop getting the last word in. You just sound like a moron. You’re never going to paint Jane Fonda in a different light.
Whether people love or hate JF, she owns up to all of it.
Does anyone think at this point NBC is letting her cook her own goose? They probably know they made a big mistake
I can’t stand Megyn Kelly to the point I avoid almost everything she’s in. Her comments about Fonda and the Vietnam War showed a viciousness that I was honestly surprised by. It blows my mind she thought attacking Fonda when the controversy had basically passed was a good idea.
Having said all that, and assuming this isn’t a bit of revisionism on Kelly’s part, I can kind of follow her reasoning on why she didn’t think the plastic surgery question was inappropriate. Specifically that Fonda is usually open about the topic and the movie she was promoting dealt with romance late in life. Unfortunately, men are often thought to grow better with age, while women have to beat back the “ravages” of time. So I can see where she was going there. Unfortunately Kelly fumbled the question by not making that connection clear. Then again I’m probably giving Megyn Kelly way too much credit.
If she had JUST stuck your last paragraph (can’t remember, did she even say why she asked that out the gate in the interview…?), this wouldn’t even be an ongoing issue. (Re-) explain her thinking (IF she was thinking), defend her line of reason (again, IF any), and leave out Fonda’s political views, because “Hanoi Jane” had nothing to do with “Faux News Kelly’s” poor journalism on that day…or any of the many others.
Oh, STFU Megyn, you overpaid hack.
Megyn Kelly is trash and always has been. But I want to point out one of the people who tweeted about this: Nancy Lee Grahn. Do any of you remember her? She’s the actress who has the audacity to “call out” Viola Davis via Twitter after she won her first Emmy and in her speech talked about representation for black women in Hollywood. She can have ALL the seats.
So glad I won’t have to see her dumb mug ruining my Olympics experience.
Wow, mk is mean as a snake and has seemingly no shame.
N yes, as everyone else has mentioned, she’s super racist. She faulted an innocent 15-year-old girl at a pool party for finding herself assaulted by cops.
Ahhhhh… the ‘Celebitchy’ of old …
I LOVE IT!
The peacock network needs to crash & burn solely on their lack of respect, empathy and treatment of women. Period. How many more horrible examples do we need to boycott NBC!!?
I think she’s floundering to find an audience. When she was at Fox, she was the darling of the right, until she trashed Trump and lost her conservative audience. She jumped to NBC, but the left was never going to like her anyway because of her Fox roots. So, she has no fans on the right or left – I can only think she is trying to get back some conservative viewers. She should have stuck with her proven niche at Fox.
Wow…straight from the Trump school for the thin skinned. She’s this close to giving her a nickname and tweeting « Jealous Jane is SO umpatriotic. She wishes she were still hot like me. She won’t be on white Santa’s list. Sad ».
Lol. This is hilarious n so accurate. It probably will happen.
You can take the girl out of Fox news, but you can’t take the Fox news out of the girl. Megyn Kelly is trash.
You know, I spent 22 years in the military.
I’m a retired First Sergeant which means nothing to most of you but military Vets know what I’m talking about and I’ll say this: I love Grace & Frankie and I love On Golden Pond and so on and I hate what Jane said at the time, however, she was young and stupid and naive and starving herself and on drugs. She has admitted so.
How many of us never f***ed up when we were young? ?
Some of you Veterans f***ed up when you were young.
I helped some of you out and I put some of you out because that’s how it works.
She has apologized.
She has said she was wrong.
Let it go and M. Kelly can kiss my red, white and blue ass.
Thank you for your service and thank you for this comment.
Thank u for your service and humanity. Nancypants for president!
I can’t stand either one of them. Both are hypocrites.
You know, I wonder if all this is a distraction (or perhaps a result) of all the behind the scenes turmoil the show is going through. Has anyone heard about it? This guy, Kevin Bleyer, Emmy-winning, Peabody-winning, worked for Obama and the Daily Show as a writer, he got fired after lodging complaints about the EPs (I think the EPs)
The Daily Mail has the letter (yes, the DM, awful) at the end of this article: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5285585/Fired-Megyn-Kelly-staffer-rife-bullying.html
Ratings are down. She can’t win over moderate or the liberals. So she’s pulling this in a desperate attempt to pull back in her old Fox viewers who abandoned her as she made the move and pretended to be less far right. I think it will fail. They will never come back to her. And she’s lost more liberal viewers who were trying to give her a chance. I expect to see her having more of a problem with getting guests and lower ratings than even now.
