Alicia Silverstone splits with husband after 20 years, goes to Hawaii

Maybe she should have saved herself for Luke Perry. I kid. In Clueless news sadder than Dionne’s continued descent into the dark side, Cher, aka Alicia Silverstone, has announced her separation from her husband of 20 years, rocker Christopher Jarecki.
Alicia’s people released a statement that said the two “still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.” The couple’s son, Bear Blu (that’s actually his name), is now six.
Twenty years in Hollywood is almost some kind of record, right? What could have possibly happened for this perfect vegan marriage to end? Did Christopher get caught eating a hamburger or something?
After a traumatic event such as the end of a marriage, it’s good to make a change, and Alicia did just that – taking Bear off to the Hawaiian island of Kauai for a tropical getaway. The 41-year-old actress shared photos from the trip on Instagram.
Alicia and Bear stayed at a friend’s house and hit the beach, played in the surf and visited local health food and farmer’s markets (of course). Alicia gushed in one caption, “so lucky. so happy. so in love with my boy.” Cute kid, cute pics. I’m glad Alicia’s happy.
So fun playing in the water with Bear. Swimming, boogie boarding and just savoring. We’ve been staying at my friend’s home while he is away. Driving around in his big truck was fun in the rain and mud. Bear and I played with this adorable little man we met on the beach with his beautiful mom. And somehow, even cleaning the kitchen (constantly) and doing laundry here is fun.
And, in addition to the gorgeous beaches and sunny skies, another good thing about Hawaii is that poi doesn’t require any chewing, so Alicia doesn’t have to “baby bird” it to Bear. Again, I kid. Divorce does suck, but sometime’s it’s an inevitability. I hope all parties come out of the experience okay, especially Bear.
Alicia next stars in the TV project American Woman, inspired by the life of Real Housewife Kyle Richards (I kid you not), which debuts on the Paramount Network in June.
Photos: Instagram, Getty Images, WENN.com
Wait…
Alicia is doing a show inspired by RHW Kyle?
Wtf?
I will always side-eye her for pre-chewing and spitting out her son’s food for him to eat. Gross! Thats all i’ve got.
I loved her in Clueless, but when she started talking about things like chewing and spitting for her son, and things like that, I have to admit she seemed a little strange. Not everyone takes care of their kids the same, but some things like that seem gross and unnecessary
Why is it gross? What do you think people did for their littluns and elderly before blenders were commonly available? I am aware that she likely has access to some sort of puree appliance, but why shame a practice that has thousands of years of history amongst humans and is still practiced today amongst some cultures? Research has shown premastication can be quite beneficial for children’s immune systems and allergy prevention.
ETA: I WILL however side-eye her forever for her anti-vaccine stance. Those people give me a rage headache.
Sad to see a 20 year relationship fail.
It is unfortunate, Maya. But she had a successful marriage for two decades, which in Hollywood’s timeframe of marriage is an eternity.
They got married in 2005. Together for 20 years altogether.
eat. pray….hula?
Good lord those are two ridiculously good-looking people.
I know, right? That was my main takeaway, too. Their son is adorable, too.
I watch RHOBH and the stand in they had for Alicia made me outright cringe. Good luck with that material, girl. She still has great hair, but every time I see her I just think of her feeding her son from her mouth like a goddamn bird and I’m repulsed again.
She was SO BEAUTIFUL in Clueless.. she still has the template for beauty but something is …. off…?
Honestly, I think this might be what aging looks like. She doesn’t look altered to me.
Same here, I’m convinced it’s her mouth. When she smirks, she shows a sliver of teeth and it looks very weird. And it makes her chin look big.
Won’t watch the show, but have to admit that I still wear my hair too long due to Kim Richards’ early influence on me.
Whoa, she looks so much like elizabeth shoe! Which is a complement, but I was honestly confused for a second.
You know what, I’m going to reframe.
I’m happy she took this big move, and is taking steps to make herself happy and show her son how to be happy as an adult. Leaving is incredibly hard, with a young child too, but staying in an unhappy relationship is damaging to everyone involved, including the kids.
Good for you, Alicia.
What could break up a marriage with this perfectly rational woman? Maybe he went and got a flu vaccine.
They have been together for 20 years but they didn’t get married until 2005.
I had no idea she was with her husband for 20 years. It’s too bad they’ve chosen to go their separate ways, but no doubt they had their reasons. I wish them well.
damn she looks good. i’m going vegan after i finish this bacon egg and cheese
She’s a rabid anti-Vaxer and called not co-sleeping with your baby child abuse (among other “wisdom”). She’s a pretentious fool I’ll never have a lick of sympathy for.
I actually do have sympathy for her. People forget how highly sexualized her earliest work was (The Crush? Those Aerosmith videos) and while she didn’t turn into a child star disaster, if you paid attention over the years you could see some issues with her. I just remember not long after hitting it big she talked about struggling with the intimacy of onscreen kissing.
Am I the only one who remembers Cher Horowitz as being played by Rachel Blanchard? I mean, Clueless the movie was ok, but it wasn’t on after school tv every week for the mid 90s like the (in my opinion superior) tv series was…
oh, her son looks just like her.
If they have been together for 20 years, they started dating when she was only 21. Good for them to last this long.
Wow they have been together for half her life, since she was pretty young. It’s sad it didn’t work out, especially with the kid.
She’s a bit loopy, but I’ve always liked her.
I’m around Alicia’s age, and I’m going through a break up with someone I’ve been with for over 10 years. Sometimes things are just over and hanging on isn’t the right choice. It’s not always for some horrible reason. But I’m sure there was a lot of heartache and recriminations, even in the most conscious of uncouplings. I wish them well.
Great that she’s taking the time out to care for herself and her son. It’s necessary to reflect and re charge.
