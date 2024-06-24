‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #176: overshadowed by dog biscuits and jam



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:30

We’re glad we took last week off. I’ve been watching Dark Matter on Apple TV with Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Chandra watched Bridgerton season three and Late Night with the Devil. She also loved Kendrick Lamar’s live concert. You can listen below:

Royals: Minutes 6:30 to 25:15

We got a photo and announcement from Princess Kate last Friday. She said she would be at Trooping but we did not expect to really see her. We wonder who has been making the decisions at Kensington Palace.

We have heard for weeks that we shouldn’t expect to see Kate until the autumn and maybe not all year. Her appearance at Trooping was a big surprise, especially since she missed the rehearsal. We wonder why so many fake videos and photos were released of Kate the past few weeks.

The narrative after Kate’s appearance was typical. Allison Pearson at the Telegraph ran a fawning over the top piece about how amazing Kate was for showing up at Trooping. The subtitle of the piece was “When lesser mortals would have stayed at home, Catherine proved that the show goes on.” It looks like Kensington Palace has taken over the messaging again as it’s very tone deaf. Kate is covering People Magazine this week. King Charles’ biographer Catherine Mayer gave the quote that “However difficult, or otherwise, this has been for Kate, appearing was an act of service under the terms of the institution she is part of.”

Meghan sent jam and dog biscuits to Harry’s best friend Nacho Figueras. Nacho posted photos of his dog, I think it’s a whippet, next to the biscuits and the jam, which was labeled 2/2. Meghan was just sending a gift to a friend, it’s not like she was doing it to overshadow Kate. Instead there was an article in the Daily Beast with a source who said “You just have to ask yourself, who would set out to ruin a cancer-sufferer’s day? It is absolutely pathetic.” It’s likely Meghan sent that jam days before anyone knew Kate would go to Trooping. I play a segment from Zoom where we talk about the royals.

We saw Carole and Michael Middleton at Royal Ascot. This was surprising, because there were stories as of late last week about how they didn’t even pay the insolvency firm that helped them restructure and sell Party Pieces.

Kate did not go to Royal Ascot and she also didn’t go to the big Order of the Garter investiture ceremony earlier this week. She let everyone know that she would not be at those ceremonies. She’s expected to be at Wimbledon in early July.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 25:15 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from sevenblue on the post about Kendrick Lamar’s live concert on Amazon prime. Here’s a link to the tweet I mentioned about the group photo there. Kendrick has been making hip hop history.

My comment of the week is from lanne on the post about the details of Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest. Here’s a link to the Happy Juneteenth Eve tweet. Here’s a link to the TMZ story Chandra mentioned.

Thanks for listening bitches!