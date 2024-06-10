‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #175: When will the public realize Brad Pitt is a POS?



Introduction: Minutes to 6:15

I loved the Fall Guy and am on the second season of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire. Chandra enjoyed Challengers. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 6:15 to 21:30

We’ve talked for years about this common narrative from the British Press where they’ll come up with something the Sussexes need to attend and cover it endlessly. They’ve done this with Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding since the invitations went out in December. Roya Nikkhah, a journalist who regularly gets exclusives from William, reported in The Times that Harry and Meghan weren’t invited, which was not true. Then we heard that Harry was invited, but he declined. Chandra thinks that story was pushback from Hugh and Harry to William’s narrative. They tried to spin it like Harry declined because William is going to be an usher and Harry is jealous or something. People magazine reported that Harry and Hugh talked on the phone and realized that it would be best if Harry didn’t come.

Get the top 10 royal weddings when you sign up for our mailing list!

We haven’t seen Kate since Christmas apart from her video announcement. We’ve heard Kate is not likely to be at Trooping the Colour on June 15th. She’s also not expected to attend any events around the state visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan on June 25th to 27th. William was asked about Kate this week by a WWII veteran during events ahead of D-Day. William said she’s getting better.

Just last week People and US claimed that Kate was seen out running errands including making a trip to a chocolate shop with William. This is very bizarre messaging. It seems like Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are not on the same page. Much of the narrative is to protect William.

Kate is covering US Magazine, and the article is getting a lot of attention because of the quote that “she may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.” Richard Eden in the Daily Mail said a couple of weeks ago that Kate might not be seen until autumn and then Tom Sykes in the Daily Beast reported from sources that she won’t be back until next year. It feels like a different narrative keeps taking over and being taken back.

Shiloh Jolie: Minutes 21:30 to 26:15

Shiloh Jolie, who is now 18, filed to have Pitt officially dropped as her last legal name. She hired her own lawyer and filed the paperwork herself. We’ve previously heard that Vivienne, who turns 16 next month, is only using Jolie as her last name, and that Zahara is only using Jolie as her last name in college. Brad Pitt and his children have been estranged for years since he abused and terrorized them on an airplane in 2016.

A source told People that Brad Pitt is “aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” Brad and Angelina already had daughter Zahara for a year when Shiloh was born. All of Brad’s statements to outlets about this have been self-centered and lack any remorse or responsibility. We hope the public sees him for who he is soon.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 26:15 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Miranda on the post about Trump getting convicted finally.

My comment of the week is from Jennifer on the post about Jennifer Lopez canceling her tour.

Thanks for listening bitches! If you’re not signed up for our mailing list yet you can do that below.