Celebitchy’s most commented stories 2017: Baby fists’ tantrums, Harry’s engagement

2017 was a dumpster fire of a year as you know and it’s not over yet. We went into it knowing that an unhinged orange lying monster was president and it just got worse as the weeks ticked by. We marveled at Trump’s pettiness and thin skin. We learned that so many directors, producers, actors, agents and men in power were rapists, abusers and assailants. We also felt empowered to tell our stories and we opened up a dialogue about sexual harassment and assault. The most eligible royal bachelor got engaged to a lovely and outspoken American actress, while his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, fell pregnant with her third child. Last year our most commented stories were about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split and the drama and custody battle that ensued. This year Angelina Jolie described a casting process for her Cambodian film that was arguably abusive and then tried to get Vanity Fair to retract her comments. So many natural disasters and tragedies occurred and we saw the extent to which people can pull together and help each other. Let’s hope that 2018 doesn’t test our resolve as much as this year did, and let’s hope that Trump gets impeached.
These are the top 10 most commented stories of 2017, in reverse order
7
Angelina Jolie’s controversial casting process
Angelina Jolie gave an interview to Vanity Fair in which she described a casting process that was arguably abusive to the young Cambodian children, including orphans, that were auditioned for her historical Netflix film, First They Killed My Father. It involved offering the children a large sum of money on a table, telling them to snatch it quickly while imagining what the money would pay for, and then taking it away from them. Producers told the children it was a game, but it was criticized as exploitive. (While that article and the follow-up from VF weren’t among the top ten most commented last year, they’re worth mentioning for background.) Jolie was also taken to task by the organization Human Rights Watch for securing filming locations by working with the Cambodian government, which continues to commit human rights abuses. Then, when Jolie realized how poorly her audition story came across, she requested that Vanity Fair issue an apology and retraction. Instead of doing that they released the transcript and stood by their journalist for representing the story accurately. This was a rare misstep from Jolie.
5
Martha Plimpton’s “best abortion”
Reproductive rights advocate Martha Plimpton’s brief but controversial abortion remarks were meant to stir up controversy and they definitely did. She stated quite plainly during a reproduction rights event that she had “my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood” at 19 and that “it was my best one,” adding that she would give it a positive Yelp review if possible.
3
Ben Affleck premieres new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus
While no other stories about Ben Affleck’s romance, his sobriety battle, his groping of women, or his outright lying about his groping of women landed in the top ten most commented, this one, when he stepped out for his first pap stroll with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, was the third most commented story of the year. Affleck’s debut of his “new” romance was a long time coming, given the amount of stories we’d heard about his extra curricular activities and the continual reports of his on-off-on-ad nauseum relationship with Jennifer Garner. (Note that the photo above is not one of the first photos, those are exclusives.)
2, 3, 6, 8, 10
Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry got engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, who proved herself already skilled in media relations and in charitable works. Harry’s engagement to charming Meghan overshadowed his sister-in-law Kate’s third pregnancy, which seemed to spur Kate on to make more appearances in her third pregnancy. Meghan’s debut wasn’t without its missteps, she was criticized for re-homing one of her rescue dogs rather than bringing him to England with her and she wore a privately-purchased gown for her engagement photos valued at $75,000. Meghan’s walk to church with the royals for Christmas services was the second most commented story this year. It was also the first time she was photographed with the Cambridges.
1, 3, 9
Donald Trump’s lunacy, pettiness and racism
Three stories about Emperor Orange made it into the top ten, which shows how we were initially shocked but gradually grew accustomed to the unique blend of treason, racism, classism and abuse which 45 inflicted on us, often in 140 characters (now 280!) on a daily basis. It’s sobering to watch, but at least he incriminates himself on a near-weekly basis, which may lead to an indictment at some point sometime.
Here’s hoping we all have a much better 2018. I’m including a photo of champagne and an angry elf as a palate cleanser.
photos credit: WENN and Robert Couse-Baker via Flickr
I guess I’m shocked that trump stories weren’t more of the top 10. Nor were the Weinstein stories. I wonder if that’s because of fatigue…I know I’m tired.
Anyways happy new year to the CBers on here. Esp those of y’all I regularly interact with. You guys keep me relatively sane. Let’s hope for a better 2018
Nicole, I’ve got some great red wine, and glasses… schooch over on the couch…I’m exhausted from this year, too, sigh. I am *so* tired of the Dumpster and his complicit congregation of cohorts… so sad and angry from hearing of all the abuse almost all women have had to endure… to quote the fabulous Madelyn Kahn in Blazing Saddles: “Frankly, I’m tired!”
Here’s hoping 2018 will bring everyone some cheer and happiness, and that so many of the things that have gone wrong are righted! Peace, love, and JUSTICE for all! 🥂🍷
Thanks to everyone at Celebitchy for the information and entertainment. You helped keep me sane this year!
Happy new year!
Team Laura. Everything you said and here’s to good things in 2018!
2017 was a shitshow for sure. Sadly, I am not feeling optimistic about 2018.
I feel the same way. As long as that monster is in office I don’t see any relief for quite awhile.
Wishing everyone a healthy and happy New Year.
Happy New Year CBers! Here’s hoping for a 2018 filled with prison terms and impeachments for those that traumatised us in 2017, so we can go back to gossiping and commenting on famous people’s terrible life choices.
Hugs and kisses to all.
I’ve really enjoyed coming here in the last year. I always learn new and interesting things about EVERYTHING – not just celeb gossip.
Kaiser, love your humour and your new kitty cat. Would you please post more on Keanu Reeves? ❤ Happy new year! 🎉🎉🎆
While the world was on fire, it wasn’t all bad. I married the love of my life, we’ve travelled a fair bit with a few trips already planned for the coming year (including a 14 day cruise to Italy!), I left a job that was toxic, took a couple of months off and am now working for a very diverse and inclusive branch of a major corporation and I don’t even mind working while my husband and Mom stay in their pajama’s for 5 days straight!
Happy new year to all the people at my favorite blog (not just celebrity because we are quite an informed bunch).
Here’s to 2018 being the year of impeachment and the continued march to progress for minorities and women!
Happy New Year to all Celebitches, whose collective wisdom illuminates so much – including some of the arguments!
I, personally speaking, had a terrible year. Everything that could go wrong, did, and I am so glad we’re at the finish line. I can’t muster any optimism for 2018 but I can say this: for every bad thing that happened to me, I know someone had it worse, so I can only be thankful for my resources, my perseverance, and my family.
I wish everyone a happy New Year – may you eat well, drink well, love well, be safe, and be at peace. We wil meet again in 2018 and try to work through the crap that will more than likely follow into the early new year.
Wishing all my friends at Celebitchy a very healthy and safe 2018. 😊
Let’s make it a great year, 2018. Looking forward to gossiping and laughing with you all then.
Have a lovely year filled with excitement and joy💖💖💖
Despite the poo sandwich of a year, I’ve still enjoyed following along here and being a part of the Celebitchy community. Thanks for all your hard work! I hope 2018 is a much better one for all of us. Here’s hoping we can only go up.
Thank you celebitchy for being a real escape and oasis from the storm. You guys are a sweet part of my life and I love you. Here to a HAPPY, HEALTHY and PEACEFUL 2018!!!!
Grateful beyond words for this site this year. Such bright, insightful, sane comments in times of utter darkness. My send off last year was “F*ck You, 2016″ this year it’s “Eat Sh*t, 2017″. I have no illusions 2018 is going to be much better but this is the year to dig deep and fight like hell to save our country. I’m exhausted like most but my resolve remains. I plan on working hard to elect Beto O’Rourke and unseat Ted Cruz in November, that’s my main New Year’s resolution here in TX.
Cheers to a safe and healthy 2018 for all!
From one Texan to another…. let’s go kick Ted Cruz’s ass!! i freaking LOVE Beto and have been putting in volunteer hours for him. If you can, sign up to contribute a monthly donation (I do $10 per month) to his campaign because he’s going to need every resource to go all in against Cruz.
To the site authors: thanks for everything this year. This place has been one of my safe havens on the internet in the Trump era and I appreciate your coverage and commentary.
And to all the commenters here, thank you for continuing to educate and inspire me. I’ve been reading this site for many years but i don’t comment often due to time constraints. But I’m here reading every day and I appreciate this community so much.
MUCH LOVE AND HEALTH AND HAPPINESS TO YOU ALL!
For my top 10 most visited websites of the year, Celebitchy is solidly #2, directly behind Youtube. Love your site! Y’all are thorough and detailed, and the comments are almost always informative in some way. (If not funny as well.)
Happy New Year everyone!
Thanks to all at Celebitchy for your great coverage of 2017′s usual suspects as well as the good, the bad and the ugly! Many blessings to you and all of the celebitches in the New Year!
CB is my #1 stop on the web, has been since my teenagers were toddlers! I have no doubt I’ll be sheltering here just as often in 2018.
Stay safe and warm (or cool if you are lucky enough to be in a warm climate!) over the long weekend as you ring in the New Year. Best to all!
Happy 2018! I love you all.
Yes a big thank you to the all the people who post and keep it fun and enlightening. I so enjoy trying to get on before work and at the end of the day, your posts are my comfort with some hot tea or a cold adult beverage.
Happy New Year to you all. May it be filled with health and happiness. And many more fun stories.
I’ve loved reading Celebitchy for years… YEARS! And this old Texan grabs a cup of coffee in the morning, and this is the first place I come. I’m shocked Afleck made the list as he’s such mind garbage to me lol. I want to thank you Celebitchy, and all the posters, because I honestly know, without a doubt, I couldn’t have made it through this cesspool of a year without each individual byline and post. So much has happened for those of us who simply have to read and/or listen to daily ‘all things news.’ I awoke each morning wondering in what fresh hell would we find ourselves. So thank you. Through all the tears. Through the fits of anger. Through the laughs. Y’all rock. HAPPY 😊 NEW YEAR! 🎉🎆🎈🎊✨🍸🍷🍹
So grateful for the intelligence I find on CB. Happy new year all!
To my fellows here at cb, I offer this blessing from my Irish ancestors.
“May the saddest days of your future be no worse than the happiest days of your past.”
Here’s to 2018!
It has been a very long and depressing 2017. Hopefully, the following is an indicator of our 2018 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-DhlrMqKNk
