‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #198: Princess Diana is the ghost at the banquet



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 7:00

We both watched The Death of the Pastor’s Wife on Netflix. It was hard to take but was a good docuseries and we’re hoping for justice for Mica. Her friends impressed us the most. Here are links to the Newsnation report and the podcast interview with Mica’s lawyer I mentioned. You can listen below and on YouTube.

Royals: Minutes 7:00 to 24:30

The biggest news this week has come out of Charles Spencer’s book Swan Song: Diana My Sister. One of the first stories that broke was about then-Prince Charles’ alleged affair with his valet. When Diana told her brother that she was getting a divorce, she said “my husband is in love with his valet.” She didn’t name the valet although it’s widely assumed to be Michael Fawcett. Fawcett is the longterm staffer who left after taking the blame for the cash for access scandal in 2021, when he was in charge of Charles’ foundation. In October, 2025, it came out that Charles had met with Fawcett earlier that year. The palace’s statement about that meeting was suspicious.

We also heard how awful Prince Charles was after Princess Diana died. Charles Spencer said that when Prince Charles called him right after Diana died he sounded giddily elated. A few days later Prince Charles got into a fight with Charles Spencer over whether Harry and William should walk behind the casket. Prince Charles seethed, “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.” That was the impetous for Charles Spencer’s famous eulogy for his sister.

Charles Spencer was right. We’re still talking about Diana 29 years after her death. As Chandra mentions, part of that is due to how Charles tries to gatekeep Diana’s story. Here’s a link to our podcast I mentioned, #139, to when we talked about how Charles tried to control Diana’s portrayal on The Crown.

At the 1992 funeral for Charles Spencer and Diana’s father, John Spencer, Prince Charles told Charles Spencer that he was lucky to inherit so young! Prince Charles also bitched about people treating him like a child at 43. Incidentally, William seemingly hasn’t said anything about this book and he hasn’t issued a statement.

I play segments from Charles Spencer’s Lorraine Kelly interview. I was so impressed with how classy and unbothered the Earl Spencer is. The Spencer family are powerful old school aristocrats going back hundreds of years.

As Charles Spencer mentioned in his interview, the statement from King Charles on the book, essentially “recollections may vary,” never denied that King Charles said those things. The palace issued that statement so early that Charles Spencer had the opportunity to respond to it during his promotional interviews. Even hardened royalists think King Charles’ statement was misguided.

Prince Harry went to the annual gala in London for Well Child, his longterm patronage. He also went to New York, where he gave a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative.

Meghan was photographed out at a pub with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi earlier this week in the Cotswolds where they all live. Her friend Kelly Zajfen also visited her in England and posted photos. She seems happy in England.

As counter-programming William and Kate went to Rothesy, Scotland late last week and they attended the premiere of Digger in London this week. They need to stop scheduling events to compete with Harry.

We’re hearing that Prince Harry is considering projects around Diana’s death next year and that he could make a documentary.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 24:30 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Jugebair on the post about Gen Z job applicants being advised not to bring their own drinks to job interviews.

My comment of the week is from martha on the same post.

We talk about the viral story about the lesbian bar in Massachusetts where all hell broke loose after their dropped their mandatory mask policy.

Thanks for listening bitches!