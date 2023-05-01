‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #151: Prince William’s top 10 angriest moments



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:00

I’ve been watching Yellowjackets and I like it but I’m mad at the characters. Chandra and I are both watching Ted Lasso. Here’s a link to the Jezebel article she mentioned about it. Chandra loves Succession. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 6:00 to 25:30

While we were off we heard that Harry will attend the coronation alone and that he will only go to his father’s hat ceremony. There was so much lead-up about whether Meghan would come. The Sussexes’ children aren’t even invited. Chandra thinks Charles got what he wanted. Of course they’re saying Meghan is snubbing Charles, but they are relieved that she’s not coming. We also heard a lot about how mad Prince William is at Harry as usual and that he’s not going to talk to him or even look at him at the coronation!

Prince Harry is suing the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers, News Group Newspapers, for hacking and hiring private investigators to get dirt on his girlfriends. In a recent filing for that lawsuit, Harry revealed that William accepted a private settlement from NGN in 2020. Harry also revealed that there was some sort of backdoor deal between the senior royals and NGN in 2012. Harry kept all of this out of Spare and we wonder how he found out about it. We think he may have omitted it from Spare for legal reasons.

This week we also heard that Meghan and then Prince Charles exchanged letters after the Oprah interview. Charles wrote to her first saying he was upset that she talked about an unnamed senior royal speculating about the color of their baby’s skin. They had a warm exchange about it but nothing was resolved. Meghan never revealed this in her Netflix series or in interviews. She was blamed for leaking this story about the letters, which she denied. Chandra wonders who told the royal reporters that Meghan is the one who leaked this. She thinks it was William. We wonder who the royal racist was and think it was probably both William and Camilla. There was a line in the original article from the Telegraph that was deleted from subsequent versions which read that “she does still consider the comment to be racist.” Harry has talked about unconscious bias several times.

Meghan appeared for the first time in weeks in a recorded introduction for her friend photographer Misan Harriman’s Ted Talk. We also got to see Harry and Meghan in a private box at the Laker’s game earlier this week. Meghan looks so happy and healthy. The Sussexes looked very connected as always and yet GB News ran a story afterwards that they were leading separate lives. The woman who wrote that is married to Piers Morgan. We wonder why Piers Morgan was seen out with Beatrice and Eugenie.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 25:30 to end

My comment of the week is from Becks1 on the post about Meghan Trainor saying F teachers on her podcast.

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Tiffany on the post about Glen Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris breaking up after Glen got cozy with Sydney Sweeney on the set of their new romcom.

Thanks for listening bitches!