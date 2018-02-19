People: Justin Theroux ‘gave up many months ago,’ wanted to end marriage quickly

It’s becoming pretty clear that Justin Theroux dumped Jennifer Aniston. I said that was my tea-leaf-reading from the initial gossip, and if anything, the weekend’s stories have only confirmed that. He’s been living in New York for months now, and the New York Post’s Page Six has been breaking stories about how Justin was “really bored” with Jennifer’s friends and LA lifestyle, because he is so arty and edgy and hipstery. Page Six also reported that Justin initiated the separation, and that Jennifer is far more “complicated” than her lifestyle-brand-worthy image. So what does the gossip journal of record – People Magazine – have to say about all of this? People Mag dropped this story on Sunday:
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux last met up on the most romantic holiday of the year, one day before publicly announcing that they had split.
“They saw each other late at night on Valentine’s Day in L.A.,” a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE. “They decided together that they would make the announcement the next day. Justin flew on a private jet to L.A. to see Jen one last time.”
The insider adds that the former couple were divided on when to announce the breakup news, with the Friends star hoping to continue to keep the matter private. “Jen didn’t want to announce it for as long as possible, because she wanted to avoid the media attention,” the source says.
The couple’s decision to split comes just days after the actress’s 49th birthday, which she and Theroux spent apart. Aniston celebrated in Malibu, California, with a gathering alongside pals Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn on Feb. 11.
“Jen hoped that Justin would be low-key on her birthday so people weren’t wondering why he wasn’t with her. But that’s not Justin’s style,” the insider continues. “He wanted to make the announcement so he can live his life.”
The Aniston source says Theroux, 46, had been over the relationship for quite some time.
“It seems Justin gave up many months ago,” the insider explains. “For the past few months, he has spent very little time in L.A. Jen very recently started telling people that they were over. She seems okay now, but was still hoping as of a few weeks ago that they could figure things out.”
“Jen hoped that Justin would be low-key on her birthday so people weren’t wondering why he wasn’t with her. But that’s not Justin’s style…” Yeah but… Jennifer could have been low-key on her birthday too. Her friends were sending out tons of social media posts and there were tons of stories about her Malibu celebrations, and it was clear that Justin was nowhere around. Granted, Justin was getting pap’d a lot that weekend in New York too, so I see the “source’s” point. As for Justin being “over the relationship for quite some time” – like, they were JUST married in 2015! The timeline for when their marriage fell apart doesn’t make much sense. But whatever.
As for the rumors about other people… I’ve seen some headlines trying to make “Aniston and Gerard Butler” into a thing. He’s still with his long-time girlfriend though, so I doubt it. But I think a lot of people are waiting for another shoe to drop with Justin Theroux, right? Like, we know he’s been in New York all this time. We know he’s been rolling with the Arty Crowd. Is there, like, an Art Baby coming? Or just an Arty, Edgy Mistress? From The Sun:
Those who know Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tell a dramatically different story — and questions are already being asked about Justin’s closeness with one rising star of New York’s art scene, photographer Petra Collins. One friend said: “The reality is he’s been partying with all sorts of people in New York and couldn’t have looked less like a married man. He’s even been telling people he’s single, while she spends most of her time in LA doing yoga, eating healthily and living a quiet life. They tried to imply they were announcing this to get on the front foot, but they feared the truth might emerge any minute. Too many people had started to realise. He’s been pretty much living in New York full time and growing close to other people, so it was only a matter of time…. The arty scene really embraced him. He’s a quirky character with very diverse interests. He loves fashion, design and, weirdly, has a collection of human teeth. The reality is Jen just doesn’t fit in. She’s a home girl who likes cosy nights in with friends. He wants to feel cutting-edge and different.”
Petra Collins is 25 years old, blondish, arty, edgy and model-y. She’s been called an It Girl too, and she’s New York-based. Hm. Her photography reminds me a lot of Terry Richardson’s work, only not as “white-background budget p0rny.” Is Petra the New Angelina? Eh. My gut tells me that Petra could be in the mix, but she’s probably not the only one.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I was so staying away from this story because I don’t like Aniston. But I’m so going to ship Jennifer and Angelina for the helll of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems like none of these people are good romantic relationships so it’s more likely to last if they commit to something they actually love:
Aniston takes vow to honor margaritas/Cabo til death does she part.
Theroux vows to be faithful to skinny jeans and living life sooooo on the edge.
Pitt promises to change and become passionate on the regular about something new wine making, architecture, furniture design, etc.
Jolie gives her fealty to saving the world through speeches and photo shoots in many far flung locations.
I am so going to get bashed by everyone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t bash you. Loved the sarcasm, irony maybe? 😏 (margaritas)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty fantastic summation. No bashing for you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmmm, maybe snarcasm = snark + sarcasm!
Couple names
Chillefer = Jen and margaritas plus Cabo all chilled out
Justedge = Justin and all his superior art critiques and skinny jeans
Um, Brad? = Brad and his ever-changing title:farmer, designer etc.
St. Jolie = that can’t be improved upon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TULIP GARDEN – Those couple names are perfection!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is thee best scenario lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent @Tulip Garden! Everyone loves an inanimate object! (Though maybe their mirrors get the most love
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not by me. LOL.
Justedge is my favorite.
Underneath the snarcasm is some truth telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@tulip – that’s the best post yet!!! Couldn’t have said it better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. That was all pretty accurate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No bashing!! I’m 100% in agreement!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tulip Garden — made me actually laugh out loud after a very rough day at school. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*blushes*
Awww, thanks to everyone!
@MagnoliaRose,
You caught the truthiness,huh? Not surprised, you are one of my favorite posters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disappointing when marriages fail especially so quickly.
No doubt, they’ll be happier apart or, since they’ve been apart so much, it will make things kind of business as usual minus the thorn in each respective side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and “many months” wouldn’t have put them being married for much more than a year or so, but together for all those years and then they get married? Why did they waste each others’ time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably eternal optimism combined with blinders for Jen. Unconsciously being dazzled by true mega fame and Cinderella story for him.
I do think they had a s strong attraction and loved each other each other at some point. Both only saw what they wanted to see and ignored the flashing, This Will Never Work signs. Happens all the time.
On the plus side, they really wasted very little of one another’s time once married. Maybe, they should have just married sooner and gotten it out of their systems and over with faster!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was always a pretentious douche; he didn’t just turn into one last week, with the separation. This is who he was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no mystery here.
It was obvious from the get go what was going on.
She didnt want to be Ms. Forever Alone especially in the wake of two humiliating dumpings by John Mayer which as a parting shot he essentially called her old and boring, not to mention Brangelina’s nuptials.
It looked like an agreement between the two. Become an official couple and then struggling actor Justin would immediately become much higher profile via a new sparkling contract with CAA, Jen’s agency, and land magazine covers, guest spots on high profile talk shows and high profile pieces like Sexiest Man Alive write ups. Get major push for his work in his tv series during award season too.
This was inconceivable before he became Jennifer’s significant other. He was persona non grata. Languishing in mostly anonymity, but with some well placed connected comic actor/writer buddies that couldn’t do jack to make his profile higher.
Enter Jen and Huvane and rest is history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LetItGo your version reads as entirely plausible to me. Now he’s going off-script because he doesn’t want to be steamrolled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Letitgo- u have it correct. A relationship concocted by CAA. They probably researched this extensively. Find an actor who is somewhat good looking with a floundering career to fix up with Ms. Aniston. They told him to get engaged within a reasonable timeframe. He wasn’t quite keen on the marriage scenario. Pushes it off for 3years. Brangelina gets married so great urgency for them to do so. Wedding is legal or not legal. Both of them get tired of this ridiculous charade and have separated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For all his “I don’t care what people think” about me because I’m an artist” and “I’m so over Hollywood” attitude, he is working overtime to control the narrative. He is hiding something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, perfectly said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much and I don’t think it is working for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He’s just so artsy and edgy”. Dude, you’re almost 50. And the 25 year old possibly new girlfriend? How cliche. Put away the skinny black jeans and the leather jacket, Justin. You’re starting to look ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES @still_sarah This is exactly how I feel. lol. I’m yelling “Come on man. You are almost 50!” I’m sure he’ll always be an artsy hipster dude but isn’t it time to evolve into an artsy dude with more gravitas? A more mature version? You’re not 25 anymore dude. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sure swaggers around town like he thinks he’s all that. And the bag of chips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see him in a few years with that leather jacket and skinny jeans and gray hair. As all hipsters, he will probably grow his hair out long at the bottom to draw attention away from his bald spot. Also…stubby legs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The last line from the Sun article tells the truth: “He wants to FEEL cutting-edge and different.” Tight-fitting jeans and a collection of human teeth? Nailed it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still_Sarah, I’m so with you. Apparently Jen tried to groom him for a while but could nkt get rid off of the emo jeans and jackets. Also could someone please snap me out of my pitty for Jennifer. Because he is YET ANOTHER man who baiscally is saying she is so boring she basically put their love relationship into a coma. Which, probably she is but that is not something you need to say publicaly, takig cues from the last ex-husbant. Also starting witb someone edgier and interesting after leaving her to vacation alone in Cabo. I mean she plays the Hollywood PR game just was well as those men but still, I can’t help but feel a bit sorry for her..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I literally laughed out loud reading the People blurb. He is so transparent it’s hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! Whoever keeps leaking this info needs to stop using the word “edgy” so much, it gets funnier and less convincing every time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People who are truly edgy don’t describe themselves as edgy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edgy is the new keen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@crazydaisy same with “artsy.” if you truly are something, you will just live it and people will know. if you truly aren’t something, you instead spend your time telling us you are what you aren’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hiding something or not, I am already tired of his artsy-fartsy narrative.
Get a grip Justin, you sound overinflated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He wants to feel cutting-edge and different.”
Says it all. He isn’t actually all that cutting edge or different, but he sure as hell wants to feel that way. Why is it people yearn so hard to be “different” and “quirky” and “edgy”? Generally if you have to point it out, over and over, you’re none of those things. Especially when people go out of their way to mention their “weird” hobbies or whatever nonsense. If you truly do weird things you tend not to talk about it, except to those who share your weirdness, because being truly weird and different tends to get you shunned from society, not embraced and lauded as super cool and awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, he/his team seem out to prove something, which makes me think something not good about him could come out.
Just say it ended, we’re sad, but moving on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is smart. JA rode that brad broke up with me narrative for 13yrs. This way he can get a clean break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “He collects human TEETH, for god’s sake! If that’s not edge, I don’t know what is!” comment, got me… right in the funny place.
He is pushing SO hard…
Doesn’t he realize that being cool is all about being yourself, embracing yourself, not caring what people think, listening as much as you talk, and ENGAGING… with friends, lovers, the PUBLIC, in a sincere, NOT prefabricated way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For all his “I don’t care what people think about me because I’m an artist” and “I’m so over Hollywood” attitude, he is working overtime to control the narrative. He is hiding something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
His disdain for Hollywood was known before he hooked up with Aniston. That didn’t stop him marrying her, vacationing with her friends, setting up photo ops with her to show off the engagement ring, allowing celeb friends to share intimate pics (Terry Richardson), attaching himself to big Hollywood projects (i.e. Iron Man scriptwriter) and now controlling the narrative via certified celeb outlets. Bye Felipe!
He’s got nobody to blame but himself and to throw his wife under the bus to save himself (from what exactly) is typical, he’s no different than your average male douche. Fact is, he loved her life until he didn’t so there’s nothing edgy about a man that blames and resents a woman for his own choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damned well said!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s very well stated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are totally right, this kind of artsy, edgy dudes are so predictable. Really boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Iron Man was way before Aniston (and it was the weakest of the trilogy, by a long shot). He always came across as the guy who would have happily gone Hollywood but just wasn’t given the chance to do so. We all saw how quickly he jumped onto the high life with Aniston.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was all in at some point and running around LA living a lifestyle he could never afford on his own. This is why though Jen has her own issues, I can’t with him. Now suddenly he is above it all.
Please, tiny legged behipsterjeaned poser. And he is very tiny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose: tiny? where? what?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
La and NYC are full of these man-child guys. In NYC they’re arty and edgy, in LA they’re a Hollywood more “vegany” version. He’ll probably marry some 20 something in the next few years and have kids when he’s 60. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It feels like he’s concerned about his image post-Aniston…
Like, he’s realized their pics are going to appear in gossip mags together for the next ten years, or so, in side-by-sides, with headlines like, “Sad Jen spends another Valentine’s Day alone, while Justin lives it up in NYC.”
I mean, in this fantasy he’s still relevant ten years down the line, but… whatever. You get where I’m going with this. Justin wants his post-break up story to be:
“Justin collects HUMAN TEETH, people. And the panties of all the hot n’ edgy NYC ladies who totally want him… and his skinny jean-choked tightie-whites (waggles eyebrows). AND he’s a totes super cool arty artist… (he says, as he collects his Oscar for best leading male)… WHAT WILL HE DO NEXT!??”
I picture him writing this in a bedraggled, Nesquick-stained notebook on the steps of his alma mater, while adjusting a pair of greasy, heavily framed glasses, and avoiding footballs… it’s adolescent dribble.
But again, whatever. He knows what gossip mags will do, and he’s realized (which, c’mon… he should have known this from the start, because we all did) that Jen will totally enable them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her photography bores me. There are no feelings there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeap!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt like having a ood old scrub after looking at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is something quite seedy about it. But she does have a clear point of view.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Annabelle Bronstein there’s a very 70′s porn quality to her photos. seedy indeed. it makes me feel gross too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You nailed it.
I felt like something dirty had entered my mouth. And it wasn’t sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it! CB has unknowingly posted a lot of Petra’s celeb pictorials here over the past couple years. She often brings out a very different side of her subject (thinking of her Selena Gomez photos) than we’re used to seeing.
To each their own, totally understand if her photos aren’t your thing, but do avoid just s***ing all over someone because they seem “artsy”, I feel like there is a tendency for some of CB’s commenters to pile on artist types for being “pretentious” just because they’re doing their own thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s a collection of Petra Collins’ celeb editorials: http://www.petracollins.com/category/editorial/
This is an impressive body of work. The girl is only 25 years old and thriving in a historically male-dominated field, specifically bringing a female viewpoint.
I know I am coming off as a Petra fan girl (I really am not lol, I have admired her photos on insta, but really don’t care that much about her, for the record) but I just want to challenge the narrative you’re trying to establish around her. Yeah Justin seems like a douche. Yes she’s artsy. Doesn’t mean you should just project all this s*** on her and trash her as a poser or whatever, seems really wrong to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Celeb” is pretty loosely applied for a big chunk of those photos.
Honestly, I hate her work. That sad photo of Dakota Johnson was indeed posted here, but it wasn’t exactly discussed in the most positive of terms. You’re right though. Taste is subjective and we are indeed all welcome to our preferences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Art is supposed to spark debate, so she has been successful there.
I do think it is subjective and I think it is more important for the artist to be informed than the public. A person looking at a photo or a painting doesn’t need an art history degree or any knowledge to have an opinion about what they see. It is a personal experience, and everyone’s opinions are equally valid.
I don’t mean any of my words targeting you Wowza, in any way. Or to be snarky about your view. I apologize if it seems that way.
Petra just annoys me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want Brad and Justin or Angelina and Jennifer to come out as a couple just to see the social media/internet meltdown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about Justin 🕶 and Jen 👙and Angelina ✈️ –That would be e d g I e r!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be edgy!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loads of Edge there. Tons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think all the quotes in the People mag article came from Theroux. I seriously doubt her friends would be quoted as saying “He just wants to live his life”. Also, hilarious that he claims he hated the shallow Hollywood crowd because he now wants to be more arty. He hangs out at fashion shows with vapid fashion people. At 46 most people prefer dinner parties at home like Aniston does. He’s going to look ridiculous hanging out with 25 year old models. LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Agree with every word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s not like he’s spending time with serious artists. His new crowd is young, glossy-gritty, and very surface. Not a good look on a middle-aged man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His age isn’t the problem for me. It is fine to be social and hang out no matter how old someone is. It is fine he doesn’t want her life anymore. My issue with him is the condescension and disdain. I am not ever going to want her life, and I don’t want to be a homebody even when I am 90. There are many times I love a cozy evening, and I love being at home but socializing and seeing live music and adventuring are who I am too. So I can’t blame anyone else for being the same at any age.
I don’t blame her for being who she is either. I don’t blame anyone for being homebodies or loving more routine or not being spontaneous.
He knew this about her and now is trying to act like he was too good for her life. THAT is my issue with him.
His dirt is going to flow, and it must be filthy because all this is curious. A bit heavy-handed. Even Affleck is like slow your roll geez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t get how this is at all positive PR for him? it makes him look stupid and petty and extremely defensive. if his team is leaking this shit, they are major amateurs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what? He was married to the woman. He could be a real man and show her some respect. Little edgy turdman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word.
He is working overtime to get his narrative out. Why can’t he show a little dignity and respect to the marriage? Who gives a crap who ended it? Why does he think that telling the world it was definitely him makes him a better person? I mean, by all means tell your family and friends your side. But don’t tell the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he doesn’t want to be demonized by her and her goddess circle. I say good for him… He needs to protect himself and his career. Wonder if Ellen will still have him on her show, 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mariage was never based on dignity or respect. It was based on what he can get from an association with Jennifer Aniston.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but she and her “goddess circle” have not said one word about him. the only story, up until he (clearly) put this stuff out there, was that they were “lovingly separating”.
I hope she and her “camp” continue to not say much about this and let him look like the bitter betty he apparently is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Based on the quotes I’ve seen so far the only thing her “Goddess Circle” appears to be saying is that Aniston wanted to give him space to have his career and spend time in NY. They haven’t trashed his NY scene at all. His friends seem to be trashing her entire way of life and the shallowness of the entertainment industry. All the while claiming he’s arty and edgy and wanted out of the marriage.
Let them keep running their mouths. He’s going to look like a douche once he starts rolling out 25 year old girlfriends who are vapid model types.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@what and @art,
Spot on! It’s so lovely when just letting people be themselves is so detrimental to their reputations! Justin may need to hold on to that side-ways belt with both hands because he is in danger of showing how much of a hipster ass he is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marriage based on what they both got out of it, including her and Huvane getting loads of spin out of the anti-Brad intellectual thinking she wasn’t boring.
Welp, you’re on to something that isn’t popular here. She chose to be in a relationship with this man for 7 years. Whatever the fall out is, it doesn’t get to be all the fault of JT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He spent 14 years with Heidi Bivens and look how he treated her. Not a lot of respect all around. He is what is commonly called a fuckboy or ain’t shit man. Why JA married him remains a mystery. I really dislike her and even I think she can do better that the artsy poseur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know he dumped his girlfriend for her. I bet Heidi Bivens is somewhere enjoying the karma of it all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JA goes for pretty boys who are pricks. This woman willingly entered into a relationship with JOHN MAYER for goddesses sake!
My main exposure to Justin pre Jen was as one of Carries dates on Sex and the City and his role in Mulholland Drive. I realized he was a poseur when he was dating Jen while running around wearing his oh so edgy gun pendant necklace. Probably a gift from his BFF Terry Richardson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why he keeps leaking out as if Jen is the fundamental source of why they split. He’s definitely an ***hole. I hope Jen can take the high road.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO Oh my god, yes. He is trying hard and comes off so bad here. Someone needs to explain to him that you cannot just proclaim yourself to be edgy. What does that even mean??? Skinny jeans aren’t edgy. What … I don’t get it. EDGY HOW??? The more you say it, the less meaning it has. Christ these people. Aniston comes out of this looking really good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this is precisely my beef with him. It’s this part I didn’t see coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second that, Paranormalgirl. He’s a poseur and a pig. And his legs belong on a 9-year old girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lahdidahbaby – Hahaha. I’m screaming!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I third it! The more hits on her, the more likely he will be shoved back into obscurity where he felt so comfy. Little troll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lahdidahbaby — dying!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHAHAHA!
Stahp I can’t breathe.
Wheeze and laugh more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s angling for a hefty settlement in exchange for an NDA. This is his way of showing her the damage he can do to her brand. Asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure her lawyers made him sign an NDA a long time ago. They’re smart enough to know that if they waited to make him sign something like that he could use it as leverage for a settlement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that is true and I were her, I would bury him. If anyone knows PR, it’s Aniston. I wasn’t a fan of that unholy love triangle narrative but it was well done. She can take him down and if he continues to call her boring in the press, I say she should go for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Artshark but they are both in the entertainment industry. I don’t think they’d have an NDA unless it’s part of any prenup. And these are “sources” (though obviously from his side) but not Justin. It’s just a theory, we probably won’t know unless the narrative from his side suddenly changes.
@littlemissnaughty yes, her PR game has been pretty stellar. She had a really bad hand with the Brangelina thing but she played the hell out of it (so did Angelina). But I hope Jen shakes it up, the media is all too happy to project their ‘Miss Havisham’ vibes on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She had a really bad hand with the Brangelina thing but she played the hell out of it (so did Angelina)”
Wait what? I’m sorry but the only person who benefitted from (and created) the triangle is Jennifer Aniston. Her career would have gone the way of the vast majority of TV actresses. When you bring her name up to a random person on the street, the associate her either with friends or as been cheat on.
It seams to me that Brad and Angie had to work around the road blocks Jennifer Aniston’s and her PR man created for them. They were movie stars then and still movie stars today. But Angie was made into the villainess of the century. And the attacks were always aimed at her. Let’s face facts, women ALWAYS go after the other woman and find away to excuse the man as being lead astray. The man is the valuable commodity that women will fight other women over. Because they think they won’t find better or might end up alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Original ok one thing I’m NOT going to do is debate that “love triangle” in the year 2018. We were discussing PR techniques and media strategy. Both ladies have used their PR savvy in interesting and successful ways (of course, not always). The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So was there actually a marriage? That story about a missing marriage license has been out for over 48 hours now and nobody has denied it. Maybe Huvane will dummy up a fake certificate in the next day or two if the real one doesn’t exist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
California provides for a confidential marriage license, which might be all that means. Someone would need a court order to get a copy of it. I remember this from way back with Janet Jackson’s and Halle Berry’s earlier (secret) marriages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, say the marriage licence were confidential. Anyone, please:
1. Does it mean they are indeed married? I am not familiar with the US system re: marriage. I assume the licence allows them to get married and a marriage certificate would be proof of valid marriage.
2. Should the licence proof marriage and were it confidential: are divorce proceedings confidential too? At most, filed under initials not full names, but still public? Filed where? In California, assuming they got married there and not in Italy? I am a bit confused with all the details.
Thanks!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SoulSPA: I was married in CA with a confidential license. It just means that my marriage isn’t a matter of public record. There are various reasons a couple might choose to do this, but for a celebrity trying to keep the wedding secret until after the ceremony it provides another layer of security. (I.e. — you usually get the license a few days before the ceremony, so the normal process could allow an eagle-eyed journalist or gossipy court clerk to blow the lid off your plans if you have a famous name.) A confidential license can be picked up anonymously by a third party. You still sign it at the actual ceremony, but then it is filed with a number so it isn’t searchable by your name(s). Assuming that JA and JT got a confidential license and then actually went through with their ceremony, yes they are indeed married. To my knowledge, doing this doesn’t have any bearing on the privacy of eventual divorce proceedings, although luckily I haven’t had to research that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! He seems like a major douche!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly that’s how I feel when anyone says negative things about their spouse or soon-to-be-former spouse. YOU married them, what does that say about YOU and YOUR judgement if they’re so awful or dumb or incompatible? Nothing good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the part I don’t like either. It is mean and unnecessary. And in very poor taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get it either. Just part ways and end it. Unless one party REALLY wronged the other, there’s no need to be publicly condescending and nasty about it. Just move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He would fit with a diane kruger
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh boy. Why the hate for Diane? She’s not THAAAAT bad, lol.
Plus what is she, early 30s? Hashtag too old for his 46. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a super-youthful-looking 41.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surely you jest. There is no freaking way she would leave Norman Reedus for this tiny little fart boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me the worst part of this for Jennifer is that they may not even be legally married…so this is all just a farce, really. Eventually, the truth will come out and it won’t look good. This is grade-A clownery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are married. Famous people can have marriage licenses that are confidential. I think it would actually be kind of funny if they weren’t married. If Aniston pulled a Mick Jagger on him there is no way he’d be able to go after her fortune. People try to get out of iron clad prenups all the time. He wouldn’t be able to do that if her lawyers never filed the license.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did Mick Jagger do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loopy: Mick Jagger married Jerry Hall in a traditional (commitment?) ceremony in Thailand which was assumed to be legal by pretty much everyone including Jerry.
Fast forward to the divorce and he says that it was only spiritual ceremony and not legally binding and therefore never married and therefore she couldn’t touch him for any of the usual things she would expect if they’d been legally wed.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/1999/jan/19/5
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loopy, as I understand it, Mick intentionally fake-married Jerry without her knowledge, and then after several kids and many years together, they broke up and he was like, TOO BAD, HAHA, WE’RE NOT EVEN MARRIED. Then he even tried to take their house away from her — the house she had lived in for many years and called home, the house where she had raised his kids while he was off impregnating much-younger women!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a cheap lowlife. I think Rupert Rosebud Murdoch is a demon on earth, but I can see that she wanted some financial security in her older age. He offered to buy her house for her and Mick got angry about it.
He treated her like garbage for so many years and couldn’t seem to stop.
I think these two are really married though. Hopefully, I am wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t it actually be a plus for Jennifer if they weren’t really married? I mean I think they were but if in some prescience that it wouldn’t last long, they just had a “commitment ceremony” then that would be silly and smart, at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They talked in interviews about being married, planning the wedding, referred to each other as husband and wife. If the whole thing was never “real”, it would smell a whole lot like a PR scam in the middle of Brangelina getting legally married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Loopy. He “Married” Jerry Hall. When they split she found out his lawyers never filed a license and so she was not legally entitled to any of Jagger’s money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, you really think that they’re not really married and the ENTIRE thing is fake?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know they had a ceremony, but did they actually sign anything? Doesn’t look like it… and yeah, that’s good for her bank account, but I don’t necessarily think Justin was a threat in that way. It’s not good for her image though because all of this is just fakery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Talie said. If she participated in a sham ceremony it makes her look fake and desperate to get married by any means necessary, especially after Brad and Angie legalized their relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think his artsy, edgy hipster-who-is-above-it-all creds would never survive his being an active participant in something like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, I think they’re married. A minister was photographed entering their home before the wedding. I think they got married in front of family members (his side) and closest friends then did the Kimmel “ceremony” and party. Unfortunately for her, I think they are married. But we can hope she has an awesome prenup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can have a ceremony, but without a marriage license it isn’t a legal marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess it doesn’t make sense to me to have two ceremonies, one with a minister, and one with Kimmel, if all for show. And I don’t see how TMZ would be able to find a confidential marriage license. But anything’s possible I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone can dress up as a minister and pretend to play the part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@tracking one possible explanation is that they never agreed on a prenup, thus her lawyers advised her not to legally marry. We will know if/when they file, I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Crazy theory: If they’re not married it means he didn’t sign a prenup. Justin ‘the artiste’ Theroux probably refused to sign an NDA, and now he’s using these stories to secure a hefty settlement to be silent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if she just rented and did not buy the arty fartsy gold digger turd then she’d have my utmost respect and admiration and I’ve never been really a fan of hers. Why put at risk her fortune for someone so shallow and vapid as this little opportunist, knowing that he’s not worth it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilarious, and spot on. I am totally here for this plot twist, if true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That story about them not being married has been out for two days now and nobody has denied it. Makes you go “hmmm”. 🤔 🤔 🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really. If she wants to respond, she will. I doubt she will though. She doesn’t exactly have a habit of responding to tabloid rumours. Why should she make it easy for TMZ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TMZ only checked LA County. A lot of celebs file their licenses outside the county specifically so things aren’t leaked. AND there are confidential marriage licenses.
But so what if they didn’t file the paperwork? Why are people jumping on it like some sort of grand conspiracy? Look at how many couples consider themselves married even if they never took the legal step. I certainly would NEVER call them liars (I would however highly encourage them to talk to a lawyer to make sure some legal protections were in place).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin is into women like Heidi Bivens. Jennifer is so not that.
So who is jimmy Kimmel & Jason Bateman siding with?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jimmy Kimmel = Justin
Jason Bateman = Jen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, LAK, both Jimmy and Jason are true-blue family guys — I can’t imagine either if them siding with the “arty” pretender. They would both be 100% with the homegirl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you sure about this one? I know they all vacationed together. I can’t see them turning on Jennifer over this POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jimmy Kimmel only became wholesome after he got his nightly talkshow, rather like Jay Leno.
He isn’t ‘arty’ like Justin, but he definitely isn’t oatmeal like Jen or Jason. And he was friends with Justin long before Jen came into the picture.
That said, for the sake of hollywood connections and his current gig, i don’t see Jimmy publicly taking shots at Jennifer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jimmy Kimmel and Theroux were friends long before he got with Jennifer. Kimmel only started hanging with Jennifer when she married Theroux. Bateman is her friend. Howard Stern only came in the mix through is friend Kimmel.. and that is his connection with Theroux.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotta disagree, LAK. Kimmel is very sentimental and not at all a guy who would side with a creepy poseur like Theroux, even if he did know him first — not now that Theroux has put out such ungentlemanly dish on “boring” Aniston. He cried on air last week about the kids slaughtered in Florida. He chokes up every time he gives an update on his infant son’s heart troubles. I can’t even imagine him siding with the chicken-legged NYC faux-arty pretender over the allegedly “boring” SoCal homegirl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ladidahbaby I agree, Kimmel says himself that he has softened with age (he’s 50), and he was humbled by having a child with congenital ‘defects.’ You can feel his passion and sincerity. Kimmel has changed from ‘bro’ to ‘human.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re: being “true blue family guys,” I thought Jimmy left his first wife and family for Sarah Silverman?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I’ve heard that. But people can change, and he really seems to have settled into a different lifestyle and worldview in the years since then. I can’t imagine him siding with Justin now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having a sentimental side and crying for your kids or other people’s kids isn’t mutually exclusive from having douchey friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL at the people who clearly never saw Kimmel in The Man Show. Dude cleaned up his image when he went to a big network. He’s definitely settled down a lot more in the last few years, but he was definitely not always that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bateman is Jen’s friend. He adores her. They’ve worked together often. He said she is his celebrity crush.
As for the posts talking about Jimmy softening up, I agree. Not just about his baby, though. Did anyone see his opening monologue that day after our latest school massacre? He was so emotional, had tears going, but really gave a heartfelt speech about gun violence, losing kids and teachers just going to school, and called out Trump is an amazing way. Jimmy rocks.
He won’t take sides. It won’t come to that. I think this news will die down sooner rather than later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think his wife is a close friend of Jen A’s, which might be a factor. But it makes sense to me that he would do his best not to take sides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there’s a lot of truth to these nuggets. They did fall in love and both tried to make it work for a time. He gave LA a shot, she gave NY a shot. Neither was happy settling in the other’s preferred location. But the death knell was probably his career taking off, which no one could have predicted happening to the extent it did. Then it was no longer just LA-NY, but shoots in far-off locations, including Australia for long stretches of time, mostly in the last two years since their marriage. I give her credit for encouraging him to pursue every professional opportunity, when she preferred to nest with him and their dogs at home. Jen A needs a controlled environment to feel secure, just don’t think she can handle the peripatetic life. Exiting her safe bubble makes her feel anxious. She should have known that sending him off to do his thing, while she stayed in LA, wouldn’t work out in the long run. Especially when the newly famous guy with the healthy ego and spray tanned abs was getting loads of attention now from young actresses, models, and ‘artistes.’ So in the end I think it’s true they fell in love, glossed over their differences, tried, but grew apart after spending so much time in different places. And, newly secure in his career, I think he was done with being “Mr Aniston” and wanted to enjoy his new fame and party with edgy young things in NYC. That’s all fine, and predictable. My only objection is his being anything less than gracious toward her after everything she did for him and his career. Seems he’s taking it all as his due, when he should be more appreciative and gentlemanly about the whole thing. Having his camp release nasty tidbits seems unfair and just plain mean, especially since most grownups don’t think he remained celibate while they were apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well thought out and I agree. I’m not shocked by the split, it’s Hollywood, but I am surprised by what seems to be Theroux unnecessary anti-Hollywood b.s. They don’t ever have to see each other again. It makes for what could be a clean break-up.
Meh, Gwyneth conscious uncoupling made me roll my eyes but that is so much kinder and more respectful. Publically bad mouthing a ex is not a good look on anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The irony is for all of his trashing of Hollywood, it’s Hollywood that pays his bills. It’s never a good look when you trash the industry that you work in. I wonder what Ellen, Kimmel and his pal Orlando Bloom think about this. He is essentially trashing them as well. They live the Hollywood life out in L.A. too, as do many of the co-stars, producers and directors that he will want to work with in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ArtShark
I don’t think his comments are about Kimmel or Bloom. I think it is more about Bateman and Aniston’s “Goddess Circle”.. see the people in her birthday pictures. I said upthread that he was friends with Kimmel before Aniston. And his friends for the most part are based in NYC. Which you don’t see pictures of him with when in LA. You only see him with her friends. Just like with her other marriage. Her friends dominate the relationship. The guy’s friends are usually pushed aside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Artshark,
Yes, he is being rash in making these comments.
@WMG,
If one needs to specify that they are only dissing the people that the have shared meals, time, and their life with, one might consider shutting up and moving on.
At any rate, maybe, he has popped himself out of that Hollywood bubble he so loathes and back into his NYC hipster one which, of course, is super tight (like his jeans) and very insular. As long as they have room to look down on others while ironically excluding “regulars”, they’ll be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES, Tracking. ITA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
did his career really REALLY ever take off? because if it weren’t for becoming Mr. Aniston I doubt he would have ever had gotten his Leftovers role, a cancelled show actually. His name wasn’t enough to carry the show, the ratings were very poor, showing he’s not and never will be leading man material. His movie roles are all supporting and he’s never been known exactly as a character actor, so also there, for how long he’s going to get those roles now that he’s not even Mr. Aniston anymore? nobody will want him for his “talent”…so besides his screenwriter gigs, and that’s another chapter of failure with Zoolander 2 being a bomb, where does exactly his career stands now? He’ll get some tabloid attention for a few months after the breakup and when he starts dating again, but after that he’ll fade in the dark. He’s doesn’t have a charismatic nor interesting persona to become a celebrity by his own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, it’s possible he doesn’t mind burning his H’wood bridges because it didn’t pan out exactly the way he hoped. But I think you’re being a little harsh about his career. The Leftovers was a critical darling, and he was fantastic in it, which led to lots of new opportunities. He’s always been more drawn to character roles –it’s all about the *craft* doncha know–and he’s now working steadily on good projects. He is talented, and I think he’ll continue to act and write, if he doesn’t piss off too many bigwigs with the way he’s handling the split.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@mannori – something he will learn next on his journey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Leftovers was a fantastic show. It didn’t have great ratings, but I think ratings may be the worst barometer you could use to judge a show. NCIS and The Big Bang Theory aren’t exactly masterpieces.
The reviews for The Leftovers were excellent and it has a cult following. Brilliant shows are canceled all the time because they’re not as accessible as typical network fare, but that doesn’t make them inferior. He should be very proud of that show.
I don’t think he’s ever tried to be a conventional leading man, and I think his work in The Leftovers will do far more for him in terms of future roles than being Mr. Aniston would.
ETA: Damon Lindelof is obsessed with David Lynch and loves Mulholland Drive. I’m pretty sure that played a bigger role in him casting Justin Theroux than his dating Jennifer Aniston did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mannori, his career took off meaning relative to him. He’s 46. He’s doing better than he ever has. Sure, his association with Jen and getting her big agent to represent him when they hooked up, and better name recognition being kind of a power couple as far as attention I’m taking about, is what got him these opportunities.
But he was really good in Leftovers, so that has helped him a lot. He isn’t going to be an A lister, but he is very busy now. That’s what makes him happy. He can live in his affordable apartment, newly updated, and be his edgy, artsy self, no more answering to the wife in California and having to compromise, and now he can play the field . And Jen can stop pretending she even wants to be in NYC for one weekend in his apartment, much less a lot of weekends. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
perfectly stated. agree with all of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. This kind of thing happens in the real world a lot too. People fall in love, but there are too many incompatibilities and life pulls them in different directions and they split up. It’s sad but it happens. The fact that he just has to act all over it and too cool for her now really reflects poorly on him. Healthy ego, indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is the trashing of her that I don’t like. Just split. “In the end, we couldn’t overcome our differences though we tried. We wish each other well.”
I have to think his girlfriend(s) and friends are advising him so he can reinvent himself in some other form. There has to be a catch. This narrative could have waited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tracking, you nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This idiot is tripping if he thinks he’s going to come out looking better than Jennifer. Shady m*therf*cker is trying to get the narrative under his control but you don’t mess with Rachel Green.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish Huvane would drop a big old PR bomb on this “edgy” (eye roll) poser and shut him up. No matter what the circumstances of the divorce are, his narrative is disrespectful, self-serving, and petty. But what would you expect from such a cutting edge user??? Anyone who has to repeatedly get the word out that he’s edgy, is just a poser. He’d go Hollywood in a flash if he could be A list on his own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel, your comment is gold!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has Chelsea Handler said anything yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being friends with that woman makes me dislike her.
They both don’t seem to have anything in common, well, they played the media game (that engagement photos were embarassing) so I guess that’s something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea was basically set up with friends by her representation. There was a stretch where they were pushing her hard, but it didn’t last (there’s a reason why she’s in Netflix purgatory).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s too busy to take JA to a beach where she can scream at the ocean again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That friendship quietly ended a while ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea and Jen aren’t friends anymore. They don’t keep in touch. Howard Stern was taking to Chelsea about people off of her friend list, friends she had issues with and ended the friendship.
He asked about Jen. She said that she’s not on or off the friend list. She said that the last time she talked to Jen was when she was on her show and otherwise nothing. She kept it diplomatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been binge watching Parks and Rex, and he is in a couple episode arc as Leslie’s love interest. He’s so generic looking. And he’s not particularly charismatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to say I enjoyed him in Parks&Rec, playing the “cool” but dim guy. I do think he’s talented, but unfortunately now think he’s a jerk as well. Like the bulk of celebrities, I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amirite, Justin?
Lol I liked him on Parks and Rec if only because of how Tom acted around him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s better looking since he got his hair plugs on top and now it’s much thicker on top and spikier. It helps with his edgy look. LOL I do like his beard on him also. His face seems fuller, which makes him more handsome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Petra or Emma stone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I read recently Emma has a BF. And she’s a nice vanilla girl, more of a young JA. If he’s going for edgy NYC, Petra fits the bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanna Sakhno?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because of the movie? Or onset shenanigans? Interesting theory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
20 years old? Omg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin comes across as a jerk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. They BOTH got what they wanted from this relationship. He got a career and she got a husband. From the leaks so far, he got tired and bored of the set up and wants out but she still wants to keep this fake relationship to go on just for the show as long as he does his thing discreetly.
So, if he was still on board with their set up and if he didn’t insist on exiting this marriage, they would still remain married and continue their fake relationship pr – ‘were still going stronger than ever’ one magazine cover and article at a time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Because he IS a jerk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I’m being naive, but I think she wanted to work on it and stay married. I think she takes marriage seriously, doesn’t give up easily, but was also scared of the sh*tstorm she knew would come her way with another breakup in the public eye. I don’t think their relationship was fake, but I suppose it’s true he was done and that means the announcement needed to be made. Once she accepted it, she did it. But I’m glad she at least had some time to come to terms with it after their not-so-happy New Years trip before it exploded. Yes, she’s a “brand,” but she’s also human.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That just reminded me of the story that Jen told Brad to just go get Angelina “out of his system”. Maybe it is “complicated?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think she may very well have wanted to keep it quiet until, at the very least, Pitt was seen out publicly with another woman. The tabs have been all about trying to craft the narrative that there is still some residual “coupledom” between she and Pitt and I think that the last thing she wants is to have her divorce kick off the Unholy Triangle Part 2.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think Theroux wanted to keep it quiet too. He had a whole week of press interviews last week to promote “Mute” and likely didn’t want to answer questions about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still don’t believe he dumped her cold. I think she got tired of his cheating and maybe there was an ultimatum, and he said fine. Let’s end this. I don’t think he has been trying to make it work and hasn’t been into the relationship for a long time.
Now realizing it wasn’t an open relationship and he WAS cheating so much the message was clear. I can’t fathom what it would be like to be married to someone who behaved as he did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just think she wanted to keep it quiet as long as possible so that she didn’t have to deal with this, the endless speculation and articles. Gwyneth and Chris were separated for a year and we never knew about it, so no endless gossip articles by a sudden split. By the time they admitted it, they had worked through any issues and animosity, and it was a non-event as most weren’t surprised because it seemed like their relationship was running out of steam and had problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All this shade from Theroux…tsk tsk…He knew exactly what he was getting into when he married Aniston. She knew what she was getting into when she married him. So I don’t buy this nonsense, the LA vs NY art scene crap or she’s more complicated…no duh…that’s just another way of saying she’s difficult or something worse…I’m surprised that the shade isn’t seen for what it is. Some of the people commenting are hitting the nail on the head…Theroux is a colossal jerk. You don’t cheat on your girlfriend of 14 years and become a great guy. Aniston is not an angel but she was married to Brad Pitt…dated John Mayer…dated Tate Donovan before Pitt…do we see a pattern here?????? So please see Theroux for who he is…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The men she falls for are pretty much all poseurs — some so blatantly so that we all saw them that way from the start…Brad with his arty and architectural pretensions, Mayer with his EVERYTHING pretensions, and Justin with his shoe-polish-hair-and-fake-tan black-leather-and-biker-boots-even-in-90-degree-heat artiste pretensions. Too bad she has such poor creep-radar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Brad with his Tetris/Minecraft architecture and furniture taste!! Girl couldn’t even sit down comfortably with her man haha…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to give up on the celebrity power couple idea, and make better choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Brad is selling his furniture for big bucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah to dummies like Justin no doubt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@WMGDtoo
Makes sense, people love ugly ‘art’. He was also renovating their Chateau and that’s ugly and cold too. Money does not mean something is good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Out of all of her boyfriends, I say the most talented is John Mayer. But like all of her men, he is a self-centered, self-important douche. And I hate to say this but like attracts like. She may not be “arty” but she may share those traits with them, and since she likes familiarity, might continue to like that type. At least Brad was the most decent of the bunch, and that’s not saying much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Asiyah How was Brad the most decent of the bunch? He ran off with another woman and then spent a decade pretentiously rubbing her face in it when he wasn’t yapping on about how he wanted to retire from Hollywood so he could finally do important things.
Funny how after Angie dumped him he ran right back to his Hollywood life pretending to re-invent himself again, this time as SAD BRAD. And his whole “interest” in philanthropy appears to have completely disappeared.
At least Angie is still doing the same things she was always doing. Same with Jen. It seems to me the women in this drama know who they are and are completely comfortable with that while the men are always restless, trying to be something they are not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ArtShark, they split up. She moved on with Vince Vaughn, and THEN he moved on with Angelina. He didn’t ‘run off’ with anyone. And how did he spend any time rubbing it in her face, let alone a decade? Brad gave a mere two interviews about his divorce from Jennifer, in the time Jennifer gave around 20 to 30, including talk shows. If Brad just living his life with his partner and children is ‘rubbing her face in it’, what do you suggest he should have done? Stayed home and hid like he did something wrong, never to be seen in public, just for Jennifer’s sake? Is that seriously what you’re suggesting? I thought Brad was sensitive, classy and understated. He didn’t rub her face in it at all. All he did was going about his life. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you CARA.
everything is everyone elses fault. I’m sure the same will be said of Justin when he moves on. Brad Pitt and she divorced. There are many celebrities that divorce and get to move on and live a life. They don’t get accuse of “rubbing it in anyone’s face”. Aniston was with Vince Vaughn right when Brad and Angelina were together. Her fans were celebrating that. But as you say Brad had no right to be happy. Well Get over it Jen Fans.. Even all these years later they are still up Brad’s butt. And like you said he has never said anything bad about her. But just shows what their issue is. They can’t let go that he is not with her. Bottom line. even now they still 13 years later have to slam the man. You don’t see other fans doing that when other couples divorce. Even now the man is being linked to her. Why??? Pathetic really. Leave Brad out of her life. She is not in his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cara Your timeline is off. Brad and Jennifer announced their separation Jan 2005 and she filed for divorce in March of 2005.
Brad and Angelina were “caught” on vacation in Kenya April 2005. Jennifer started filming The Break Up with Vince Vaughn mid June 2005.
Whether or not Brad cheated, only he and Angelina know, although they’ve admitted to falling in love on the set of MAMS so at least an emotional affair back in mid-2004. But I wouldn’t say that Jennifer moved on first. If anything her relationship with Vince Vaughn was to save face after her husband left her for another woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ArtShark
The reason I said “and that’s not saying much” is because, even with the narrative of Brad running away with another woman, he was still more respectful of her than someone like Mayer or Justin. He makes an interview where he says he was boring during their marriage, and when they attribute that to her, he at least has the decency to say no you have it all wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t all of this a way to make himself more cool and edgy? Go after “America’s Sweetheart”! I am sure he is getting points from his edgy arty friends.
I never could understand this relationship. Hopefully they both happily move on soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never trusted him because his legs are too short, in comparison to his torso.Just Kidding 😂
I can’t wait to read People magazine’s cover story of this split since they have always been an Aniston ass kisser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is, the “he’s a NY artiste” type and she likes her routine and seclusion at home summary sound pretty accurate. The trouble is that when people marry, not being in each other’s proximity for months and not “getting” and valuing them is going to lead to estrangement. That’s a two-way street. If that’s the case, why drag it out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he were made of chocolate he would eat himself, as my Nan would say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Aniston did what many women do, she bent over backwards to fit into his world and be the perfect girl. She spent time in New York, hung out with his friends. But when the passion wears off, she went back to who she really is: a woman who likes her life in California, and a very famous woman with a serious hold on a public image that keeps the money rolling in.
When the passion wears off, we run out of the patience and desire to make the effort to put on airs for a dude once we see the cracks in his image we fell in love with in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. If she was really interested in saving the marriage she would have kept going to NY. It was pretty clear she’d lost interest in that. She must have known last summer that she wanted out of the marriage. That Architectural Digest piece was planned as far back as Aug/Sept so I seriously doubt the People magazine quotes claiming she was still trying to make the marriage work. That AD spread was ALL ABOUT selling the house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The AD piece went even farther back–June I think. They still seemed happy enough then. She was photographed with him in NY in October, so not all that long ago. But they had already spent a lot of time apart and were apparently on the rocks by then. I also bet that situation with his wacko neighbor, who brought a camera crew onto their shared terrace to look in their windows, freaked her out. She’s very particular about privacy, and who can blame her. And if he was already in with that 20-something “edgy” crowd, I can absolutely see why she was reluctant to spend any more time there. She’s getting a lot of shade for lack of effort, but I see less effort on his part than hers. Not that it matters. Both are plenty spoiled (she’s a coddled gazillionaire and he’s a trust fund baby who never needed to take a crap job to pay for his nice apartment or bikes), and neither could compromise enough to make it work. He just needs to shut his mouth, and/or his friends’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think his fight with the neighbor might have been the last straw. She didn’t really come back to NY after that. I don’t blame her for not wanting to hang out in NY. I’ve been by their apartment building. It’s right by my office. Whenever they were in town there were a dozen photographers outside. They chased her all over town to every restaurant, every store. Then he fights with the neighbor who starts sneaking around their terrace. Not to mention, there are five different apartments in that little building so they had multiple neighbors with access to their terrace and zero privacy there. What on earth made him think one of the most famous people in the world would ever feel comfortable or even remotely safe there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has plenty of money to purchase a place where she’d feel secure in NYC and could avoid paps. Plenty of other wealthy and famous people manage this.
Building on what LAK wrote yesterday, JA did do a quick flip of properties in NYC early in the relationship. As if she was pretending to play along with being bi-coastal and gave up on it quickly.
They both love their own cities and their own lifestyle. They knew this going in. They dated for four years and chose to get married anyway. Can’t see how this gets to be only the fault of the man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@notasugarhere
So he knew a year into their relationship that she didn’t want to live in NY, but spent another 6 years with her and now proceeds to trash her life choices he knew about 6 years ago.
And as I said, it wasn’t just the apartment. She couldn’t go anywhere in NY without being hounded. Even Theroux said a few months ago he really wanted to walk with her through a NYC park, but couldn’t.
In NY famous people used to have a more private existence, but now everyone has a cameraphone so it wasn’t just the paps hounding her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plenty of other famous and wealthy people live in NYC and they make it work. She just isn’t interesting enough to be chased constantly by the paps or anyone else. If she wanted to make it work in NYC, she would have. If Princess Madeleine, Julia Roberts, and oligarchs from Qatar can function there happily, Aniston could have too. There are always ways.
She knew for 6 years that she was with a man who loved NYC, didn’t like Hollywood, didn’t like vacationing in Cabo, and who thought her friends were boring.
She chose to stay in a relationship with him, and has the Huvane machine to start spinning anti-Jen’s-ex tales as usual. Everything from constant cheater to poseur to heroine addict to he just wouldn’t try anymore. All this magically showing up in the last few days. Why? Maybe it is fact. Or maybe because someone has decided not to accept the Huvane steamroller treatment?
I’m not a fan of either of them, but I find it amusing that some people think it all has to be HIS fault. Because the woman who makes millions off the image of California Golden Girl has a brand to protect, an image some people surprisingly think is real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Notasugarhere exactly! LA is Hollywood, fame, celebs central. NYC doesn’t care about that as much as California does. Actors and celebs don’t get as much attention in NYC as they do in California. So Jennifer being upset at the paps in NYC makes zero sense, because there is 200 times the paps in California. NYC is somewhere she could go to get away from the California pap life. To me, I think she missed being papped hence preferred California because she wanted to be noticed and in NYC no one gives a fukk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
David Bowie used to dress in khaki cargo shorts and sandals to avoid being recognized in New York. So if he could pull that off, Jen could live a normal life in NYC. She just didn’t want to. Not that I blame her if living in NYC meant hanging out with Uncle Terry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@notasugar
I don’t believe it is all his fault. This is where I get off the train. She can live comfortably in New York, but she chose not too. Relationships don’t end for only one reason. He doesn’t act like a married man. I saw that for myself, but I also wouldn’t live so separately from a spouse if I expected fidelity. Open marriage ok but a cold bed gets old for anyone. I don’t blame her for his choices, but I am only saying it is not a recipe for a happy union especially given his history.
It is easy to fly back and forth if the person is motivated.
I trust my husband but wouldn’t live like that, and he has temptations all around him quite often. If I refused to be with him for long stretches of time while I was pretty much doing nothing super important, then I couldn’t expect him to want to be with me anymore. We are apart for good reasons but would rather be together and used to exhaust ourselves while we were dating just for a weekend or day to see each other. The yearning was intense, and I felt empty when we parted.
I am sure other people in relationships or have been in love know what I mean.
They just seemed like they were just hanging out opposite sides of the country. He’s seen living a full nonworking life in NYC. It was doomed from day 1 but he just needs to stop being such as ass about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel that his PR is just dumb. Why are you attacking the LA crowd? Uh isn’t that where your networking for roles and opportunities is? I’m confused about this NY-LA strategy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like the East Coast/West Coast hip hop feud. Hmmm, if he is Biggie and Jen is Tupac, who is the Suge Knight in this scenario?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow Jen=Tupac, she lucked out in this analogy.
Love tho hear one of her raps
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Puffy the Uncle Terry of this scenerio?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly. he is not doing this. Has Weinstein’s et al taught us nothing? this is gossip to control the narrative and it’s not from the person who is losing (justin). I mean it’s cringe worthy and hilarious. I can’t belive people are falling for it. and the sources seem to be ones that are usually team Jen so… 🤔 He must’ve pissed someone of mightily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You think Hollywood producers make their decisions based on what some guy said during his divorce? They don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^^Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahha true!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting timeline. So she has a birthday and people comment on how he’s noticeably absent (and has been for awhile). He then jets to LA and they decide to end it on Valentine’s Day. And to announce it the *next day*.
Calling it quits could have been instigated by either. She may have booted him and he’s too “hip” to be dumped. This he wants to get a jump on the narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think he was screwing around on her and being a bad husband so she dumped him.
he sounds like a typical coward/cheater that is perfectly content to two-time his spouse instead of ending it like a man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does that make Aniston then since she cheated with Justin and she was Justin’s jump off from Heidi?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
karma you lose them how you got them
i honestly was so shocked when she became the other woman with Justin. Considering what happened to her, how could she let herself become the other woman?
thats some serious self loathing / insecurity there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is proof that she was never cheated on. If she was, she wouldn’t turn around and do the same to someone else. It’s just additional proof that no affair happened with Pitt and Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she dumped him at all. Sounds like he forced the issue, she was happy to keep it going even though they were separated and done. She didn’t want the publicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems a little long in the tooth for that “cutting edge/different” NYC hipster artsy fashion world persona, doesn’t he? I think he’s got talent but he also seems emotionally stunted and frankly rather douchey.
I’m a bit of a Angie stan but I never disliked Aniston. I think she can do way better but her picker is damaged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree—weren’t his edgy hipster years way back when he was the next big thing in David Lynch films?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
someone commented on how he still looks like he’s dressing for the strokes era of nyc rock, and that’s all i can see now. he’s hip, in that he’s what was hip in 2003-2007ish! he hasn’t evolved his look beyond that era.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and here comes the younger girlfriend that’s more malleable and compliant (perfect word choice from Alix) . Although I was off with manic pixie dream girl, I should have guessed with Terry R as friends, he’d go for a ‘cool girl’.
Heard didn’t talk this much shit on Johnny Depp. Not much of a peep from Joshua and Diane, not much from Schreiber and Naomi. He’s working the breakup like he worked the relationship and getting max publicity. (I’ve never liked him and now I feel like all my unwarranted suspicions he’s an emotionally manipulative turd are being proven correct and this makes me mildly happy and also sad for Jen).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, when it comes to working a break-up for publicity – she’s the Grand Master.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! She’s a master manipulator when it comes to her “I’m so relatable and lovable and down to earth” image and “it’s never my fault why the relationship went wrong but it’s always the men and only men because I’m the perfect girl”. Can you blame him for starting this early? He probably knows she and her PR team are going to do him dirty on the press for leaving her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Original G
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He saw what happened the last time. He seems smart enough to get in front of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never knew exactly what happened with Heidi–I always thought it was true they gave her a financial settlement and she signed an NDA. But I did read an article in his pre-Aniston period, in which he was presented as a total cool guy whose (unnamed!) female companion knelt down to tie his motorcycle boots for him. I remember thinking at the time “WTF, seriously?” But doesn’t that pretty much tell you all you need to know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, and I don’t buy the clandestine Valentine’s Day meeting at all. That’s total PR spin.
Also, LOL if you don’t think Jen isn’t her own flavour of arty pretender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, PR effort at closure I think. Probably from his camp, trying to make him look better by having the decency to have one final face-to-face. Nope, don’t buy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I doubt he was in L.A. He was papped in NY multiple times last week it would have been very difficult to actually make the timeline laid in People magazine possible. Plus, the quotes sound like they came from his camp, not hers. Does anyone really think her “Goddess Circle” would be quoted as saying “he just wanted to live his life”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t hate Hollywood when he’s trying to sell his screenplays.
He didnt hate Hollywood when he was failing and thirsting for leading man roles.
Petra’s photography is 1970s spank magazine rip off. It’s like she’s trying to make a post punk glam snuff film. All that’s missing is copious amounts of hair peaking out from 70’s gym shorts.
Also NYC art scene is almost always covered in a layer of snortable controlled substances. Seen it with my own eyes. They are all self important try hards.
I will say that their ages don’t dictate what their interests are. 45 and 75 year olds can be into whatever they want. Not getting the age comments but whatever I’m not judging
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Justin.. look how far you have fallen. I was reading some of the comment in the archives. And boy there were so many people here all over Justin. Loving his work. Loving his uniqueness. Building him up. Saying what an amazing guy he was. Now not so much.
Very interesting how that turned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still think he’s a talented guy capable of amazing work (see the Leftovers). But he’s handling the split poorly, which doesn’t speak well of him as a human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this. He is talented, gives great interview, and is attractive, to me. None of that has changed but this roll out of his superior , deep lifestyle does speak poorly of him. For me, that behavior changes his attraction quotient. I still think he is super talented though. He’s also a douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, Tulip Garden, exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean like the decade of glowing comments about Brad Pitt that abruptly ended when he split with Angie? It’s amazing how many commenters suddenly came forward to proclaim how Pitt was an airhead poser who didn’t deserve Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaahh.. yes yes yes. won’t get into that. Because I don’t think Brad and Angie have anything to do with this; but they are always dragged into this woman’s life.
It’s always the same. I never liked him. not a fan of her either. But I do read comments and just a few days ago the slant was different. When posters were saying something was off they were getting their head chopped off. Because they were “low key” and didn’t flaunt their relationship like others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s because of how his team/his sources are handling the breakup in the press. I’m sure there are a number of JenHens who hated him the second their separation was announced, but I think the majority of us just don’t like him trying to act like he was always above Hollywood shallowness.
He loved being on those red carpets. But now he’s suddenly Mr. Edgy NYC Artist…it’s lame. That being said, I loved him in The Leftovers and Parks and Rec and I think he’s a very talented guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would say Jennifer A picks really crappy men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Afuckingmen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This jackass is actually making me feel sorry for Jennifer. The way he is handling this is so classless. She is still his wife – show some respect. JFC
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the risk of sounding dense: what made HB stay with this dude for 14 years without children and commitment? What made Jennifer be and then marry this dude for 7 years only for it to fall apart? He clearly is a long con player but I don’t understand why women would tolerate it for that long – they must have been clued up on this? Is it low self-esteem on their part? There’s a guy at work (45 this year) and bought a house with his girlfriend of about 5 years last year. He never talks about her but talks about his mum/the dog etc! I find it the strangest thing. At work parties he has been known to check out other girls and you wouldn’t really think from the way he never talks about her, he is even with someone really. I feel sorry for the girlfriend. Anyway, relationships are not my area of expertise but I definitely am curious about the psychology of them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actualy think it’s pretty simple. Both loved him and wanted to make it work. People do dumb things and make mistakes for love. And can be in denial when it’s not fully reciprocated, or about the person’s evident selfish streak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Either that, or he’s hung like a racehorse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not mutually exclusive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe with his ex, they both wanted the same things and lived a similar life. She saw no point in marriage because she didn’t value it much either. Which can explain why she was totally blindsided by him going for JA of all people. Idk just speculating obviously lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin didn’t even buy his apartments with Heidi. He bought one and then a couple of years bought the one next door and combined them. He wasn’t a Jon Hamm with his longtime girlfriend that bought a place together, or Liam and Naomi who did.
But worse than spending all of those years together is the fact that her mother gave an interview two years ago, five years since the breakup, and while Jen and Justin were married, saying that Heidi had not dated at all, that she was still broken by the split-up.
So that’ showed why Heidi stayed with him all of those years through probably breakups and cheating here and there. She was a naive girlfriend for years and possibly at times a doormat to his behavior, all dark and broody during film roles, and other times very happy together. But she ended up wasting the rest of her 30s, from age 34 forward pining for him. She’s now 41 and still single. He wasn’t worth it and moved on easily. Now she is going to have to see him out with all of the young, hot, new shiny-penny, artsy girls in NYC, and back to hanging out at fashion shows, her turf. She probably wishes he had moved to California and stayed. LOL This might be a worse nightmare, Justin, single, more successful than before, and on the prowl, but not for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, we get it, dude…you are so edgy, you are shaped like a stop sign. 👍
Got it! 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, comments on this post are gooooolden. Love this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feel badly for Jennifer Aniston…if you watch enough episodes of The Crown you realize that it could be a question of his disliking her because of her fame, poise, popularity, capabilities and maturity. He just comes across to me like a fame-whore who then decided he hated it and gets to now date 25-year old It girls. sounds mean..but she is a very successful, capable woman who deserves a real man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know he’s trying to paint Aniston as super boring and lame but I think she’s got a nice life that most people wouldn’t mind having. Trashing that isn’t making him look cool, just kind of desperate to protect his arty cred. She’s had the same close knit group of friends for a long time, who are successful in their own right, i.e., not just a bunch of hanger-oners, which I think shows that’s she’s obviously not insufferable to be around. I like Aniston, but even if I didn’t, his narrative wouldn’t sway me to his side. I liked Theroux as well but his too cool for school attitude is really silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As LAK wrote the other day, the only interesting thing about her is her money.
She has a wealthy, brand-filled life that is incredibly shallow. Every interview ends up being a sideways shill for the next product. Eyedrops? Last tv actress I saw selling eyedrops was Janine Turner years after she became irrelevant after Northern Exposure.
That is fine, envied by some, but shallow and boring to me. This isn’t someone who looks at the world around her and says, “How can I help make it better with all the resources I’ve earned?”
She appears perfectly content to sell an image to make money, drink a lot of margaritas with her friends, vacation the same boring place each year, and keep bringing money in based on the image of a healthy and content life. Image mind you, but given she’s been in therapy for 30 years, I don’t see contentment here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never understood them as a couple other than he had some climbing to do. For some reason I never saw her as a person tolerating a climbing man-baby with random zig-zag-guy tat on his chicken leg. Too hip to wear a swimsuit dweeb. Shoe polish hair, aging, skinny, vein, weak narcissist. Now he’s dating an ugly child? THAT makes much more sense.
Jennifer, stop being a foolish doormat. Find a nice, sexy, stable man in his early sixties who you can share your life with and that cherishes your feelings and well-being. They exist, I promise u. This guy was a kamakazi mission from the start. Was it a fake relationship? It would make hellava lot more sense if it were
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….climbing man-baby. I hear it as part of a song line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sort of understood them as a couple. They probably saw each other as a project. She can get him to do what he didn’t with his gf of 14 years, he can “enlighten” her and introduce her to a new “deep” world. There’s a common myth that women love projects and men they can mold, but I find this isn’t gender-specific. Many people love projects and the idea of Pygmalion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy cr@p is he stuffing the “I dumped her narrative down everyone’s throats or what”? The fragile masculinity is real with this one. You always seemed like a DB and now you have confirmed it.
JA, please do not stoop to his (or sadly, SJP’s) level. Pack up his black shoe polish hair dye, his jorts, his shake weight and let your freak flag fly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, his man-ego is as fragile and spindly as his legs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing more annoying than a hipster is an aging Gen X hipster wannabe. I’d need a whole lotta margaritas to live with that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But then your living with it and it’s groin is more narrow than yours…more narrow than a marmoset’s for that matter. Can’t be much swinging there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my experience, the men with muscular legs have usually been packin, and the guys with tiny legs had a toolpack to match. Maybe this chickenlegged dude is overcompensating for his…er…inadequacies.
Something I would never point out if he wasn’t such a tool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go look at the sweatpants photos from Leftovers, which years ago had her fangirls squealing about how lucky she was.
Fascinating to watch how quickly he was built up into the smart, cool, amazing anti-Brad by her fans. Equally fascinating to see him torn down by the exact same crew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lahdidah Jogging scenes from The Leftovers would prove your theory wrong
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ notasugarhere
Your argument also applies to the people who spent a decade talking up Brad Pitt before the same folks all tore him down.
He went from being Angie’s equal and half of the greatest couple to ever walk the earth to being a boring, loser airhead not worthy of breathing the same air as Jolie.
Especially funny were the people who suddenly claimed they always knew he was a boring, loser airhead not worthy of breathing the same air as Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not denying that possibility, it is just amusing to watch. I remember stories flying around from her fans about how JT was the secret go-to script doctor in Hollywood, making millions on the back end, was going to be worth more than Brad, he’s amazing and literary, etc. Now its “He’s an adolescent, cheating, drugging chump who cannot tie his own combat boots”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is truly awesome is that for once no one is spinning this to be about one of them wanting children and the other not. Refreshing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well…..they’ll always have their mutual love of important hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s being a total jerk about this. It’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That guy just screams turd barge. Glad he’s not in my life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Turd barge” — that made me LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s becoming increasingly clear that he WANTS us to think he dumped her. It actually kind of seems desperate on his part, which leads me to believe she dumped him. Of course, it could be neither – there isn’t always a dumper/dumpee. Sometimes things just fall apart on both ends and both people are over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think both can be true. If there’s any truth in the rumours he was acting like a single guy in NYC then Anniston could have got fed up with him but it also means he wasn’t prioritising the marriage at all aka given up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She was planning that Architectural Digest spread since last summer, clearly with the intent of selling the house. She also never ran to NY in the last few months. She would have done that if she was trying to save the marriage.
It’s also pretty clear that he’s the one offering up all the quotes in these articles over the last week. Every single one of them describes him arty and edgy. I seriously doubt her friends would describe him that way at this point or keep referring to Hollywood as shallow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He must have the same publicist as Amber Heard, the desire to remind everyone he’s edgy and arty seems overwhelming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. Now, they make a great couple in that regard, having a very high opinion of their own intellectual and artistic pursuits that they need to make sure the world knows by telling us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just look at his long-running dispute with his neighbor over the renovations to his NY apartment. In NY there are ways to show consideration and mitigate the effects of long-term construction work, but Theroux doesn’t give too effs. Oh the ego of it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, that neighbor might be nutty and a jerk. Who knows? They used to like each other. BUT that is an old building, and if you are doing extensive renovations, why not do something I would want for myself anyway as the neighbor above? Spend up to $30,000 (maybe it’s less) and put in the soundproofing between your floor and his ceiling. It is a pain to take up your hard wood flooring, though. But if the neighbor can hear your dogs and your boots walking around at all hours, then I imagine the ongoing renovations must be a nightmare. Plus, it’s being a good neighbor. Also, I wouldn’t like the idea that the neighbor can hear parts of my life going on upstairs. It’s not like the neighbor has super high ceilings.
But the shade the elderly neighbor threw is so perfect. He nailed Justin on his biker boots he always wears as part of his edgy look.
‘Here he is walking around in his biker boots that he seems never to take off and he stomps around in these things at three in the morning,’ he said. ‘When someone is doing a million dollar plus renovation and you’ve been hearing stuff for years, come on,’ Resnicow said.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the fight with the neighbor might have been the last straw for Aniston. Love the neighbor. He’s a kook and was caught trespassing, but he’s great with throwing the shade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe there is something in their pre-nup that says that if she’s the one who pulls the trigger on a divorce, he gets more. So he’s being a total pr*ck in an attempt to force her hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s an interesting theory. I hope he doesn’t get a dime. He got extra fame out of it. That should be enough. At this point it doesn’t even look like he got any of the dogs either. No cash, no property, no dogs would be kind of hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he has his own dog(s). He was photographed walking a pitbull on her birthday. Maybe he adopted it after they broke up. It was a different one than the white and black pitbull mix they’ve showed off before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny you mention the dogs. I was thinking that the no dogs thing sounds a lot like she booted him out to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She’s a home girl who likes cosy nights in with friends. He wants to feel cutting-edge and different.”
Why are men stupid like this? You are the only one responsible for who you are, how you live and how you feel about yourself, it is not any woman’s job to build your reputation and self image.
He is making me like Aniston with this teen identity angst. He should hook up with Taylor next, they are just about as edgy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing the pictures of Theroux brings to mind the title of the Joe Tex song, Skinny Legs & All.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG Justin and Taylor, you just won the thread. I would laugh so loud. Perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, I have a collection of human teeth too! (Sure, they’re my kids’ baby teeth and I don’t know what to do with them: should I toss? should I keep? They don’t have much use aside from showing me which kid brushed her teeth diligently and which kid only pretended, and I already knew that.) I didn’t realize all this time what an edgy, arty hipster I was. YES! Going to start wearing skinny black jeans and motorcycle jackets to school pickup and calling the other moms “BASIC” for going to yoga and drinking Smart Water. I’m so cool, and by telling people how cool I am, I’m only getting cooler. Off to send a press release to People telling them about my human teeth collection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find JA to be boring because she does the same things everyday–eating the same lunch or going to the same places do not a person make– but I find her boring because she seems like someone who doesn’t delve deep into any subjects and is very surface-oriented. So I kind of understand where all of her exes are coming from when they say or imply that she’s boring. The problem is that the men she dates only SEEM interesting and edgy. They are not that different from her but somehow think they are. John Mayer, for example, is “deeper” than her but his self-destructive tendencies and pretentious ways get old and boring pretty fast (I know what I’m talking about; I dated a John Mayer). She’s all about appearances, so she will continue to fall for the SEEM. All of her relationships are bound to fizzle because both people involved, not just her, are boring, self-absorbed, and shallow. They’re all way into their image (even Vince Vaughn is no different), both individually and collectively.
With how hard Justin is going, I’ll say that Jennifer met her match; a man just as petty and ridiculous as her. I get it, he might be trying to get ahead of her because she has a tendency to paint herself as the victim and the other party as guilty, but he can at least wait to see if that’s the approach she takes before coming out guns blazing. His little pet project got boring, he didn’t achieve his desired effect of making her seem more interesting, so he’s pulling the plug and making it seem like there’s something wrong with her. I may think she’s wack but he’s no better, so I find this to be a typical f*ckboy move on his part. He’s wack AF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen wanted him so much she pretended to love NYC, or maybe in her mind she did think she would. She grew up there. But she didn’t. She sold her gorgeous penthouse and apartment below it she combined at a half a million dollar loss one year after buying it.
She has made little effort to be bi-coastal. He embraced the new Bel Air home for a while and seems to have lost interest. They both just need to move on as it seems, with their busy schedules, neither one wants to truly be bi-coastal. Neither have tried for a long time.
I give George Clooney credit, and Amal. They have completely integrated both of their lives and he does spend a lot of time in England, and she in California. They aren’t apart so much that it hurts the relationship. They seem to be in sync with each other’s needs as far as sharing a life together that involves two different countries. Not so much for Justin and Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I give them credit too. But they have big estates in both places, and complete privacy, along with the Lake Como place for summer. Clooney said they’ll have to settle in one place when the kids are school age, it’ll be interesting to see which they choose. Because he has his long-time established friends network in Cali, no? And her professional life is based in the UK. Seems like that could be a tough decision when the time comes. Maybe Aniston could have gotten on board with an estate in, say, Westchester County and moving between there and Bel Air. But I think she’s not a city girl, and hasn’t been since more than half her lifetime ago. And obviously it’s true their respective core groups of friends could not be more different. That said, I think she did try for a while. She’s been photographed in NYC about as often as Theroux was in Cali, and he was away filming for long stretches of time as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We dont know what happend between them so i think we should wait a little bit to see what will come out next.
I bet there are many friends of Justin in NY who didn’t like Aniston from the beginning. Maybe they ran to the media to talk about her. Doesn’t mean Justin wanted this. Maybe its friends of heidi bivens who wants revenge to the super wealthy hollywood actress nobody likes in this „artsy“ scene? Maybe im just naive but i cant believe he is this shady? I always had the feeling that Justin did her a favour when marrying her, like jen was in her 40ies and lots of woman panic at this time. Her enemy got married, so she had to i guess. I dont know but i cant help but cant believe he would be so rude and quick to badmouthing her after all she did for him.
He profited from her but she did as well. Go to Justins IG, her fans are all over him. This is why no actor/famous man wants to be involved with her. She really should look for a guy outside HW. But i think, sadly, the only guys now left for her a male golddiggers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, the most recent post on Theroux’s IG page features a sneaky little photo of him with his rumored new girlfriend Petra Collins. People are right to drag him for that. If it it bothered him so much he could shut down his account for a few months. People do that all the time.
As people here have stated many time over the years when it’s about Aniston, they’ve always maintained that her friends wouldn’t be talking if she didn’t sign off on it. Then the same reasoning has to be applied to Theroux.
I do agree that Theroux’s friends probably never liked her. They’re creepy NY scene dudes who like to hang out at fashion shows with vapid models.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right, but its just a rumour. She could be also just a friend. I don’t think people have the right to drag him like this because they had no problems when jen started dating him while he was still with heidi bivens. Double standards?
Jens friends are not like justins. Her friends know what they can and what they can’t say to the media. Shes used to it to control her narrative. Justin just isn’t. Justin and his friends or people around him are not the same. They are new to this kind of media game. Don’t underestimate that. In this case, i think we cannot compare them.
But who knows. Maybe im just naive but i cant believe hes getting rude like this so quickly after all these years together. Or there must have happened something very fishy between them. We’ll see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like, wtf page 6?? Why are we all upset Jen -or any actress-has a crafted or image outside of/contrary to a personal one?? Most folks have a professional vs private facade, non?? Mr Artsy Edgy Aniston’s private personality likely differs greatly from what he purposefully projects as well. Duh. She’s “not as easygoing” and she’s “more complicated” – Hell to the yes!!! #wishIhadagoddesscircle
#jealousaboutcabovacays
#goodriddancetoedgyrubbish
#complicatedwomenunite
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS times a 1,000,000. Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sooooo… First he said she is boring but then he said she is too complicated person… Where is the coherence here? Plus he was the one pressuring for a wedding, he proposed to get married Jennifer years ago and she said no, now he has hurry to leave… And say they’re not living together since 6 months ago.
My theory is that he cheated months ago and he needs a good excuse because the news is ready to pop so a good excuse is yes we lived separately long time ago
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I take all reporting around these sorts of breakups with a giant grain of salt. That being said, if Justin is so anxious to announce, that makes me think he’s got another relationship in the wings and she (OR HE NO JUDGMENT) is pressuring him to officially break it off with Jen so they can make their thing public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe there isn’t another person and he or she wanted out. Every breakup is not about another relationship. Most are just because one person has had enough for whatever reason
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, people magazine wants to sell magazines and so they need to find a friend of a friend for a quote to keep the drama going. I’d take it with a big grain of salt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin Theroux is the Tooth Fairy? Finally I know where my kids teeth went.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin has bad legs? I’ve never noticed. What does he wear at the beach then? I do like his hair plugs and thicker hair on top, all edgy. I admit it. LOL
I believe half of these stories. I don’t believe that Justin is behind every one of them, nor Jen behind all the other ones. Many are just made up. I really believe that Jen wants this to come out as an amicable breakup with no punches thrown, like Liev and Naomi. That breakup died quick because they never put out any stories. And whatever was made up died pretty soon thereafter, because they made a point of being seen together getting along. Of course, they have kids, so that’s easy to do, taking the kids to the park, etc.
It does seem like Justin is putting stories out there, not as many as people think, but enough to give this breakup legs. I really believe Jen wanted to control it all, make it seem amicable, no blame, no poor Jen victim again, and move on. Then a couple of she’s boring/he’s too artsy and edgy stories came out making clear he dumped her, and off we go. Because, as we know with Jen, nobody puts baby in a corner. LOL I still think it will die down pretty quickly. I did like them as a couple. But I didn’t realize they spent so much time apart and were in trouble. I blew off the stories as fake, because how does anyone know how much time is spent together when you are rich with private jets to go see each other and a mansion behind gates? Oh, well. I was wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please stop saying he’s “Arty”, it’s making me hate being an artist and her photography- meh, it’s nothing great. Although her piece on how “everyone has body hair get over it” seems riveting. She’s as pretentious as he is. *eyeroll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now they are saying that he basically refused to stay in the main house last year and stayed in Jen’s guest house. Poor Jen, sounds like he just wasn’t in love with her anymore and starting stepping out on her in New York.
That being said – he sounds like a difficult little man child. She is well rid of him! Life is too short to be with a man who doesn’t see your value or appreciate your love! Bye!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, that’s where she relegated his tooth collection and his syphilis throat casts. What’s a tiny man to do without them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a nutshell:
Terry and Justin were sober companions. Neither are now sober.
Petra did a photo spread with Justin way back in early 2017 for Vogue. Justin strung Heidi along as he did Aniston. Dispute with neighbor with Justin being a ass, well neighbor has photos of Justin and his so called edgy life. The slandering of Jen is coming from his crowd which are all users/posers and druggies. I think jen loved him and he was everything opposite her, as opposites attract, but he is a user. How he strung Heidi along proves it. He thinks that he is more charming than he is. He has little man’s syndrome and is working it to full effect. There is a dark side to him, very dark side. Just wait for it. It’s coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were blinds on two different sites saying his drug use was an issue, in addition to cheating. Of course blinds aren’t necessarily true, but the blinds about the demise of their relationship, including timeline, have been surprisingly accurate so far. And if he has indeed spent the last few months partying… wowza if the neighbor actually has photographic proof. Drug use might also help explain if he got sloppy with the cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin Theroux is from a very well-respected family of documentarians and travel writers. They probably just have different interests and grew apart. It’s not humiliating for ja to have been “dumped,” if that’s even what people call it beyond middle school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People Mag is now saying he won’t appear on Colbert’s show tonight after all. He was scheduled to do “Mute” promotion. Was he afraid he’d be booed or something? Seems strange. Colbert seems like the type who would keep the focus on the project.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always laughed at the pictures of Jen and Justin at the beach over the years. He would be wearing ridiculous black skinny jeans with the legs cut off and that belt with the buckle edgily and strategically off center. He needs to get over himself! Classic pic of this:
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2016/06/15/09/354BE16900000578-3642371-image-a-127_1465978250066.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse